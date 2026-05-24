Supergirl TV Spot Recreates A Scene From Superman And Features Even More Lobo Action

Another Supergirl TV spot has landed, revealing even more of Jason Momoa's Lobo in all his badass glory. The Aquaman star is clearly having a blast as the last Czarnian, though he's spoken openly about this being his dream role, not Arthur Curry.

Fans have also spotted what appears to be a very deliberate nod to Superman when Kara Zor-El kicks a guy in the face, and a tooth seemingly flies from his mouth. In the Man of Steel's solo outing, it was a punch he delivered to one of Lex Luthor's goons high above Metropolis.

We also see a few of the alien races that Supergirl will encounter, all of whom look pretty similar to the cosmic characters featured in James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy movie.

The DC Studios co-CEO wasn't behind the camera for this movie. However, he is thought to have been very hands-on, explaining why his fingerprints are all over the second chapter in the DCU's "Superman Saga."

Talking to Variety ahead of Supergirl's press tour, Milly Alcock said, "I am so excited for all the young women who are going to see this — that’s really going to get me."

"What Kara was going through that I was going through is she’s someone who has been at war with themselves. And I think that’s a very universal feeling — especially for women," the House of the Dragon alum continued. "So it’s been a really surprising journey. I never thought taking on a superhero film would do that. But it has! And what a beautiful thing."

"Pain is a universal feeling," Alcock added. "I was able to connect with that pretty instantly. And that was the thing that would ground me in her."

Check out this new Supergirl TV spot in the player below.

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, arrives in theaters worldwide next summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, and stars Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice. Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi Junkie XL Claudia Sarne.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.