Spider-Man: Brand New Day Rumor Reveals Insane Peter Parker Twist And It's Dividing Fans - Spoilers

There have been a lot of wild Spider-Man: Brand New Day rumours, with the biggest being that Sadie Sink is playing the MCU's Jean Grey. Fans have been left scratching their heads over Marvel Girl's involvement, especially as it appears she's the movie's main antagonist.

The Department of Damage Control is expected to be a major threat for the X-Men down the line, with the organisation likely responsible for creating mutant-hunting Sentinels. The organisation manipulating Jean makes sense, and her psychic powers would explain why the Hulk goes savage and battles the web-spinner.

Still, she's an odd fit for a Spider-Man movie, especially as Peter Parker has no real history with Jean to speak of. Tom Holland has said he pushed for Sink's character to be included in Brand New Day, and a new rumour may reveal why.

We'll preface this by pointing out that this claim comes from 4chan, a notoriously unreliable source of information...that's also been the source of many reliable leaks over the years. That's why we're not dismissing this one completely out of hand.

So, take this with a pinch of salt, but the rumour claims Jean Grey is in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and that she'll reveal that Spider-Man is also a mutant. The spider bite awakened his mutant gene, just as the Mind Stone activated the Scarlet Witch's powers and Kamala Khan's bangles made her Ms. Marvel.

The changes Peter is going through are a secondary mutation, and the plan is for Spider-Man to bridge the gap between the old and new MCU. This was in the works for Ms. Marvel, but it sounds like the response to The Marvels changed that. If it's anywhere close to true, it would certainly explain why Jean is debuting in Spider-Man: Brand New Day years before the X-Men reboot is released.

We'd be remiss not to point out filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton's history with the DODC, as Wonder Man strongly hinted that Simon Williams might be a mutant.

Back to Spider-Man, and Marvel Comics will reportedly follow suit, with the upcoming DNX event set to establish that Spider-Man has been a mutant all this time. It's hard to picture, but this could open the door to Spidey joining the ranks of the X-Men on the page and screen.

Needless to say, this has divided opinions, with many fans expressing unhappiness with the notion of such a major change being made to the wall-crawler. Marvel Studios has, however, left the door open to this being possible by never actually revealing Peter's origin story in the MCU.

On a related note, Daniel Richtman has said that the mysterious "VMax" we've heard so much about is mentioned during Spidey's meeting with Yelena Belova in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Do you think this rumour is true, or is it complete nonsense? As always, we want to hear your thoughts in the comments section below.