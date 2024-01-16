Former THUNDERBOLTS Star Steven Yeun Has Seemingly Awkward Reunion With Kevin Feige At The Emmys

Former THUNDERBOLTS Star Steven Yeun Has Seemingly Awkward Reunion With Kevin Feige At The Emmys Former THUNDERBOLTS Star Steven Yeun Has Seemingly Awkward Reunion With Kevin Feige At The Emmys

Steven Yeun recently announced his departure from Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts and reunited with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige at the Emmys in what, on the surface, looks like an awkward encounter.

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 16, 2024 09:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

The news that The Walking Dead and Beef star Steven Yeun had been cast as The Sentry in Thunderbolts was met with an overwhelmingly positive response. The actor is considered a rising star and powerhouse talent, so enlisting him to play the deranged superhero felt like a big win for Marvel Studios. 

Since then, Yeun has dropped out of the project due to scheduling issues. He's made it clear he would be open to playing another superhero, but given Thunderbolts' many delays and script changes, it's possible Yeun soured on The Sentry. Chances are, we'll never know. 

During last night's Emmy Awards, Yeun actually reunited with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige during a commercial break (while those take place, celebrities typically stand up, get a drink, or start talking to each other). 

Taken out of context, it's impossible to know what was said or how this brief conversation went. Many fans on social media have said it looked tense, while others have suggested the two might have awkwardly been discussing Yeun's MCU departure. 

Honestly, we'd like to think these two were talking about future plans for the actor in the MCU and that his decision to walk away from Thunderbolts was indeed an amicable one. Ultimately, we won't find out until if and when Yeun - who won an Emmy last night - shows up in a future Marvel project! 

Earlier this month, Yeun explained that last year's SAG-AFTRA strike played a role in his decision to pass on playing the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Sentry. 

"I think for me, time passing and things shifting kind of pulled me out of it," he explained. "But Jake [Schreier], I know, is going to do an incredible job. I wanna do a Marvel movie It took a lot of drafts on email to make sure that I conveyed the sincerity of how sorry I was to have to back out."

As for which Marvel role he'd like to potentially tackle next, Yeun added: "I think it’s too early to say that. I probably pissed off too many people leaving, so I’m just gonna say, 'Thank you for having me.' I have some ideas. But I heard if you put it out there, you’ll never get it, so I’ll keep it close to my chest."

Check out his meeting with Feige in the X post below.

THUNDERBOLTS: A Fellow THE WALKING DEAD Alum May Be Set To Replace Steven Yeun As Sentry
Related:

THUNDERBOLTS: A Fellow THE WALKING DEAD Alum May Be Set To Replace Steven Yeun As Sentry
Did Steven Yeun Drop Out Of Marvel's THUNDERBOLTS To Star In A Small, Indie Romance Film?
Recommended For You:

Did Steven Yeun Drop Out Of Marvel's THUNDERBOLTS To Star In A Small, Indie Romance Film?
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

IShitYourPants - 1/16/2024, 9:41 AM
One photo on twitter apparently is news worthy because josh wants to spin a yarn.

[frick]ing hack
Spoken - 1/16/2024, 9:42 AM
How is that awkward? You mean showing "respect" towards a multi-billion dollar producer? He's not gonna be weird or a dick to him.
GhostDog - 1/16/2024, 9:50 AM
How the hell would you know it’s awkward? That imagination of yours is at it again. A whole article for a single photo…
Doomsday8888 - 1/16/2024, 9:51 AM
"You can stop shaking my hand, Kev...or i'll give you something to shake alright."
theFUZZ008 - 1/16/2024, 9:55 AM
Riveting.
MotherGooseUPus - 1/16/2024, 9:57 AM
lazlodaytona - 1/16/2024, 10:04 AM
Dude had the most vicious death of all time on TWD and pretty much television history.
IShitYourPants - 1/16/2024, 10:07 AM
@lazlodaytona - Glenn might still be alive had he kept an eye out.. oh wait
lazlodaytona - 1/16/2024, 10:16 AM
@IShitYourPants -

AlexCorvis - 1/16/2024, 10:05 AM
1. You don't know this was awkward.

2. "Many fans on social media have said it looked tense, while others have suggested the two might have awkwardly been discussing Yeun's MCU departure."

Stop acting like a few folk (at most) saying something is "buzz" or speculation.

3. If you want speculation, he could've just as easily been congratulating him on the success for Beef.

4. Stop making shit up, especially shit that can be very easily debunked.

5. I've been trying to keep it civil with my criticisms, but piss off you absolute hack.

6. All these points are pointless as you won't see them, maybe @HamiltonParker could show them to you.
BiggieMac4Sauce - 1/16/2024, 10:06 AM
yea Kevin had to pull up and stand on business! 🤫
RedFury - 1/16/2024, 10:07 AM
Lmao, I've been calling this place a tabloid, and this all but confirms it.

Shame on you for stooping this low. It's pretty pathetic.
Thing94 - 1/16/2024, 10:10 AM
Where's the video? All I see is a photo, lol
HarryPotter007 - 1/16/2024, 10:13 AM
How TF do you know it's awkward man ? This guy is worse than Daily Mail writers.
Fogs - 1/16/2024, 10:16 AM
The only thing awkward there is wearing a cap and bow tie.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder