DEADPOOL 3 Promo Art Reveals Another New Look At Hugh Jackman Fully Suited Up As MCU's Wolverine

A first look at Deadpool 3 is expected to be released during Sunday's Super Bowl and, with any luck, we'll finally be able to put the rumours to one side and see what Marvel Studios has in store for the Merc with the Mouth and Wolverine.

All signs point to them travelling through the Multiverse - likely ending up stranded on Earth-616 when all is said and done - but if this is just a teaser, many of the threequel's biggest surprises will likely be saved for July. Either way, we can't wait to see these two in action.

Today, new promo art has surfaced which offers yet another look at Hugh Jackman suited up as Wolverine, mask and all. Those sleeves remain divisive but even with the typical MCU trappings (it's very busy in places), it's hard to find fault with this comic-accurate costume.

With any luck, these continued leaks mean that a whole treasure trove of promo art is out there and perhaps mere days away from doing the rounds online. The floodgates are bound to open once that trailer drops, anyway.

Take a closer look at Wolverine's MCU costume in the X post below.

Last year, Jackman revealed what led to him returning to the Marvel Universe for Deadpool 3 after bidding farewell to the X-Men hero in Logan.

"When I keep thinking of me and Ryan, of Deadpool and Wolverine, which are classic comic-book rivals, there's also a dynamic that I've never really got to do before as Wolverine. I just thought, 'This is gonna be fun. Something I've never done before. I can't wait.'"

Jackman added that he "honestly" thought he was "done" playing Wolverine before the script for Deadpool 3 came his way. "I was at peace with it. I got asked every day, either in interviews or Ryan Reynolds [saying,] 'Can we do it again?' and I'm like, 'No, I'm done.'"

"I'll probably have more fun on this movie than any other I've ever done," the actor concluded.

Alongside Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, Deadpool franchise vets Karan Soni (Dopinder), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Stefan Kapicic (Colossus), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio), and Rob Delaney (Peter) are all confirmed to return in Deadpool 3.

Emma Corrin is expected to play Cassandra Nova, while Matthew Macfadyen will likely take on the role of a TVA agent named Paradox. The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, and even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make cameo appearances in this Multiversal adventure.

Deadpool 3 is set to be released in theaters on July 26, 2024.