Marvel's Midnight Universe Reveals First Look At Iceman Made Of Blood, Black Cat Redesign, And More

Marvel's Midnight Universe Reveals First Look At Iceman Made Of Blood, Black Cat Redesign, And More

Marvel Comics continues to pull back the curtain on Midnight, its bold new publishing line featuring monstrous takes on Marvel's greatest heroes, including an Iceman formed of blood!

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 31, 2026 04:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

Following last weekend's Marvel Comics: Midnight Universe panel at San Diego Comic-Con, the second issue covers for each title—Midnight Spider-Man, Midnight Fantastic Four, and Midnight X-Men—have been revealed. 

The debut issues will have a unified launch, hitting stands together on October 7 as the only new Marvel comics released that day, a first for Marvel. The line will also introduce ongoing variant cover programs, with recurring themes across Covers labeled A-E.

As a press release from the publisher puts it, "Bringing greater consistency and clarity to the variant cover collecting experience, this new program allows readers to choose their favourites and ensure that their local comic shop knows exactly what they’ll want, every month, without question."

The main covers of the Midnight titles will be presented in "Cloaked Cover" trade dress that conceals the full artwork until readers open the issue. Except for the debut issues, the full artwork will remain shrouded in shadow, only revealing itself to those who pick them up on stands.

While the newly revealed #2 covers offer a glimpse into the horrors ahead, new variants spotlight Iceman’s chilling new form, Peter Parker’s monstrous transformation and more.

Marvel Comics hopes to give DC's Absolute line a run for its money with this horror-inspired universe, and based on what we see below, it's certainly going to deliver a unique take on these iconic characters...

MIDNIGHTSM2026002 A Cloaked

MIDNIGHTSM2026001 H Canete

MIDNIGHTSM2026002 C Momoko MidnightSpecial

Where is Peter Parker? A new Oscorp employee is missing. An NYC teaching assistant is missing. In Queens, a municipal services tech didn’t clock in this morning. And for some reason, Oscorp defense contractors are scouring their building’s security tapes… for a spider.

MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN #2
Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON
Art by SCIETRONC
COVER A STEVE BEACH REGULAR COVER
COVER C PEACH MOMOKO MIDNIGHT SPECIAL VARIANT
COVER F PEACH MOMOKO MIDNIGHT SPECIAL VIRGIN VARIANT
On Sale November 18

MIDNIGHTXM2026002 A Cloaked

MIDNIGHTXM2026001 C Skan MidnightSpecial

MIDNIGHTXM2026002 C Skan MidnightSpecial

Eat. Prey. Love.

MIDNIGHT X-MEN #2
Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN
Art by MATTEO DELLA FONTE
COVER A DIKE RUAN REGULAR COVER
COVER C SKAN MIDNIGHT SPECIAL VARIANT
COVER G SKAN MIDNIGHT SPECIAL VIRGIN VARIANT
On Sale November 18

MIDNIGHTFF2026002 A Cloaked

Reed Richards—haunted by a past he can barely recall and a scientific breakthrough he can barely understand—begins his tenuous working relationship with Sue, Johnny, and Ben at Storm Systems. They're about to test out one of their theories—a theory that will revisit and redefine the perils of the atomic age.

MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR #2
Written by BENJAMIN PERCY
Art by KEV WALKER
COVER A KEV WALKER REGULAR COVER
On Sale November 18

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 7/31/2026, 4:43 PM
Is this Marvel's attempt at DCs Absolute universe?

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