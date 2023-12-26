REBEL MOON - PART TWO: THE SCARGIVER Gets An Extended Trailer And Synopsis Promising An Epic Finale

Zack Snyder has put the DCEU behind him and, following the release of Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire, we have an extended trailer and synopsis for next April's Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver!

By JoshWilding - Dec 26, 2023 01:12 PM EST
Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire hasn't exactly received glowing reviews from critics, though its 24% Rotten Tomatoes score is somewhat counteracted by a 65% Audience Score. (which, in itself, wouldn't be enough to receive "Certified Fresh" status).  

Still, love or hate what was once Zack Snyder's Star Wars pitch, the second half is coming to Netflix next year. Now, we have the first full-length trailer for Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver - via SFFGazette.com - and it promises heaps of epic action as Kora (Sofia Boutella) sets out to defend the moon of Veldt against the forces of the Motherworld.

Needless to say, there are spoilers for that first instalment in this sneak peek, so turn away now if you're still planning to watch A Child of Fire over the holidays!

"We had the titles for a long time," Snyder said earlier this year when asked how he chose the titles of each movie. "A Child Of Fire has a double meaning. The Child Of Fire could be Princess Issa, this myth that runs through the stories. The robots that we refer to as Jimmy, the Anthony Hopkins character, were created to protect the unborn Issa and lost all their purpose when she was assassinated."

"Kora is also a child of fire: she was a war orphan," he continues. "Her home was burned down and she was snatched up and brought into the army."

Snyder would go on to explain, "[Kora’s] nickname is the Scargiver, which is also related to her relationship with Princess Issa. Those two myths are braided together in a pretty cool way, I think."

"The second movie is really a war movie. At the beginning they harvest the crops, and we have a bunch of stuff in the village, sort of the ‘Why We Fight’ aspect of the movie. We have time for relationships. Then the next thing is the big battle. It’s really fun."

Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver continues the epic saga of Kora and the surviving warriors as they prepare to sacrifice everything, fighting alongside the brave people of Veldt, to defend a once peaceful village, a newfound homeland for those who have lost their own in the fight against the Motherworld.

On the eve of their battle the warriors must face the truths of their own pasts, each revealing why they fight. As the full force of the Realm bears down on the burgeoning rebellion, unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge, and legends are made.

Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver premieres on Netflix on April 19, 2024.

Ha1frican - 12/26/2023, 1:09 PM
I’ll probably wait for the extended cut. I enjoyed Rebel Moon (the slowmo was egregious even as a Snyder fan though) but it definitely felt rushed even at its 2 hr run time. I’ll check out the extended cut of Rebel Moon then probably wait to watch Part 2 until the longer version is out
AllsGood - 12/26/2023, 1:09 PM
Hack Snyder Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire.
IShitYourPants - 12/26/2023, 1:10 PM
*violent pant shitting sound intensifies*
FireandBlood - 12/26/2023, 1:12 PM
I tried giving it a go, but after Odin started narrating the opening, the girl started smelling the dirt, and then the whole “you thought” back and forth, I gave up. Not for me, son ✋
HeeroG - 12/26/2023, 1:16 PM
But should people really watch this or should they wait for the Super-Duper-Extended-Trully-Real-Directors Cut?
Steel86 - 12/26/2023, 1:16 PM
Zack might be the best visual director of our time but he needs a side kick that he trusts with dialogue and story. And someone tell him to chill out with all the slow mo. Every punch and shoot out doesn't have to be slow motion. Ha, if he didn't do it so much that properly would've helped with the ending being rushed.
DanFlashesShirt - 12/26/2023, 1:19 PM
@Steel86 - you spelt Denis Villeneuve wrong
Steel86 - 12/26/2023, 1:21 PM
@DanFlashesShirt - Haha, I said might. But its all relative
CaptainMexico - 12/26/2023, 1:16 PM
This movie was the worst.

