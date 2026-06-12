Spider-Woman 50th Anniversary Special Will Set The Stage For Jessica Drew's "Darkest Era" This Fall

This September, Spider-Woman 50th Anniversary Special #1 celebrates 50 years of Marvel's Dark Angel with a jam-packed one-shot honouring Jessica Drew's history and jumpstarting what's being described as a "spine-tingling new era."

First, writer Dan Watters (Loki) and artist Andrea Broccardo (Spider-Man Noir) take Spider-Woman back to the shadows, revealing a status quo that, according to Marvel Comics, "will shock fans more than a bioelectric blast." A terrible twist of fate awaits Spider-Woman in the pages of Amazing Spider-Man: Spider-Versity, kicking off the latest chapter in her tangled web of lies and mystery.

Returning to her roots as a private investigator and teaming up with journalist Ben Urich, Spider-Woman ventures into corners of the Marvel Universe that her fellow heroes fear, but will her embrace of the darkness threaten her heroic legacy, or even her sanity?

Explaining his love for the character, Watters said, "Mysterious and dangerous, Jessica Drew has always been one of my very favorite Marvel heroes. I'm so pleased to be bringing Spider-Woman venom-blasting into a new chapter of her story."

Next, groundbreaking writer Ann Nocenti (Daredevil) returns to the character alongside artist Stefano Raffaele (Alien vs. Captain America) in a detective story for the ages. Drawn into a bizarre case in Los Angeles, Spider-Woman finds herself chasing clues throughout the city before coming face-to-face with one of her classic foes, Flying Tiger.

Revealing how her story encapsulates Jessica's unique appeal, Nocenti explained, "Everyone has flaws, and it’s heroic to overcome them. When Editor Kaeden McGahey asked me to spin a tale for Spider-Woman’s 50th Anniversary, I thought of how Jessica Drew’s spider pheromone scent can be isolating."

"It’s a great test of her detective skills to sleuth out clues despite her creepy vibe and also hits a universal chord—we all have occasional 'everyone hates me' moments in life."

"In the 1980s editor Mark Gruenwald gave me the assignment to 'retire' Spider-Woman, ending the book’s run with issue #50, so returning to write a story about how Jess’s friendships and battles are hard won feels redemptive," she continued. "Added bonus—with art by the spectacular Stefano Raffaele, the story will be gorgeous."

Below, you can check out iconic Spider-Woman artist Olivier Coipel's stunning main cover, along with variant covers by Greg Land and Rose Besch. In the meantime, you can follow Jessica Drew's current adventures in Amazing Spider-Man: Spider-Versity, where major developments will unfold that lead into her exciting new era.