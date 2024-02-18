Comedian Chris Distefano Says He's Up For A Reporter Role In SUPERMAN: LEGACY; FansThink Its Steve Lombard

Chris Distefano has probably all but assured that he won't get the part but the comedian says he has a callback audition for a reporter role in James Gunn's Superman: Legacy.

Feb 18, 2024
What are the odds that comedian Chris Distefano just cost himself the chance to appear in Superman: Legacy?

In the brief interview clip below, Distefano says he has a callback audition for a reporter role in James Gunn's Superman reboot.

Given Distefano's brash comedic style, most fans are speculating that he's likely up for the role of Steve Lombard, the Daily Planet's sports reporter.

Lombard often has a comedic undertone and is something of a workplace foil for Superman's nerdy Clark Kent secret identity. Though they have a strained relationship at first, Lombard and Clark usually end up being good friends.

Again, we'll caution that the idea that Distefano is auditioning to play Lombard is just fan speculation, based on Distefano's comedic style. 

It's also likely that by revealing his audition/call back before actually landing the part, he probably just killed what chances he had to actually win the  part.

In other recent Superman: Legacy news, comedian Bassem Youssef recently revealed that he was up for a role in the film, playing a character with ties to a classic Justice League International comic book run. Youssef's part was written out in later drafts of the script but his comments raise questions about Gunn's earlier debunk of  a Middle East conflict having a presence in the film. 

Hawkgirl actress Isabela Merced also recently shared details on her screen test, calling it "cool" and "professional." She added that she's currently hitting the weight room to give fans the Hawkgirl performance that they deserve.

Also, while Superman actor David Corenswet has been staying out of the spotlight, skipping awards season press and red carpets, comparison photos focusing on the amount of muscle he's put on, recently went viral.

Superman: Legacy, the James Gunn-directed (and written) film stars David Corenswet as Kal-El/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Additionally, Nicholas Hoult has been confirmed by Gunn to portray Lex Luthor in the film. Milly Alcock was also recently cast as Supergirl and is also expected (but unconfirmed) to appear in Legacy, as well.

Currently set for release on July 11, 2025, Superman: Legacy is the first film in Gunn's reboot of the DCEU.  Filming is expected to begin this Spring.

Forthas - 2/18/2024, 1:27 PM
He should check with Ancestry.com to see if he is related to James Gunn.
Twenty23Three - 2/18/2024, 1:28 PM
Would be good to see more of the Daily Planet crew other than Lois Jimmy and Perry
Shinzo - 2/18/2024, 1:33 PM
It will be great to see Steve Lombard, Ron Troupe, and Perry WHITE this time. Cat Grant would also be great.

Angela Chen as rival reporter would also be welcomed. It's about time they lean into the Metropolis world more. Less over emphasis on the alien aspect, more emphasis on the Kansas guy comes to the city with powers he doesn't fully understand but uses them to help people with a costume he created, and operates as a mild mannered reporter to see where he's most needed as Superman.
Batmangina - 2/18/2024, 1:36 PM
What's his stance on Palestine? Isn't that part of the application process?

