AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Described As "Tragic, Epic" & "Mental" By THE FANTASTIC FOUR Cast

The principal cast of Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps have been attending a number of fan-events to promote the MCU reboot over the past week or so, and, as you might expect, they have also been getting some questions about their roles in Avengers: Doomsday.

While being interviewed by BBC News, Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Thing) and Joseph Quinn (Human Torch) were asked to describe the next big MCU event film in four words, and the responses were: "Epic, tragic, intergalactic, starry," and "epic, mental, Robert, Downey and Jr."

Moss-Bachrach's "tragic" is obviously the most interesting adjective here. We have heard that Doomsday will kill off at least one major character, and there have been rumors that the movie will conclude with an Infinity War-style shocker to set up Avengers: Secret Wars.

In a separate interview, Vanessa Kirby (Invisible Woman) was asked how it felt to be a part of Doomsday's sprawling ensemble cast.

“We’re with all these guys that have done it for 18 years and it’s just an amazing thing to be a part of. These guys have grown up together, they’ve had families, gone through life and they’re still united in this tight family — and we’re a new family coming into their family.”

Finally, Pedro Pascal (Mr. Fantastic) was asked to "blink twice" if Chris Evans is appearing in either First Steps or Doomsday during an interview with a German outlet.

“Are you speaking English or German? I can’t tell. I didn’t understand a word he said. I’ve just gone into… a blackout.”

Evans is not expected to show up in First Steps, but he will likely reprise his role as Steve Rogers (in some capacity) for Doomsday.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were recently hit with significant delays, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

You can check out the full (for now) Doomsday cast list below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America