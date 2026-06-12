Spider-Woman 50th Anniversary Special Will Set The Stage For Jessica Drew's "Darkest Era" This Fall

Spider-Woman 50th Anniversary Special Will Set The Stage For Jessica Drew's &quot;Darkest Era&quot; This Fall

This September, Dan Watters and Andrea Broccardo kick off a new era for Jessica Drew while Ann Nocenti makes her grand return to the character in a special Spider-Woman 50th Anniversary Special.

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By JoshWilding - Jun 12, 2026 06:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

This September, Spider-Woman 50th Anniversary Special #1 celebrates 50 years of Marvel's Dark Angel with a jam-packed one-shot honouring Jessica Drew's history and jumpstarting what's being described as a "spine-tingling new era."

First, writer Dan Watters (Loki) and artist Andrea Broccardo (Spider-Man Noir) take Spider-Woman back to the shadows, revealing a status quo that, according to Marvel Comics, "will shock fans more than a bioelectric blast." A terrible twist of fate awaits Spider-Woman in the pages of Amazing Spider-Man: Spider-Versity, kicking off the latest chapter in her tangled web of lies and mystery.

Returning to her roots as a private investigator and teaming up with journalist Ben Urich, Spider-Woman ventures into corners of the Marvel Universe that her fellow heroes fear, but will her embrace of the darkness threaten her heroic legacy, or even her sanity?

Explaining his love for the character, Watters said, "Mysterious and dangerous, Jessica Drew has always been one of my very favorite Marvel heroes. I'm so pleased to be bringing Spider-Woman venom-blasting into a new chapter of her story."

Next, groundbreaking writer Ann Nocenti (Daredevil) returns to the character alongside artist Stefano Raffaele (Alien vs. Captain America) in a detective story for the ages. Drawn into a bizarre case in Los Angeles, Spider-Woman finds herself chasing clues throughout the city before coming face-to-face with one of her classic foes, Flying Tiger.

Revealing how her story encapsulates Jessica's unique appeal, Nocenti explained, "Everyone has flaws, and it’s heroic to overcome them. When Editor Kaeden McGahey asked me to spin a tale for Spider-Woman’s 50th Anniversary, I thought of how Jessica Drew’s spider pheromone scent can be isolating."

"It’s a great test of her detective skills to sleuth out clues despite her creepy vibe and also hits a universal chord—we all have occasional 'everyone hates me' moments in life."

"In the 1980s editor Mark Gruenwald gave me the assignment to 'retire' Spider-Woman, ending the book’s run with issue #50, so returning to write a story about how Jess’s friendships and battles are hard won feels redemptive," she continued. "Added bonus—with art by the spectacular Stefano Raffaele, the story will be gorgeous."

Below, you can check out iconic Spider-Woman artist Olivier Coipel's stunning main cover, along with variant covers by Greg Land and Rose Besch. In the meantime, you can follow Jessica Drew's current adventures in Amazing Spider-Man: Spider-Versity, where major developments will unfold that lead into her exciting new era.

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SPIDER-WOMAN 50TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1
Written by DAN WATTERS & ANN NOCENTI
Art by ANDREA BROCCARDO & STEFANO RAFFAELE
Cover by OLIVIER COIPEL
Variant Cover by GREG LAND
Variant Cover by ROSE BESCH
Virgin Variant Cover by ROSE BESCH
On Sale 9/2

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/12/2026, 6:42 PM
wHy is marvel just sitting on her Ass, she needs to bee in a Disney movie
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HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/12/2026, 6:47 PM
@harryba11zack - F**kingggg hell
@Joshwilding - bro, we need another cosplay article, STAT!

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Equivocal
Equivocal - 6/12/2026, 6:47 PM
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Spider Woman (Jessica Drew) has been one of my all time favorites, I remember buying the #1 comic book back in the 80's and reading some story arcs vs Nekra, Brothers Grimm, even Spiderman, those were fun to read, but I can tell Marvel wasn't to thrilled to give her a huge boost in sales, more of the stories were 'meh' but I liked them nonetheless, and when the animated cartoon came out I really dig it !

nowadays if feels like she's more of a supporting character than anything else.

oh well...
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/12/2026, 6:51 PM
@Equivocal - August 18, 2014 was when her character really grew on me

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