AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Thor Teaser Trailer Leaks In English; Robert Downey Jr. Posts Iron Man/Doom Christmas Card

The second Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailer has started playing in front of Avatar: Fire and Ash ahead of that movie's second weekend in theaters. After a French version showed up online this past Monday, we now have the latest sneak peek in English.

Actually listening to Chris Hemsworth recite this prayer to Odin hits different, and if the Russo Brothers wanted to establish that they're taking the God of Thunder seriously after Taika Waititi's comical Thor: Love and Thunder, mission accomplished.

"The war and now fate have given me something I never sought," Thor can be heard saying. "A child. A life untouched by this all. Lend to me the strength of the All-Fathers so that I might fight once more."

"Defeat one more enemy and return home to her, not as a warrior, but as warmth. To teach her not battle, but stillness. The kind I never knew, Please father, hear my words," the Odinson concludes before the words "Thor Will Return In Avengers: Doomsday" show up on screen with a countdown.

Absolutely epic, right?

After the Steve Rogers teaser was officially released on Tuesday, we'd bet on an HD version of this second Avengers: Doomsday sneak peek dropping the same day next week. For now, you can check it out in the player below.

My grandmother once said: Everyone should be able to watch the Thor trailer for Avengers Doomsday in highish quality pic.twitter.com/dusGAwSCyp — Tendo Soji (@Tendou_Soji) December 25, 2025

Avengers: Doomsday star Robert Downey Jr., meanwhile, is celebrating the holidays by teasing his two MCU roles as Doctor Doom and Iron Man.

Some might take this as another hint that Victor Von Doom and Tony Stark are somehow connected. Instead, we'd guess that the Oscar-winner is simply having fun by referencing the two vastly different characters he's brought to life for Marvel Studios since 2008.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Chris Evans is also officially confirmed to reprise his role as Steve Rogers, as is India Rose Hemsworth as Love. The Hollywood trades have reported that Hayley Atwell and Ryan Reynolds will appear as Peggy Carter and Deadpool, respectively.

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Michael Waldron is also working on the script.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.