Nova: Return Of The Rings Comic Will See Sam Alexander Take On The Threat Of The Ten Rings

Nova: Return Of The Rings Comic Will See Sam Alexander Take On The Threat Of The Ten Rings

Celebrating Hispanic & Latin American Heritage Month, Nova: Return of the Rings will reunite us with Sam Alexander as he sets out to protect the Marvel Universe from the returning Ten Rings of Power.

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By JoshWilding - Jul 18, 2026 09:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

The legendary Ten Rings of Power are returning to the Marvel Universe, and only one hero stands in their way of falling into the wrong hands: Sam Alexander, a.k.a. Nova.

The hero makes his return this October in Nova: Return of the Rings #1, a Marvel's Voices one-shot celebrating Hispanic & Latin American Heritage Month. Written by Josh Trujillo (Planet of the Apes vs. Fantastic Four) and illustrated by Rafael Loureiro (Dazzler), the issue kicks off a major saga centred around the Ten Rings.

The one-shot also includes a bonus story by Juan Ponce (Redwing: Independence Day Infinity Comic) and Andy Pereira (Wiccan: Witches' Road) that explores how Sam balances his epic superhero adventures with being there for his family.

Richard Rider is the original Nova, of course, and that's always made young Sam something of a divisive character (which is the case with most "legacy" heroes in the Marvel Universe). While likely coincidental, it's interesting that news of this comic comes so soon after we learned Loki and Avengers: Doomsday writer Michael Waldron plans to write and direct a Nova movie for Marvel Studios.

Here's an official description of Nova: Return of the Rings #1:

THE RINGS OF POWER RETURN TO EARTH!

Deemed too dangerous to remain on Earth, the Ten Rings of Power were jettisoned off into the depths of space—but have since broken containment! Now one of the rings returns to Earth with a brand-new bearer hellbent on getting his hands on the sentient supercomputer, Worldmind, as his first step of galactic domination! His target? None other than Sam Alexander, A.K.A. NOVA!

|It's such a thrill to write for one of Marvel's biggest teen heroes," Trujillo said today. "With so many memorable stories behind him, Sam Alexander is uniquely qualified to take on this threat."

"This is a high-stakes adventure with a fierce villain and huge consequences for the entire Marvel Universe," he continued. "To save the day, Sam will be drawing inspiration from his fellow heroes and also his familial roots."

"Everything has led to this moment! I hope new readers give this Nova special a chance. He's an iconic character who leads with courage and heart. But it's gonna take a lot more than that to survive this experience! Good luck!" Trujillo added.

Check out the main cover for Nova: Return of the Rings #1 by superstar artist Humberto Ramos below, and stay tuned for more on Nova's future—on the page and screen—as we have it.

image host

NOVA: RETURN OF THE RINGS #1
Written by JOSH TRUJILLO & JUAN PONCE
Art by RAFAEL LOUREIRO & ANDY PEREIRA
Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS
Variant Cover by PHIL JIMENEZ
On Sale 10/14

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic for CBM and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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