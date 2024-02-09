FANTASTIC FOUR Star Michael Chiklis Confirms "Leaked" DEADPOOL 3 Set Photo Featuring The Thing Is Fake

A photo recently did the rounds which was supposedly taken on the set of Deadpool 3, but Fantastic Four star Michael Chiklis has now taken to X to debunk claims he's been spotted suited up as The Thing...

By JoshWilding - Feb 09, 2024 08:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool 3

There's a huge amount of excitement surrounding Deadpool 3, particularly with all signs pointing to us returning to the Fox Universe for a reunion with some familiar actors and characters. 

Will Fantastic Four's Michael Chiklis, who played The Thing, be among them? It's possible - a Fantasticar was spotted on the threequel's set - but a "leaked" set photo is in no way, shape or form the confirmation some fans believe it to be. 

The actor took to X last night to dispute recent claims he'd been spotted on Deadpool 3's set; it's a convincing snap but one we've since learned was cleverly edited. In reality, it's a shot from 2016's Deadpool which shows Ryan Reynolds' Merc with the Mouth standing opposite Colossus, not The Thing. 

"FYI folks... This is a FAKE. Sorry to disappoint. So many people have asked about it, I feel it’s necessary to clear this up," Chiklis posted. "I do know who they’re casting though. Not my place to tell but I will say this. I’m a fan of his work and I wish him luck and success with it."

There were once plans for the Fantastic Four to appear in Deadpool 2, though it was the team from 2015's reboot which had been lined up for a cameo. 

If Chiklis does reprise his role as Ben Grimm, then we'd bet the hero will be brought to life with VFX similar to what happened with Beast in The Marvels' post-credits scene. Then again, it's possible Marvel Studios would rather sideline Marvel's First Family ahead of 2025's planned Fantastic Four reboot. 

We're sure you'll have noticed that the actor also confirms he knows who will play the MCU's new Thing!

Alongside Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, Deadpool franchise vets Karan Soni (Dopinder), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Stefan Kapicic (Colossus), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio), and Rob Delaney (Peter) are all confirmed to return in Deadpool 3.

Emma Corrin is expected to play Cassandra Nova, while Matthew Macfadyen will likely take on the role of a TVA agent named Paradox. The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, and even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make cameo appearances in this Multiversal adventure. 

Deadpool 3 is set to be released in theaters on July 26, 2024.

bobevanz - 2/9/2024, 8:24 AM
Either he's lying like Garfield did, or the scoopers are full of it. Maybe it's both lol
TrentCrimm - 2/9/2024, 8:38 AM
@bobevanz -

I don't think he's lying, the picture doesn't even look legit, some ofthe faces behind Chiklis in the other pictures are an obvious shop.

I don't know how anyone looked at that picture and thought it's legit. Especially now that we have the original source of the image.
ObserverIO - 2/9/2024, 8:24 AM
"I do know who they're casting though..." It's him! He knows but he can't say!

So excited to see this original team again.

I hope Ben has kids with Alicia (The Brothers Grimm).
ObserverIO - 2/9/2024, 8:28 AM
And I'm really hoping we see some Future Foundation stuff either with the Tim Story version or the new MCU version, since they are both versions of the FF that are further along than usual.

But not with the Fant4stic team. They should stay true to the Ultimate comics they were based on. They shouldn't have a happy ending, but should instead be villains (Miles Teller would become The Maker and Kate Mara would be a Kang variant, like they became in the comics).
Origame - 2/9/2024, 8:26 AM
Wouldn't it be funny if this was part of the film? Like he's pulling an Andrew Garfield on purpose and Deadpool points out "the thing can't be here. Michael Chiklis told me he wasn't"

