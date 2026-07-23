Avengers: Doomsday Rumor Points To Two Major Characters Dying Off-Screen - Spoilers

From what we can gather based on a recent plot leak (at least some of which is believed to be accurate) that circulated online, a lot of characters will die in Avengers: Doomsday. Apparently, the heroes who do meet their end will ultimately be resurrected for the final battle against Doctor Doom and his forces in Avengers: Secret Wars.

Now, we're hearing that two characters we haven't seen since The Marvels will be killed off... and we won't even get to see it.

When last we saw Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), she had woken up in a medical lab after getting trapped in an alternate reality following her battle with Dar-Benn. There, she met a variant of her late mother, Maria (Lashana Lynch), who had taken up the mantle of this universe's Binary.

According to this rumor, "Monica Rambeau and her mother are allegedly set to die together after thwarting some off-screen incursions."

We assumed the events of The Marvels would more directly tie into Doomsday, but this obviously wouldn't seem to be the case if Monica isn't even going to factor into the film.

Even if this is accurate, both Rambeaus will almost certainly be back for Secret Wars, but if Marvel Studios does decide to kill two Black female heroes off at the same time - off-screen - there will probably be some backlash.

Like all rumors, it's best not to put too much stock in this, but let us know what you make of this potential development in the comments.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were hit with significant delays last year, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Universes collide and the Multiverse Saga begins its final chapter in Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday. Beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and ultimately face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered. This epic film will lay the foundation for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe."

Doomsday will star:

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Lewis Pullman as Sentry, Florence Pugh as Yelena, Danny Ramirez as Falcon, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, James Marsden as Cyclops, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

Along with Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and, of course, Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.