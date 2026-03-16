A QUIET PLACE: PART III Cast Includes SINNERS Star Jack O'Connell, Cillian Murphy, And More

A QUIET PLACE: PART III Cast Includes SINNERS Star Jack O'Connell, Cillian Murphy, And More

John Krasinski will step behind the camera for A Quiet Place: Part III, and the filmmaker has just revealed the movie's cast, including some exciting new additions to the horror franchise.

News
By JoshWilding - Mar 16, 2026 05:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Horror
Source: FearHQ.com

As we first told you on FearHQ.com, filmmaker John Krasinski has revealed the cast of A Quiet Place: Part III. The impressive ensemble includes four returning actors and three major new additions to the popular horror franchise. 

Reprising their roles will be Emily Blunt (Evelyn Abbott), Millicent Simmonds (Regan Abbott), Noah Jupe (Marcus Abbott), and Cillian Murphy (Emmett). The newcomers include Sinners and 28 Years Later star Jack O'Connell, Oppenheimer's Jason Clarke, and The Mandalorian standout, Katy O'Brian. 

A Quiet Place is an apocalyptic and post-apocalyptic horror film series set in a world inhabited by blind extraterrestrial creatures with a heightened sense of hearing. Plot details for the threequel are being kept under wraps. 

"I'm really excited about the third instalment because it's going to do something that we haven't done before," Krasinski previously said of A Quiet Place: Part III. "The ending of the last shot is, now that the world knows about [the signal that the creatures are vulnerable to], what will the world do with this answer, or with this weapon? Will they be responsible with it, or will they not be responsible with it?"

There are lots of exciting places to take the story from here. Will Krasinski be among the movie's cast members? His character died at the end of the first movie, but he returned for a flashback in the sequel. That may be the plan for Part III, too, but The Office star isn't named in the X post below. 

Across three films, the Quiet Place franchise has grossed a combined $900 million worldwide. Krasinski returns to write and direct this third instalment after handing the reins to Michael Sarnoski for a 2024 spin-off, A Quiet Place: Day One

Set in New York, the prequel shifted the spotlight away from the Abbott family and instead focused on new characters played by Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn.

Late last year, it was confirmed that A Quiet Place Part III will open in theaters on July 30, 2027, moving it away from DC Studios and James Gunn's Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow, on July 9. 

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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