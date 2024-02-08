DEADPOOL 3 Promo Art Reveals Another New Look At Hugh Jackman Fully Suited Up As MCU's Wolverine

DEADPOOL 3 Promo Art Reveals Another New Look At Hugh Jackman Fully Suited Up As MCU's Wolverine DEADPOOL 3 Promo Art Reveals Another New Look At Hugh Jackman Fully Suited Up As MCU's Wolverine

More Deadpool 3 promo art has surfaced, this time showcasing Hugh Jackman fully suited up as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Wolverine, mask and all. Take a closer look at the clawed mutant right here...

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 08, 2024 09:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool 3

A first look at Deadpool 3 is expected to be released during Sunday's Super Bowl and, with any luck, we'll finally be able to put the rumours to one side and see what Marvel Studios has in store for the Merc with the Mouth and Wolverine.

All signs point to them travelling through the Multiverse - likely ending up stranded on Earth-616 when all is said and done - but if this is just a teaser, many of the threequel's biggest surprises will likely be saved for July. Either way, we can't wait to see these two in action. 

Today, new promo art has surfaced which offers yet another look at Hugh Jackman suited up as Wolverine, mask and all. Those sleeves remain divisive but even with the typical MCU trappings (it's very busy in places), it's hard to find fault with this comic-accurate costume.

With any luck, these continued leaks mean that a whole treasure trove of promo art is out there and perhaps mere days away from doing the rounds online. The floodgates are bound to open once that trailer drops, anyway.

Take a closer look at Wolverine's MCU costume in the X post below. 

Last year, Jackman revealed what led to him returning to the Marvel Universe for Deadpool 3 after bidding farewell to the X-Men hero in Logan

"When I keep thinking of me and Ryan, of Deadpool and Wolverine, which are classic comic-book rivals, there's also a dynamic that I've never really got to do before as Wolverine. I just thought, 'This is gonna be fun. Something I've never done before. I can't wait.'"

Jackman added that he "honestly" thought he was "done" playing Wolverine before the script for Deadpool 3 came his way. "I was at peace with it. I got asked every day, either in interviews or Ryan Reynolds [saying,] 'Can we do it again?' and I'm like, 'No, I'm done.'"

"I'll probably have more fun on this movie than any other I've ever done," the actor concluded.

Alongside Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, Deadpool franchise vets Karan Soni (Dopinder), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Stefan Kapicic (Colossus), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio), and Rob Delaney (Peter) are all confirmed to return in Deadpool 3.

Emma Corrin is expected to play Cassandra Nova, while Matthew Macfadyen will likely take on the role of a TVA agent named Paradox. The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, and even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make cameo appearances in this Multiversal adventure. 

Deadpool 3 is set to be released in theaters on July 26, 2024.

DEADPOOL 3 Leaked Promo Art Gives Us Another Look At Wolverine's Mask
Related:

DEADPOOL 3 Leaked Promo Art Gives Us Another Look At Wolverine's Mask
DEADPOOL 3, A QUIET PLACE: DAY ONE, And KNUCKLES All Expected To Get Super Bowl TV Spots This Sunday
Recommended For You:

DEADPOOL 3, A QUIET PLACE: DAY ONE, And KNUCKLES All Expected To Get Super Bowl TV Spots This Sunday
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

HammerLegFoot - 2/8/2024, 9:46 AM
I cant wait to see this. But I also cant wait to see who the MCU cast as the new Logan.
HashTagSwagg - 2/8/2024, 9:48 AM
@HammerLegFoot - I'm legit dreading that sh1t at this point, the X-men and FF4 are better off going into hibernation until the activists are flushed out or at least forced to put some effort in.
MotherGooseUPus - 2/8/2024, 9:48 AM
this promo fan art is getting me all jazzed up... but then again its promo and the MCU soooo:

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder