DC Crime Casting And Shooting Update: Jimmy Olsen TV Series Is Eyeing Comedic Actors For Gorilla Grodd

DC Crime Casting And Shooting Update: Jimmy Olsen TV Series Is Eyeing Comedic Actors For Gorilla Grodd

DC Crime is taking shape at DC Studios, with the Jimmy Olsen TV series now starting to put together its cast. That includes more superpowered characters and a comedic actor as Gorilla Grodd.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 30, 2026 05:06 AM EST
Filed Under: DC Studios
Source: Nexus Point News

DC Studios is moving full steam ahead with DC Crime, the upcoming Jimmy Olsen TV series starring Skyler Gisondo. It's not clear why the project has taken priority over the likes of Booster Gold, Paradise Lost, and Waller.

The series is described as a true-crime documentary, revolving around The Daily Planet photographer investigating some of the DCU's villains. Chief among them will be Gorilla Grodd, one of The Flash's main archnemeses.

Nexus Point News has shared some additional details today, revealing that production—which had once been scheduled to take place simultaneously with Man of Tomorrow—takes place in Atlanta between August and October. That means DC Crime will begin filming right as work on the Superman sequel ends. 

The site adds that budgetary issues delayed the series' greenlight, but casting is now underway, including for Grodd. Actors with a background in comedy are being eyed for the voiceover role, suggesting DC Crime will have a largely comedic tone (similar to Peacemaker).

DC Studios is also planning to cast other superpowered characters and a lawyer, which the site believes could be a hint that Grodd will be on trial. As of now, there's nothing to suggest the Scarlet Speedster will make an appearance.

James Gunn and Peter Safran are executive producing DC Crime, which has tapped Dan Perrault and Tony Yacenda (American Vandal) as writers, directors, and showrunners. This report notes that we'll see more of The Daily Planet staff in the series after their return in Man of Tomorrow

The decision to move forward with DC Crime has been met with a mixed response from fans. While it's a fun premise, a Jimmy Olsen TV show doesn't feel like a necessary addition to the DCU, especially with so much of the "Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters" slate stuck in limbo. Gunn is clearly a big fan of Gisondo after working with him on Superman and felt that he needed his own project sooner than Batman or Wonder Woman.

However, Gunn has previously said that DC Crime—which isn't the official title—has been in the works for a very long time. "It's both a Jimmy Olsen and a Gorilla Grodd show. And it's one of my favourite projects," he wrote on social media. "It didn't become anything. It is what it's always been, including pitching it as part of the package before I even started at DC."

Based on when production ends, DC Crime will likely be released on HBO Max next year. 

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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NotMyDiagnosis
NotMyDiagnosis - 6/30/2026, 5:14 AM
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Highflyer
Highflyer - 6/30/2026, 5:21 AM
What are doing here?
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/30/2026, 5:25 AM
@Highflyer - Burning the brand on the way out.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/30/2026, 5:25 AM
Gunn will never learn.
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i can't even

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