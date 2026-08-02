Big Guns: Marvel's Deadpool And Punisher Crossover Gets Even Bloodier By Adding Bullseye

More details about Marvel Comics' Big Guns crossover have been revealed. The four-part event sees writer Benjamin Percy bring together his runs on Wade Wilson: Deadpool and Punisher, with art by Geoff Shaw and José Luis Soares.

Before it kicks off this September, we have a new look at the crossover, including the main covers for all four issues and Josemaria Casanovas' complete four-part connecting cover artwork.

Across both series, Percy has taken Marvel's two trigger-happy icons back to their roots with what Marvel hails as "uncompromising, no-holds-barred storytelling," which aligns the fates for this "dangerous and ultra-violent showdown."

Big Guns begins when Deadpool's latest mess puts him in The Punisher's crosshairs. Just as the Merc with a Mouth takes on one of the most high-stakes jobs of his career, Frank Castle seeks to settle the score—igniting a relentless clash of bullets, bloodshed, and mayhem that neither man will walk away from unscathed.

The new covers by Shaw and David Marquez reveal more deadly players entering the fray, including the most dangerous man in the Marvel Universe, Bullseye, and the mysterious supervillain pulling the strings, Black Hole. In the rest of Casanovas' four-part connecting variant covers, we get a glimpse at Wade Wilson's tricked-out new ride—the Merc Mobile—which will serve as his new base of operations moving forward.

"We're halfway through the crossover, but we're doubling down on the insanity," Percy teased. "I had 'The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly' in my head from the very beginning, so I needed that third player on the board—and my mind immediately went to Bullseye. His chaotic energy matched the plot and his perfect marksmanship makes him a deadly addition to the 'Big Guns' lineup."

"There are some surprises coming—including a greater understanding of our (glow-up) Black Hole's powers and a specialty sports car snuck into the undercarriage of the Merc Mobile," the writer continued. "Thanks for sticking with us."

Check out this new Big Guns artwork below, along with official descriptions for all four chapters.

TARGET: FRANK CASTLE! Deadpool’s got a new mission! A new vehicle! And a new... ENEMY? Wait, are we talking about Frank Castle? "BIG GUNS" starts here, as multiple forces converge on the ultimate weapon...but only one can emerge victorious!

WADE WILSON: DEADPOOL #8

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art and Cover by GEOFF SHAW

Connecting Variant Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

On Sale 9/2

TARGET: WADE WILSON! As the spectacle of the summer rolls on, Frank Castle finds himself at odds with the Regeneratin' Degenerate, Deadpool! But not all is as it seems, as a mysterious interloper seems to be manipulating circumstances and people alike, setting the duo on a collision course with calamity!

PUNISHER #8

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by JOSÉ LUIS SOARES

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

Connecting Variant Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

On Sale 9/9

TARGET: BULLSEYE! Punisher and Deadpool are hunting the same weapon as Black Hole…but what good’s a gun without the greatest marksman of all time to aim it? Sounds like a job for Bullseye!

WADE WILSON: DEADPOOL #9

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art and Cover by GEOFF SHAW

Connecting Variant Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

On Sale 10/14

THE GOOD, THE BAD(POOLS) AND THE MERCS! Black Hole pulls Deadpool and Punisher into his deadly trap, as the Badpools and Bullseye make their own plays! The chaotic climax to the wildest crossover of the year concludes with a dramatic addition to Frank Castle’s plans going forward (as well as Wade’s fortunes!)

PUNISHER #9

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by JOSÉ LUIS SOARES

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

Connecting Variant Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

On Sale 10/28