Avengers: Doomsday Rumor Points To Two Major Characters Dying Off-Screen - Spoilers

Avengers: Doomsday Rumor Points To Two Major Characters Dying Off-Screen - Spoilers

We've already heard that Avengers: Doomsday will feature quite a few casualties, and a new rumor is now claiming that two heroes will meet their ends off-screen...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 23, 2026 08:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

From what we can gather based on a recent plot leak (at least some of which is believed to be accurate) that circulated online, a lot of characters will die in Avengers: Doomsday. Apparently, the heroes who do meet their end will ultimately be resurrected for the final battle against Doctor Doom and his forces in Avengers: Secret Wars.

Now, we're hearing that two characters we haven't seen since The Marvels will be killed off... and we won't even get to see it.

When last we saw Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), she had woken up in a medical lab after getting trapped in an alternate reality following her battle with Dar-Benn. There, she met a variant of her late mother, Maria (Lashana Lynch), who had taken up the mantle of this universe's Binary.

According to this rumor, "Monica Rambeau and her mother are allegedly set to die together after thwarting some off-screen incursions."

We assumed the events of The Marvels would more directly tie into Doomsday, but this obviously wouldn't seem to be the case if Monica isn't even going to factor into the film.

Even if this is accurate, both Rambeaus will almost certainly be back for Secret Wars, but if Marvel Studios does decide to kill two Black female heroes off at the same time - off-screen - there will probably be some backlash.

Like all rumors, it's best not to put too much stock in this, but let us know what you make of this potential development in the comments.

Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars were hit with significant delays last year, with Doomsday now set to arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, and Secret Wars positioned for December 17, 2027.

Both movies will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame

"Universes collide and the Multiverse Saga begins its final chapter in Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday. Beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and ultimately face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered. This epic film will lay the foundation for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe."

Doomsday will star:

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Lewis Pullman as Sentry, Florence Pugh as Yelena, Danny Ramirez as Falcon, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Sebastian Stan as Bucky, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, James Marsden as Cyclops, Channing Tatum as Gambit, and Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

Along with Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Letitia Wright as Black Panther, Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and, of course, Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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Vigor
Vigor - 7/23/2026, 8:33 PM
Yeah i dont like that
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/23/2026, 8:40 PM
@Vigor - Neither do I. I expected Monica to help the X-Men fight and at least be the mediator between both teams.
Vigor
Vigor - 7/23/2026, 8:53 PM
@SonOfAGif - exactly. Exactly
I also expected America Chavez to play a big part due to her power set

I was wrong
BackwardGalaxy
BackwardGalaxy - 7/23/2026, 8:36 PM
That sounds unlikely. There's no point to it. What could that possibly add to the story?
SorcererSupreme
SorcererSupreme - 7/23/2026, 8:44 PM
What a stupid decision, if it's to be believed.
TheWinkler
TheWinkler - 7/23/2026, 8:49 PM
This movie is giving big Rise of Skywalker vibes.

TLJ made a lot of decisions fans weren't fond of, but instead of doubling down and rolling with the punches, they rehired a previous hit director to come in, sweep everything fans weren't a fan of under a rug to bring back nostalgia bait characters in a bid to please everyone.
asherman93
asherman93 - 7/23/2026, 8:53 PM
@TheWinkler - ...and like TROS, most of those problems come off less a result of creative incompetence, and more the result of a bunch of shit going wrong that said filmmakers had little-to-no control over (COVID, the strikes, Chadwick Boseman dying, Jonathan Majors turning out to be a real life bad guy, etc.)
TheWinkler
TheWinkler - 7/23/2026, 8:54 PM
AND SINCE I BROUGHT IT UP...

Kylo would have been a much more interesting character if he stayed unredeemed, and Rey would've been better remaining a 'nobody', and JJ Abrhams shat all over those concepts, just like he wrote Luke into a hermit and killed Han before the original gang could appear on screen together again.

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