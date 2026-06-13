Disclosure Day CinemaScore Revealed As Masters Of The Universe Becomes Summer's Second Box Office Flop

Disclosure Day CinemaScore Revealed As Masters Of The Universe Becomes Summer's Second Box Office Flop

Disclosure Day's CinemaScore has been revealed now that it's playing in theaters, while the latest box office estimates point to a disappointing second weekend for Masters of the Universe.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 13, 2026 11:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Sci-Fi
Source: SFFGazette.com

Disclosure Day is now playing in theaters, and the movie is exceeding initial industry expectations of a $35 million opening at the North American box office. After an estimated $18.5 million on Friday, Steven Spielberg's latest sci-fi epic is now eying a $42.5 million three-day start.

This would be the best-ever opening for a Spielberg and Amblin original movie, and with a running global cume of roughly $30 million as we write this, Disclosure Day is on course to beam up a solid $65 million for its global bow. 

The movie reportedly needs to make $300 million to break even, which is a big ask, but certainly not impossible. Toy Story 5 and Supergirl are on the way, but for moviegoers not looking for animation or superheroes, this should be an enticing alternative. 

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, with moviegoers now heading to their local multiplexes, Disclosure Day's CinemaScore has been revealed. To remind you, the market research firm surveys audience reactions to newly released movies.

After attending opening night screenings, moviegoers rate films on an A+ to F scale, providing insights into audience satisfaction. Widely used in the film industry, CinemaScore helps gauge the initial reception of movies and influences box office predictions based on audience feedback.

Disclosure Day has received a "B" rating, which is below Spielberg's previous sci-fi movies, Minority Report and War of the Worlds, both of which received a "B+", and above A.I.'s C+. In terms of other sci-fi movies, it sits side by side with the likes of District 9, Tenet, and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie is "Certified Fresh" with critics at 81% and sits at 75% on the fan-generated Popcornmeter.

Elsewhere this weekend, Obsession is at #2 with $18 million, while Scary Movie moves to third place with $15.2 million. Fourth is Backrooms with $12.4 million, and down in fifth in its second weekend is Masters of the Universe, which is eyeing a mere $9.4 million for a $47.4 million total since opening. 

Like The Mandalorian and Grogu, the blockbuster is a flop that likely won't even come close to breaking even, never mind reaching profitability. When two historic franchises like this underperform, it sends a message to Hollywood executives (not always the right one), especially when you have two horror movies made by YouTubers breaking records.

If you found out we weren’t alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you? In Disclosure Day, the truth belongs to seven billion people, the long-awaited new UFO movie from the legendary Steven Spielberg.

The cast of Disclosure Day includes SAG winner and Oscar nominee Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer), Emmy and Golden Globe winner Josh O’Connor (Challengers), Oscar winner Colin Firth (Kingsman), Eve Hewson (Bad Sisters) and two-time Oscar nominee Colman Domingo (Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man).

Disclosure Day is set to be released in theaters on June 12.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/13/2026, 11:39 AM
I saw Disclosure Day.

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jst5
jst5 - 6/13/2026, 11:46 AM
@OneMoreTime - It's pretty much Taken but on the big screen.They should have just streamed this instead of putting it on the big screen.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 6/13/2026, 11:50 AM
@OneMoreTime - yeah nothing about it made it seem like required viewing.
Pampero
Pampero - 6/13/2026, 11:41 AM
Disclosure Day is pretty bad. It's slow, the CGI is poor, and the story and characters are uninteresting. It doesn't bring anything new to the alien/UFO genre. Very disappointing.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/13/2026, 11:42 AM
Imo, Disclosure Day was great.

And Imo, those who didnt appr3ciate it became retarded because of tiktok shortforms that sitting through a great Spielberg movie is a chore.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/13/2026, 11:47 AM
Damn shame about motu.

Disclosure Day deserves it's success. It's very good. Obviously not to everyone's taste, going by some of these comments, but that's taste for you.


This is good cinema. When Spielberg has returned to genre filmmaking in recent years (Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Ready Player One) it's almost felt like he was trying to be the version of himself from the '80s that he though people wanted, almost like a caricature of himself.
I mean the fact that RPO and The Post were made pretty much back to back speaks volumes. The Post is a real Speilberg film and RPO is him doing a version of himself.

So I'm glad that he's made something that actually feels more genuine because this actually ends up being closer to Raiders or Jaws or Close Encounters than either Indy 4 or RPO. Simply by him being himself.
DrCigarettes
DrCigarettes - 6/13/2026, 11:53 AM
Disclosure day was incredibly boring and didn’t pay off.

Master of the Universe was a fun film and didn’t try to be anything more.

MOTU is the better film.

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