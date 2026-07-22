Spider-Man: Brand New Day Rumor Reveals Insane Peter Parker Twist And It's Dividing Fans - Spoilers

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Rumor Reveals Insane Peter Parker Twist And It's Dividing Fans - Spoilers

An insane new Spider-Man: Brand New Day rumour claims to reveal a major Peter Parker twist, shaking up his status quo in the MCU heading into the MCU's next Saga of storytelling.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 22, 2026 01:07 PM EST

There have been a lot of wild Spider-Man: Brand New Day rumours, with the biggest being that Sadie Sink is playing the MCU's Jean Grey. Fans have been left scratching their heads over Marvel Girl's involvement, especially as it appears she's the movie's main antagonist.

The Department of Damage Control is expected to be a major threat for the X-Men down the line, with the organisation likely responsible for creating mutant-hunting Sentinels. The organisation manipulating Jean makes sense, and her psychic powers would explain why the Hulk goes savage and battles the web-spinner.

Still, she's an odd fit for a Spider-Man movie, especially as Peter Parker has no real history with Jean to speak of. Tom Holland has said he pushed for Sink's character to be included in Brand New Day, and a new rumour may reveal why.

We'll preface this by pointing out that this claim comes from 4chan, a notoriously unreliable source of information...that's also been the source of many reliable leaks over the years. That's why we're not dismissing this one completely out of hand.

So, take this with a pinch of salt, but the rumour claims Jean Grey is in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and that she'll reveal that Spider-Man is also a mutant. The spider bite awakened his mutant gene, just as the Mind Stone activated the Scarlet Witch's powers and Kamala Khan's bangles made her Ms. Marvel. 

The changes Peter is going through are a secondary mutation, and the plan is for Spider-Man to bridge the gap between the old and new MCU. This was in the works for Ms. Marvel, but it sounds like the response to The Marvels changed that. If it's anywhere close to true, it would certainly explain why Jean is debuting in Spider-Man: Brand New Day years before the X-Men reboot is released.

We'd be remiss not to point out filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton's history with the DODC, as Wonder Man strongly hinted that Simon Williams might be a mutant.

Back to Spider-Man, and Marvel Comics will reportedly follow suit, with the upcoming DNX event set to establish that Spider-Man has been a mutant all this time. It's hard to picture, but this could open the door to Spidey joining the ranks of the X-Men on the page and screen.

Needless to say, this has divided opinions, with many fans expressing unhappiness with the notion of such a major change being made to the wall-crawler. Marvel Studios has, however, left the door open to this being possible by never actually revealing Peter's origin story in the MCU.

On a related note, Daniel Richtman has said that the mysterious "VMax" we've heard so much about is mentioned during Spidey's meeting with Yelena Belova in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Do you think this rumour is true, or is it complete nonsense? As always, we want to hear your thoughts in the comments section below.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Director Reveals Reason For Sadie Sink Secrecy; Teases Villain Montage, Shang-Chi 2
Related:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Director Reveals Reason For Sadie Sink Secrecy; Teases Villain Montage, Shang-Chi 2
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Final Trailer Recaps Peter Parker's Journey And Showcases Epic Hulk Action
Recommended For You:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Final Trailer Recaps Peter Parker's Journey And Showcases Epic Hulk Action

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Irregular
Irregular - 7/22/2026, 1:46 PM
........what the [frick]?
TheRevelation
TheRevelation - 7/22/2026, 1:50 PM
@Irregular - ...it's Wednesday.

User Comment Image

Personally, I prefer Tuesdays...cuz reasons.

User Comment Image
MouthyMerc
MouthyMerc - 7/22/2026, 1:49 PM
Omg please no he’s not a mutant.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/22/2026, 1:50 PM
During the Infinity Saga he was Iron Man Jr., and now he's an X-Men honorary member; I miss when Spider-Man was his own character, as now it seems like they don't think he's good enough to stand on his own.
ferf
ferf - 7/22/2026, 2:02 PM
@TheJok3r - when played by tom holland he's 100% not good enough to stand on his own. they should have just merged andrew garfield in from the start.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 7/22/2026, 2:07 PM
Really confounding that they would allow this under any umbrella. Why start off the mutant saga with such a sour [frick]ing taste??
skyshark03191
skyshark03191 - 7/22/2026, 2:09 PM
I am a hundred and ten percent against this. It takes away what makes Spidey unique. No. I really am hoping they don’t go down this road. Wow. And the comics doing the same thing?! He’s been with the X-Men many times before and him being a mutant or not had nothing to do with it.
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 7/22/2026, 2:12 PM
I mean, this isn’t anything new. Marvel Comics has been trying to tie Spider-Man to the X-Men for years. Ultimate Spider-Man was made an honorary member of the team, Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends paired him with two mutants, and a lot of kids who grew up with that show genuinely thought he was a mutant. Even in the main Earth-616 universe, Marvel occasionally teases the idea, but it never really sticks.

Spider-Man has his own corner of the Marvel Universe, separate from the X-Men, and that’s how it should be. If they make him a mutant, the character loses a big part of what makes him unique. It’s the same mistake they made with Ms. Marvel. There are already hundreds of mutant characters in the Marvel Universe, so there’s no reason to turn established non-mutant heroes into mutants. It doesn’t add anything to the character it just undermines their original identity.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder