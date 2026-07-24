Venom Relaunch Will See Eddie Brock Return As The Lethal Protector For First Time Since 2021

"They Are Venom!"

Marvel Comics has revealed that it's relaunching Venom with writer Charles Soule (Daredevil, Star Wars: Darth Vader) and artist Tommaso Bianchi (Daredevil/Punisher: The Devil's Trigger). The big news? Eddie Brock is finally back in the suit.

It may surprise you to learn how long Eddie hasn't been Venom in the Marvel Universe. Following his 1988 debut, he gave up the alien costume in 2004 and didn't regain it until 2017.

During that time, Venom was paired up with characters such as Angelo Fortunato, Mac Gargan, Flash Thompson, and Lee Price. When Eddie held on to the Symbiote until 2021, it then fell into the hands of his son, Dylan, and most recently, Mary Jane Watson.

Of course, even without Venom, Eddie has still had an alien "other," whether it's Anti-Venom, Sleeper, Toxin, or Carnage. However, this return to the OG Venom is long overdue in the eyes of many fans, and could get the character back to where he needs to be in the Marvel Universe.

Here's the official description for Venom #1:

Eddie Brock and Venom are reunited - and it feels so good! After years apart, once again THEY ARE VENOM, and Eddie is not going to let this opportunity go to waste. He is determined to be the ultimate host for the symbiote and be the hero he knows he can be....and he's not going to let any other superheroes say otherwise! Writer Charles Soule (DAREDEVIL, STAR WARS) and artist Tommaso Bianchi (DAREDEVIL/PUNISHER: THE DEVIL'S TRIGGER, THUNDERBOLTS) bond together to bring us this story of two becoming one!

Will he go back to his villainous ways? Venom has been an ally to Spider-Man for a long time now, so an argument could be made that it's about time he broke bad again.

We should have more to share about this one soon, but this is an exciting move on Marvel Comics' part. In terms of the Lethal Protector's presence on screen, Venom: The Last Dance wrapped up his trilogy in 2024, and an R-rated animated movie is thought to be in the very early stages of development.

Check out Davide Paratore's Venom #1 cover below and stay tuned for updates.

The news is finally out!



I’m incredibly excited to announce that I’ll be the cover artist for the new Venom series!



This is the cover for Venom #1. I hope you all like it!



I can’t wait to share the next covers with you! #venom #eddiebrock #marvel #marvelcomics pic.twitter.com/TSJaeexqDL — Davide Paratore (@DavideParatore6) July 24, 2026

VENOM #1

Written by CHARLES SOULE

Art by TOMMASO BIANCHI

Cover by DAVIDE PARATORE

Variant Covers by ADI GRANOV, DAVID NAKAYAMA, MARTÍN CÓCCOLO, NICK BRADSHAW, DAVID MARQUEZ

On Sale TBA