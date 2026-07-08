Emmy Nominations 2026: Wonder Man Star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Receives Outstanding Lead Actor Nod

The 2026 Emmy nominations have been revealed, and Wonder Man received just the one nod, with lead star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II getting a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy. The actor played Simon Williams in the Marvel Television series.

The Pitt has dominated, with a total of 25 nominations. However, it's closely followed by Hacks (24) and Widow's Bay (19). Pluribus landed 18, Beef nabbed 16, and DTF St. Louis got a total of 13.

Previous Emmy winners Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear) and Jeff Hiller (Somebody Somewhere) announced this year's nominees. The plan had been to unveil them in two batches, but that changed to better accommodate promotional campaign schedules for Emmy Award hopefuls.

Back to Wonder Man, and it's always welcome to see any comic book movie or TV show make their way into an awards ceremony. Marvel Television didn't mount an FYC campaign for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, likely because it gave Season 1 a push last year with little joy.

On the technical side, Spider-Noir scored 11 nominations in Music and Lyrics, Prosthetic Makeup, Stunt Coordination, Special Visual Effects, Music Composition, Stunt Performance, Cinematography, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing, Title Design, and Production Design.

The Boys was recognised in Stunt Coordination, Sound Editing, Music Supervision, Music and Lyrics, and Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes.

Mariska Hargitay hosts this year's Emmys, which airs live on NBC and Peacock on Monday, September 14 at 8 pm ET/5 pm. PT.