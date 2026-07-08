Emmy Nominations 2026: Wonder Man Star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Receives Outstanding Lead Actor Nod

Mariska Hargitay hosts this year's Emmys, which airs live on NBC and Peacock on Monday, September 14 at 8 pm ET/5 pm. PT.
Outstanding Variety Series
The Daily Show (Comedy Central)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
Dancing With the Stars (ABC)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)
Survivor (CBS)
Top Chef (Bravo)
The Traitors (Peacock)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Jason Bateman, DTF St. Louis (HBO)
Richard Gadd, Half Man (HBO)
David Harbour, DTF St. Louis (HBO)
Richard Jenkins, DTF St. Louis (HBO)
Charles Melton, Beef (Netflix)
Nick Offerman, Death by Lightning (Netflix)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Linda Cardellini, DTF St. Louis (HBO)
Dakota Fanning, All Her Fault (Peacock)
Laurie Metcalf, Monster: The Ed Gein Story (Netflix)
Joy Sunday, DTF St. Louis (HBO)
Yuh-Jung Youn, Beef (Netflix)
Constance Zimmer, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette (FX)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Riz Ahmed, Bait (Prime Video)
Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit (Netflix)
Oscar Isaac, Beef (Netflix)
Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story (Netflix)
Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me (Netflix)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Claire Danes, The Beast in Me (Netflix)
Sally Field, Remarkably Bright Creatures (Netflix)
Carey Mulligan, Beef (Netflix)
Sarah Pidgeon, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette (FX)
Sarah Snook, All Her Fault (Peacock)
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
All Her Fault (Peacock)
The Beast in Me (Netflix)
Beef (Netflix)
DTF St. Louis (HBO)
Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette (FX)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Patrick Ball, The Pitt (HBO Max)
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show (Apple TV)
Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt (HBO Max)
Gerran Howell, The Pitt (HBO Max)
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses (Apple TV)
Tom Pelphrey, Task (HBO)
Carlos-Manuel Vesga, Pluribus (Apple TV)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Taylor Dearden, The Pitt (HBO Max)
Fiona Dourif, The Pitt (HBO Max)
Allison Janney, The Diplomat (Netflix)
Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt (HBO Max)
Sepideh Moafi, The Pitt (HBO Max)
Julianne Nicholson, Paradise (Hulu)
Karolina Wydra, Pluribus (Apple TV)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age (HBO)
Chase Infiniti, The Testaments (Hulu)
Keri Russell, The Diplomat (Netflix)
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus (Apple TV)
Zendaya, Euphoria (HBO)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise (Hulu)
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses (Apple TV)
Mark Ruffalo, Task (HBO)
Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat (Netflix)
Noah Wyle, The Pitt (HBO Max)
Outstanding Drama Series
The Diplomat (Netflix)
The Gilded Age (HBO)
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (HBO)
Paradise (Hulu)
The Pitt (HBO Max)
Pluribus (Apple TV)
Slow Horses (Apple TV)
Your Friends and Neighbors (Apple TV)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons (Netflix)
Paul W. Downs, Hacks (HBO Max)
Harrison Ford, Shrinking (Apple TV)
Nick Offerman, Margo’s Got Money Troubles (Apple TV)
Stephen Root, Widow’s Bay (Apple TV)
Michael Urie, Shrinking (Apple TV)
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Dale Dickey, Widow’s Bay (Apple TV)
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks (HBO Max)
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Kate O’Flynn, Widow’s Bay (Apple TV)
Michelle Pfeiffer, Margo’s Got Money Troubles (Apple TV)
Megan Stalter, Hacks (HBO Max)
Jessica Williams, Shrinking (Apple TV)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Wonder Man (Disney+)
Steve Carell, Rooster (HBO)
Matthew Rhys, Widow’s Bay (Apple TV)
Jason Segel, Shrinking (Apple TV)
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear (FX)
Elle Fanning, Margo’s Got Money Troubles (Apple TV)
Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback (HBO)
Jean Smart, Hacks (HBO Max)
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
The Bear (FX)
Hacks (HBO Max)
Margo’s Got Money Troubles (Apple TV)
Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Shrinking (Apple TV)
Widow’s Bay (Apple TV)