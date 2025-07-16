AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Described As "Tragic, Epic" & "Mental" By THE FANTASTIC FOUR Cast

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Described As &quot;Tragic, Epic&quot; & &quot;Mental&quot; By THE FANTASTIC FOUR Cast

We know that the main cast of The Fantastic Four: First Steps are set to return for Avengers: Doomsday, and the actors who play Reed, Sue, Johnny and Ben have now weighed-in on the massive MCU event...

By MarkCassidy - Jul 16, 2025 05:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

The principal cast of Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps have been attending a number of fan-events to promote the MCU reboot over the past week or so, and, as you might expect, they have also been getting some questions about their roles in Avengers: Doomsday.

While being interviewed by BBC News, Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Thing) and Joseph Quinn (Human Torch) were asked to describe the next big MCU event film in four words, and the responses were: "Epic, tragic, intergalactic, starry," and "epic, mental, Robert, Downey and Jr."

Moss-Bachrach's "tragic" is obviously the most interesting adjective here. We have heard that Doomsday will kill off at least one major character, and there have been rumors that the movie will conclude with an Infinity War-style shocker to set up Avengers: Secret Wars.

In a separate interview, Vanessa Kirby (Invisible Woman) was asked how it felt to be a part of Doomsday's sprawling ensemble cast.

“We’re with all these guys that have done it for 18 years and it’s just an amazing thing to be a part of. These guys have grown up together, they’ve had families, gone through life and they’re still united in this tight family — and we’re a new family coming into their family.”

Finally, Pedro Pascal (Mr. Fantastic) was asked to "blink twice" if Chris Evans is appearing in either First Steps or Doomsday during an interview with a German outlet.

“Are you speaking English or German? I can’t tell. I didn’t understand a word he said. I’ve just gone into… a blackout.”

Evans is not expected to show up in First Steps, but he will likely reprise his role as Steve Rogers (in some capacity) for Doomsday.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were recently hit with significant delays, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

You can check out the full (for now) Doomsday cast list below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Star Chris Hemsworth Appears To Confirm One Key Location Won't Be Visited In The Movie
AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Star Chris Hemsworth Appears To Confirm One Key Location Won't Be Visited In The Movie

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/16/2025, 5:48 PM
they r paid actors being paid to help sell a product.... i believe everything they say.
Robby
Robby - 7/16/2025, 5:59 PM
@harryba11zack - I like the way you think
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/16/2025, 6:08 PM
@harryba11zack - Marvel Studios 18 years Later and Growing Fast. No Stopping this Marvel Train.

Good Luck with all your Protest.

AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/16/2025, 5:49 PM
Marvel Bigger, Stronger, Better Studios

WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 7/16/2025, 5:51 PM
There's a massive rumor going around that Reed and Ben had a relationship and are gay. If this happens, i'm never watching a disney movie ever again
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 7/16/2025, 5:57 PM
@WalletsClosed

Which YouTube neckbeard channel with no real, actual sources told you that?
thedrudo
thedrudo - 7/16/2025, 5:59 PM
@regularmovieguy - I’m guessing he literally just started that rumor to stir up nonsense.
asherman93
asherman93 - 7/16/2025, 6:03 PM
@WalletsClosed - Correction, Ben MIGHT be gay, but Reed would be bi or pan, given he and Sue are happily married.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/16/2025, 6:16 PM
@WalletsClosed - Disney and Marvel Studios

MrKayDeeBee
MrKayDeeBee - 7/16/2025, 6:24 PM
@thedrudo - @WalletsClosed isn't lying. I saw it earlier on X this morning on @thatstarwarlgirl page
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/16/2025, 6:28 PM
@WalletsClosed -
clogan
clogan - 7/16/2025, 6:46 PM
@WalletsClosed - Get some help
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/16/2025, 5:53 PM
“We’re with all these guys that have done it for 18 years and it’s just an amazing thing to be a part of. These guys have grown up together, they’ve had families, gone through life and they’re still united in this tight family — and we’re a new family coming into their family.”
Robby
Robby - 7/16/2025, 5:59 PM
Well I think thats what theyre supposed to say. Why is this even an article?
asherman93
asherman93 - 7/16/2025, 6:02 PM
I really hope that Doom is just possessing the body of a Tony variant - I don't like the idea of RDJ playing him, regardless of his talent.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/16/2025, 6:12 PM
@asherman93 - I get yah (I still personally have mixed feelings on it myself)…

I think it’s far more likely he’s playing a Victor who just happens to share the same face as our Tony akin to Chris Evans as Cap & Johnny Storm.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/16/2025, 6:04 PM
They're zero emotional investment into an avengers movie.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/16/2025, 6:05 PM
Notice he never once mentions the word "good"

TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/16/2025, 6:07 PM
Tragic is interesting…

I wouldn’t be surprised if we get some character deaths and I expect 2 of them to be Hemsworth’s Thor & Hiddleston’s Loki.

Hell , I think it would be cool if we they go out in a blaze of glory trying to save the Multiverse ala Thor & Hyperion in the comics.

Also I think Quinn cheated there with Robert Downey Jr but I’ll give him a pass lol…

Regardless of how one still feels about the casting , RDJ is a talent and I think he’ll portray the character of Victor Von Doom well!!.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/16/2025, 6:14 PM
I mean, the word epic sure as hell feels appropriate with such a huge cast.
TheHummus
TheHummus - 7/16/2025, 6:15 PM
Mind you Professor X has already died 3 times in the movies so far 🤣

If he’s the major death I’ll just burst out laughing
Matchesz
Matchesz - 7/16/2025, 6:40 PM
@TheHummus - Fr they wasted it in Doc Strange but it would be great motivation for the Xmen hating the Avengers. i bet when Beast said he’s going to report to the professor he doesnt know whats happened yet
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/16/2025, 6:22 PM
i bring news
Batmangina
Batmangina - 7/16/2025, 6:26 PM
Goddamn. I have zero interest in the MCU on any level now.

Superman was above average. Better than Man of Steel by a long shot.

Not 1978 level but nothing ever will be as far as nailing the tone and tenor.

Just like Captain America ended with Endgame - they're never going to get as lucky as they did with Chris Evans.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/16/2025, 6:31 PM
I mean this movie will easily make a billion. Mediocre schlock like DP3 and NWH has proved that. And of course they haven't had as many losers as DC which almost killed the brand after Joker 2. At the end of the day I just want a great movie. These clowns have blank checks and unlimited resources to make a perfect movie, there's no excuse anymore
Zeeboy
Zeeboy - 7/16/2025, 6:42 PM
What a time to be alive guys. With the new DCU, F4, Doomsday, and Secret Wars coming up, along with Feige course-correcting, and the imminent introduction of the X-Men, things are looking bright for the next 10 years of comic book movies.

