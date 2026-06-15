DC Studios Boss Talks The Brave And The Bold, Justice League, And Confirms Gorilla Grodd HBO Series

With James Gunn hard at work on shooting his Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow, his fellow DC Studios co-CEO, Peter Safran, is doing the rounds to hype up Supergirl ahead of its release on June 26.

It's been a while since we've had a slate update from the studio, with what's heading our way beyond 2027 currently something of a mystery. That's in no small part because so many of the projects revealed at the start of 2023 have fallen by the wayside (The Authority and Swamp Thing, for example).

Gunn has hinted at his endgame for "Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters," but will the Justice Gang eventually become the Justice League?

During a recent red carpet interview, the executive was asked about the possibility of a Justice League movie and replied, "We know eventually, you head in that direction." However, for now, "We really are just talking about those movies that we've announced and those projects we've announced."

Still, Safran had one eye on the future and promised, "You know we're going to do The Brave and the Bold, which brings Batman into the DCU. We've talked about the Gorilla Grodd show for HBO that we'll start shooting this year. That's big news, by the way. I probably shouldn't have said that."

The DC Studios boss is referring to the Jimmy Olsen TV series, which, based on these remarks, is a Grodd series with The Daily Planet photographer in a supporting role. Grodd is one of The Flash's villains, but it seems the Scarlet Speedster will remain on the shelf after his poorly received 2023 movie.

Whether this will air on HBO or HBO Max remains to be seen, despite Safran referring to the former. A series about a massive CG monkey with psychic powers doesn't seem like a good fit for the premium cable network, but we'll see.

Later, Safran said that he and Gunn will talk about the DCU's future when the time is right, adding that they need to prioritise delivering the best script and story possible. However, there's no rush, and Safran believes having a "creative visionary" like Gunn on hand is DC Studios' biggest "advantage."

You can hear more from Safran in the player below.