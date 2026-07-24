Venom Relaunch Will See Eddie Brock Return As The Lethal Protector For First Time Since 2021

Venom Relaunch Will See Eddie Brock Return As The Lethal Protector For First Time Since 2021

Marvel Comics has revealed plans to relaunch Venom with Daredevil writer Charles Soule, and Eddie Brock is making his long-awaited—and long-overdue—return as the Lethal Protector.

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By JoshWilding - Jul 24, 2026 10:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

"They Are Venom!"

Marvel Comics has revealed that it's relaunching Venom with writer Charles Soule (Daredevil, Star Wars: Darth Vader) and artist Tommaso Bianchi (Daredevil/Punisher: The Devil's Trigger). The big news? Eddie Brock is finally back in the suit. 

It may surprise you to learn how long Eddie hasn't been Venom in the Marvel Universe. Following his 1988 debut, he gave up the alien costume in 2004 and didn't regain it until 2017.

During that time, Venom was paired up with characters such as Angelo Fortunato, Mac Gargan, Flash Thompson, and Lee Price. When Eddie held on to the Symbiote until 2021, it then fell into the hands of his son, Dylan, and most recently, Mary Jane Watson.

Of course, even without Venom, Eddie has still had an alien "other," whether it's Anti-Venom, Sleeper, Toxin, or Carnage. However, this return to the OG Venom is long overdue in the eyes of many fans, and could get the character back to where he needs to be in the Marvel Universe. 

Here's the official description for Venom #1:

Eddie Brock and Venom are reunited - and it feels so good! After years apart, once again THEY ARE VENOM, and Eddie is not going to let this opportunity go to waste. He is determined to be the ultimate host for the symbiote and be the hero he knows he can be....and he's not going to let any other superheroes say otherwise! Writer Charles Soule (DAREDEVIL, STAR WARS) and artist Tommaso Bianchi (DAREDEVIL/PUNISHER: THE DEVIL'S TRIGGER, THUNDERBOLTS) bond together to bring us this story of two becoming one!

Will he go back to his villainous ways? Venom has been an ally to Spider-Man for a long time now, so an argument could be made that it's about time he broke bad again.

We should have more to share about this one soon, but this is an exciting move on Marvel Comics' part. In terms of the Lethal Protector's presence on screen, Venom: The Last Dance wrapped up his trilogy in 2024, and an R-rated animated movie is thought to be in the very early stages of development.

Check out Davide Paratore's Venom #1 cover below and stay tuned for updates.

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VENOM #1
Written by CHARLES SOULE
Art by TOMMASO BIANCHI
Cover by DAVIDE PARATORE
Variant Covers by ADI GRANOV, DAVID NAKAYAMA, MARTÍN CÓCCOLO, NICK BRADSHAW, DAVID MARQUEZ
On Sale TBA

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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MonkeyBot
MonkeyBot - 7/24/2026, 10:08 AM
As he should
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 7/24/2026, 10:18 AM
MJ as Venom is in the running for worst idea Marvel has put on page. Thank God they are moving on from that.

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