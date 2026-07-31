Booster Gold Writer Confirms That His Live-Action DCU Series Is No Longer Moving Forward

It seems to be a week for cancelled projects. Following the news that Marvel Studios' Blade reboot and a second season of Wonder Man will not be moving forward, writer David Jenkins has revealed that the planned Booster Gold DCU series has also been canned.

“My Booster Gold won’t be moving forward,” Jenkins wrote on Threads. “Can’t improve on Mahershala’s lovely statement so I’ll just apply it here as well.”

Jenkins reposted a quote from Mahershala Ali’s recent GQ profile story, in which he confirmed that he’s moving on from the Blade movie, which was announced back in 2019 and has been plagued by setbacks since.

Jenkins' wording has led to the assumption that DC Studios does still intend to develop a different Booster Gold series down the line, which THR has confirmed.

Though nothing was ever made official, Kumail Nanjiani, who played Kingo in Marvel Studios' Eternals, was rumored to have been cast as the titular time-hopping hero, Michael John Carter, in the series.

Nexus Point News previously reported that James Gunn and Peter Safran had tapped Danny McBride, John Carcieri and Jeff Fradley, the creative team behind the HBO Max Original series The Righteous Gemstones, to work on the show.

Back in 2022, Gunn asked his social media followers which character that has yet to appear in the DCU they'd most like to see on screen, and Booster won by some margin.

"Interestingly, Booster was the MOST requested character when I asked people on Mastodon what character they'd most like to see on screen," Tweeted Gunn. "I'm not creating stories by public vote, but I found it fascinating nevertheless"

A Booster Gold feature from director Greg Berlanti and writer Zack Stenz was in development before falling off the radar back in 2019.

Booster Gold and Skeets appeared in the Smallville episode "Booster", portrayed by Eric Martsolf and voiced by Ross Douglas, respectively. Scrubs alum Donald Faison also played another take on the character in the series finale of Legends of Tomorrow.

"Booster Gold is one of comic’s really popular cult heroes," Gunn said of the character when the DCU's "Gods and Monsters" slate was announced. "He is a fascinating guy. He’s a loser from the future who uses future technology to come back to present day and become a superhero so that people will love him. It is basically the superhero story of imposter syndrome on an HBO Max series.”

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