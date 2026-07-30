UPDATE: Wonder Man Canceled By Disney+ Despite Rave Reviews And Season 2 Renewal

UPDATE: Wonder Man Canceled By Disney+ Despite Rave Reviews And Season 2 Renewal

Ahead of an exciting weekend for MCU fans with Spider-Man: Brand New Day swinging into theaters, it's been revealed that Disney+ has axed Wonder Man despite its Season 2 renewal earlier this year.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 30, 2026 03:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Wonder Man
Source: Variety

UPDATE: Wonder Man showrunner Andrew Guest has weighed in on Instagram, confirming that Marvel scrapped the series. "Marvel has cancelled Wonder Man," he wrote. "So proud of the show we made. So grateful to have worked with [Destin Daniel Cretton], [Yahya Abdul-Mateen II] and Sir Ben Kingsley."

"[I] want to thank everyone who watched and all the critics who supported us," he concluded, clearly reeling from the decision to end Wonder Man, days after Cretton, doing the rounds to promote Spider-Man: Brand New Day, was talking about Season 2.

Variety has learned that Disney+ has cancelled Wonder Man after one season. The series, which premiered in January, scored a Season 2 renewal in March after rave reviews from fans and critics alike (it has 91% on Rotten Tomatoes). 

Season 1 ended with something of a cliffhanger when Simon Williams broke Trevor Slattery out of the Department of Damage Control's Supermax Prison. While Season 2 plot details were never revealed, we know one idea was to explore what became of actor Josh Gad after he vanished into Doorman and never returned. 

According to the trade, "a writers' room for Season 2 was never opened, and the show's writers have been released to pursue other projects." 

Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest created Wonder Man, with the latter serving as showrunner. Cretton, who helmed this weekend's Spider-Man: Brand New Day, directed the first two episodes. 

The series also landed Yahya Abdul-Mateen II an Emmy nomination for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series. 

While Disney didn't release any official viewership data for Wonder Man, it made only one appearance in the Nielsen streaming top 10 charts. It debuted at #8 and then slipped out of that the following week. Daredevil: Born Again has also rarely fought its way into that list, so it's now hard not to wonder whether Season 3 will be its last. 

Elsewhere in the report, it's said, "According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, while 'Wonder Man' is not proceeding with Season 2, the characters featured in the series could still appear in other Marvel projects in the future."

It's possible that Cretton and Guest couldn't figure out how to continue the story and, rather than delivering a subpar product, they may have decided not to move forward with more episodes. A big part of the series was exploring Simon's love of acting, and continuing the story after he became an A-list star—and a wanted fugitive—would have turned Wonder Man into a very different show. 

Outside of Loki and Daredevil: Born Again, MCU TV shows have only received one season. Neither Cretton nor Guest have commented on the news as we write this. 

"Yahya Abdul-Mateen II steals the show in this delightfully original two-hander about friendship, acting, and being true to yourself," we wrote in our review. "Wonder Man is the cure to superhero fatigue and the most original MCU TV series since WandaVision."

Stay tuned for updates as we have them.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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Mrcool210
Mrcool210 - 7/30/2026, 3:16 PM
What a load of [frick]ing bullshit. Wonder man was one of the best things the MCU has ever done. Don't be cancelling it on me now.

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Deadinside
Deadinside - 7/30/2026, 4:20 PM
@Mrcool210 -
👍 A thumbs up for Bulldog...! ☮️😉
LenSpiderman
LenSpiderman - 7/30/2026, 4:51 PM
@Mrcool210 - I totally agree, but the way it ended I wonder if the creatives just couldn’t crack a second story that didn’t feel too much like a straightforward superhero story, or if the opposite is true. Maybe they had lots of ideas and the higher ups wanted a more straightforward superhero story going forward.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/30/2026, 3:17 PM
EYE WAS RIGHT
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lord22
lord22 - 7/30/2026, 3:17 PM
this show was well liked

by the 3 people who saw it
LibraMattered
LibraMattered - 7/30/2026, 4:05 PM
@lord22 - I guess I was one of the 3. It was a good show.
Kadara
Kadara - 7/30/2026, 5:10 PM
@LibraMattered - User Comment Image
cubrn
cubrn - 7/30/2026, 5:24 PM
@LibraMattered - so it was you, me and one other person who watched?
theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 7/30/2026, 3:17 PM
User Comment Image
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/30/2026, 3:17 PM
@theFUZZ008 - this was a great great show too BTW.
CrimmLives03
CrimmLives03 - 7/30/2026, 3:21 PM
@Nonameforme -

It was, but no way could it have brought in enough revenue or interest to justify a second season.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/30/2026, 3:59 PM
@CrimmLives03 - love that sir Patrick was insane
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 7/30/2026, 3:17 PM
Not a coincidence this happened right before BND. Between Naruto and Spidey, DDC is going to be busy so something had to give.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/30/2026, 3:18 PM
This is the unfortunate reality of streaming shows; if they can't bring in the views, then their quality isn't going to carry them that far.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/30/2026, 3:19 PM
All that talk about how amazing it was and that it was getting a season 2 was just a marketing tactic to try to gaslight people into watching it.

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asherman93
asherman93 - 7/30/2026, 4:04 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Yes, its clearly only gaslighting. There's never been a case of a show that's been beloved by audiences and critics that got great buzz (maybe even solid ratings) and then got cancelled anyway./s

*looks at Inside Job, Firefly, The Midnight Club, most of Bryan Fuller's projects, The Tick, Skeleton Crew, etc.*
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/30/2026, 4:23 PM
@asherman93 - Firefly and at least some of those examples mentioned had a fanbase. This show had 3 people.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 7/30/2026, 3:19 PM
Some other shows I think should have a season 2...
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User Comment Image
Mercwitham0uth
Mercwitham0uth - 7/30/2026, 4:04 PM
@MCUKnight11 - I liked Hawkeye but Moon Knight was below mid.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/30/2026, 4:18 PM
@MCUKnight11 - i could take or leave Hawkeye S2 (though I liked the show)

Yes to Moon Knight!!.

Another S2 I would like though is…

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Super12
Super12 - 7/30/2026, 4:25 PM
@MCUKnight11 - 100%. Moon Knight and Wonderman especially deserve praise for being unique additions to the MCU, both in characters and narrative styles, that felt like they added to it without stretching it thin.
cubrn
cubrn - 7/30/2026, 5:26 PM
@MCUKnight11 - I’m probably the only person that really wants a second season of She-Hulk. That show is a brilliant way to bring in all the goofy heroes and villains that have been created over the years that don’t belong in the more serious output.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/30/2026, 5:29 PM
@cubrn - I thought it was decent and would be on the lower end of my live action show rankings but I wouldn’t mind a second season…

The law procedural angle is a good fit for weekly tv.
TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 7/30/2026, 3:19 PM
Blessing in disguise.

As good as that first season was, and it really was, I felt like the show ended perfectly as an isolated one-and-done story, rather than have it continue needlessly just because fans liked it.

All the more reason to hasten Simon's inclusion in another MCU project, like West Coast.
grif
grif - 7/30/2026, 3:20 PM
i can definitely say i contributed to not watching it
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/30/2026, 3:26 PM
@grif - User Comment Image
Lucasberg
Lucasberg - 7/30/2026, 3:28 PM
I think maybe now I'll finally watch the show.

Sometimes the issue for me really is whether it feels worth it to commit to viewing something that's gonna require repeat seasons of content. A stand-alone series on the other hand that plays well has a lower threshold of commitment -more doable and a better promise of reaching a kind of finish line by the end of that season. Supposedly, this show actually plays well so why not?
krayzeman
krayzeman - 7/30/2026, 3:29 PM
This is some [frick]in bullshit!! Why even announce a season 2 if they never had their shit together?? ARRRRGH
BisonScarBlood
BisonScarBlood - 7/30/2026, 3:31 PM
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TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 7/30/2026, 3:32 PM
If exploring what became of actor Josh Gad was a big selling point for season two, then this news is fine 🤣.
sadham
sadham - 7/30/2026, 3:38 PM
Lol everyone is sick of seeing BEGGARS everywhere. The era of DEI and WOKE is OVER!
XenoJazz
XenoJazz - 7/30/2026, 3:41 PM
@sadham - User Comment Image
LibraMattered
LibraMattered - 7/30/2026, 4:14 PM
@sadham - Believe me, if you got what you wanted the world world would be bleak as well. Bleak for non-white people, non-heterosexuals and women… it would be a dark dark place. The numbers for homeless people would go up considerably and yet the rich would still get even richer.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/30/2026, 4:50 PM
@LibraMattered - That's exactly what people like that ass want; a living hell for everyone who looks and lives differently than him.
jst5
jst5 - 7/30/2026, 4:53 PM
@LibraMattered - It all adds up now....
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 7/30/2026, 5:18 PM
@XenoJazz - He was SOOOOOO gooooood as the scumbag of the movie...Pattison is top notch, A-List talent
Irregular
Irregular - 7/30/2026, 3:40 PM
....then why did you announce it lol?
TheAmericanHero
TheAmericanHero - 7/30/2026, 3:42 PM
User Comment Image

Suck it.
Mercwitham0uth
Mercwitham0uth - 7/30/2026, 3:50 PM
Hilarious. It didn't deserve a second season.
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 7/30/2026, 3:51 PM
Boooooo. The show was fantastic
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