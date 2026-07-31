Booster Gold Writer Confirms That His Live-Action DCU Series Is No Longer Moving Forward

Booster Gold Writer Confirms That His Live-Action DCU Series Is No Longer Moving Forward

It looks like we can bid farewell to another potential DCU proeject, as David Jenkins has confirmed that the live-action Booster Gold series he was working on is no longer moving forward...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 31, 2026 04:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Booster Gold

It seems to be a week for cancelled projects. Following the news that Marvel Studios' Blade reboot and a second season of Wonder Man will not be moving forward, writer David Jenkins has revealed that the planned Booster Gold DCU series has also been canned.

“My Booster Gold won’t be moving forward,” Jenkins wrote on Threads. “Can’t improve on Mahershala’s lovely statement so I’ll just apply it here as well.”

Jenkins reposted a quote from Mahershala Ali’s recent GQ profile story, in which he confirmed that he’s moving on from the Blade movie, which was announced back in 2019 and has been plagued by setbacks since.

Jenkins' wording has led to the assumption that DC Studios does still intend to develop a different Booster Gold series down the line, which THR has confirmed.

Though nothing was ever made official, Kumail Nanjiani,  who played Kingo in Marvel Studios' Eternals, was rumored to have been cast as the titular time-hopping hero, Michael John Carter, in the series.

Nexus Point News previously reported that James Gunn and Peter Safran had tapped Danny McBride, John Carcieri and Jeff Fradley, the creative team behind the HBO Max Original series The Righteous Gemstones, to work on the show.

Back in 2022, Gunn asked his social media followers which character that has yet to appear in the DCU they'd most like to see on screen, and Booster won by some margin.

"Interestingly, Booster was the MOST requested character when I asked people on Mastodon what character they'd most like to see on screen," Tweeted Gunn. "I'm not creating stories by public vote, but I found it fascinating nevertheless"

A Booster Gold feature from director Greg Berlanti and writer Zack Stenz was in development before falling off the radar back in 2019.

Booster Gold and Skeets appeared in the Smallville episode "Booster", portrayed by Eric Martsolf and voiced by Ross Douglas, respectively. Scrubs alum Donald Faison also played another take on the character in the series finale of Legends of Tomorrow.

"Booster Gold is one of comic’s really popular cult heroes," Gunn said of the character when the DCU's "Gods and Monsters" slate was announced. "He is a fascinating guy. He’s a loser from the future who uses future technology to come back to present day and become a superhero so that people will love him. It is basically the superhero story of imposter syndrome on an HBO Max series.”

What do you make of this development? Drop us a comment down below.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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MonkeyBot
MonkeyBot - 7/31/2026, 4:36 PM
I had such high hopes with James Gunn at the helm...
But this is just as horrible as the Snyder-fase
SeeYouIn2036
SeeYouIn2036 - 7/31/2026, 4:36 PM
We may joke about Kumail Nanjiani being one of the worst possible castings for Booster Gold, but when you really think about it, the statistical liklihood of someone from the 31st century NOT being Indian is extrememly low.
Vigor
Vigor - 7/31/2026, 4:37 PM
@SeeYouIn2036 - lol facts

So much facts
SenorTwats
SenorTwats - 7/31/2026, 4:39 PM
@SeeYouIn2036 - lmaoooooooo
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 7/31/2026, 4:37 PM
User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 7/31/2026, 4:38 PM
@InfinitePunches - damn AI right? Or good ol photoshop?
Vigor
Vigor - 7/31/2026, 4:38 PM
@InfinitePunches - although although although its a higher likelihood that far in the future we would all be mixed
Irregular
Irregular - 7/31/2026, 4:40 PM
@InfinitePunches - He should axe. Gunn is undeserving to direct a Batman movie.

Superman on the other hand, I feel he gets it, but with Batman? It's going to be like Batman Forever which is what I think about whenever I hear James Gunn is producing and potentially directing a Batman movie....god help us all...
SenorTwats
SenorTwats - 7/31/2026, 4:38 PM
Another DCU project

User Comment Image

Axed 😮‍💨
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/31/2026, 4:38 PM
People complain when they use obscure characters. People also complains when they don't use obscure characters. Can't [frick]ing win
SenorTwats
SenorTwats - 7/31/2026, 4:40 PM
@bobevanz - no, people complain when they focus on obscure characters without building the foundations with the top tier ones. 🤡
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 7/31/2026, 4:40 PM
DC Fans: "Can we get a proper Wonder Woman adaptation? Or Nightwing? Or the Flash?"

James Gunn:
User Comment Image
BiffDitko
BiffDitko - 7/31/2026, 4:44 PM
Looks like today is turning up to be a Bad News/Bad News/Good News sort of day.
"Blade" has been STAKED!!! "Booster Gold" has turned to RUST! "Wonderman" put down!! At least there is a DIAMOND in the rough!
SeeYouIn2036
SeeYouIn2036 - 7/31/2026, 4:45 PM
User Comment Image
TheAmericanHero
TheAmericanHero - 7/31/2026, 4:45 PM
I mean, I knew James Gunn would drop the ball as head of DC Films but never in a million years did I think it would be like this. Booster should have been an easy lay up for Gunn, so wtf is he even doing running the company?

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