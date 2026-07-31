Marvel's Midnight Universe Reveals First Look At Iceman Made Of Blood, Black Cat Redesign, And More

Following last weekend's Marvel Comics: Midnight Universe panel at San Diego Comic-Con, the second issue covers for each title—Midnight Spider-Man, Midnight Fantastic Four, and Midnight X-Men—have been revealed.

The debut issues will have a unified launch, hitting stands together on October 7 as the only new Marvel comics released that day, a first for Marvel. The line will also introduce ongoing variant cover programs, with recurring themes across Covers labeled A-E.

As a press release from the publisher puts it, "Bringing greater consistency and clarity to the variant cover collecting experience, this new program allows readers to choose their favourites and ensure that their local comic shop knows exactly what they’ll want, every month, without question."

The main covers of the Midnight titles will be presented in "Cloaked Cover" trade dress that conceals the full artwork until readers open the issue. Except for the debut issues, the full artwork will remain shrouded in shadow, only revealing itself to those who pick them up on stands.

While the newly revealed #2 covers offer a glimpse into the horrors ahead, new variants spotlight Iceman’s chilling new form, Peter Parker’s monstrous transformation and more.

Marvel Comics hopes to give DC's Absolute line a run for its money with this horror-inspired universe, and based on what we see below, it's certainly going to deliver a unique take on these iconic characters...

Where is Peter Parker? A new Oscorp employee is missing. An NYC teaching assistant is missing. In Queens, a municipal services tech didn’t clock in this morning. And for some reason, Oscorp defense contractors are scouring their building’s security tapes… for a spider.

MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN #2

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art by SCIETRONC

COVER A STEVE BEACH REGULAR COVER

COVER C PEACH MOMOKO MIDNIGHT SPECIAL VARIANT

COVER F PEACH MOMOKO MIDNIGHT SPECIAL VIRGIN VARIANT

On Sale November 18

Eat. Prey. Love.

MIDNIGHT X-MEN #2

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art by MATTEO DELLA FONTE

COVER A DIKE RUAN REGULAR COVER

COVER C SKAN MIDNIGHT SPECIAL VARIANT

COVER G SKAN MIDNIGHT SPECIAL VIRGIN VARIANT

On Sale November 18

Reed Richards—haunted by a past he can barely recall and a scientific breakthrough he can barely understand—begins his tenuous working relationship with Sue, Johnny, and Ben at Storm Systems. They're about to test out one of their theories—a theory that will revisit and redefine the perils of the atomic age.

MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR #2

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by KEV WALKER

COVER A KEV WALKER REGULAR COVER

On Sale November 18