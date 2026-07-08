Emmy Nominations 2026: Wonder Man Star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Receives Outstanding Lead Actor Nod

Emmy Nominations 2026: Wonder Man Star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Receives Outstanding Lead Actor Nod

Marvel Television has managed to make it into this year's Emmy nominations, as Wonder Man star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has received a nod for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. Here's the full list.

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By JoshWilding - Jul 08, 2026 01:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Wonder Man

The 2026 Emmy nominations have been revealed, and Wonder Man received just the one nod, with lead star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II getting a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy. The actor played Simon Williams in the Marvel Television series.

The Pitt has dominated, with a total of 25 nominations. However, it's closely followed by Hacks (24) and Widow's Bay (19). Pluribus landed 18, Beef nabbed 16, and DTF St. Louis got a total of 13. 

Previous Emmy winners Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear) and Jeff Hiller (Somebody Somewhere) announced this year's nominees. The plan had been to unveil them in two batches, but that changed to better accommodate promotional campaign schedules for Emmy Award hopefuls.

Back to Wonder Man, and it's always welcome to see any comic book movie or TV show make their way into an awards ceremony. Marvel Television didn't mount an FYC campaign for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, likely because it gave Season 1 a push last year with little joy. 

On the technical side, Spider-Noir scored 11 nominations in Music and Lyrics, Prosthetic Makeup, Stunt Coordination, Special Visual Effects, Music Composition, Stunt Performance, Cinematography, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing, Title Design, and Production Design. 

The Boys was recognised in Stunt Coordination, Sound Editing, Music Supervision, Music and Lyrics, and Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes. 

Mariska Hargitay hosts this year's Emmys, which airs live on NBC and Peacock on Monday, September 14 at 8 pm ET/5 pm. PT. 

Outstanding Variety Series

The Daily Show (Comedy Central)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

Dancing With the Stars (ABC)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)
Survivor (CBS)
Top Chef (Bravo)
The Traitors (Peacock)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jason Bateman, DTF St. Louis (HBO)
Richard Gadd, Half Man (HBO)
David Harbour, DTF St. Louis (HBO)
Richard Jenkins, DTF St. Louis (HBO)
Charles Melton, Beef (Netflix)
Nick Offerman, Death by Lightning (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Linda Cardellini, DTF St. Louis (HBO)
Dakota Fanning, All Her Fault (Peacock)
Laurie Metcalf, Monster: The Ed Gein Story (Netflix)
Joy Sunday, DTF St. Louis (HBO)
Yuh-Jung Youn, Beef (Netflix)
Constance Zimmer, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette (FX)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Riz Ahmed, Bait (Prime Video)
Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit (Netflix)
Oscar Isaac, Beef (Netflix)
Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story (Netflix)
Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me (Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Claire Danes, The Beast in Me (Netflix)
Sally Field, Remarkably Bright Creatures (Netflix)
Carey Mulligan, Beef (Netflix)
Sarah Pidgeon, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette (FX)
Sarah Snook, All Her Fault (Peacock)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

All Her Fault (Peacock)
The Beast in Me (Netflix)
Beef (Netflix)
DTF St. Louis (HBO)
Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette (FX)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Patrick Ball, The Pitt (HBO Max)
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show (Apple TV)
Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt (HBO Max)
Gerran Howell, The Pitt (HBO Max)
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses (Apple TV)
Tom Pelphrey, Task (HBO)
Carlos-Manuel Vesga, Pluribus (Apple TV)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Taylor Dearden, The Pitt (HBO Max)
Fiona Dourif, The Pitt (HBO Max)
Allison Janney, The Diplomat (Netflix)
Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt (HBO Max)
Sepideh Moafi, The Pitt (HBO Max)
Julianne Nicholson, Paradise (Hulu)
Karolina Wydra, Pluribus (Apple TV)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age (HBO)
Chase Infiniti, The Testaments (Hulu)
Keri Russell, The Diplomat (Netflix)
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus (Apple TV)
Zendaya, Euphoria (HBO)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise (Hulu)
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses (Apple TV)
Mark Ruffalo, Task (HBO)
Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat (Netflix)
Noah Wyle, The Pitt (HBO Max)

Outstanding Drama Series

The Diplomat (Netflix)
The Gilded Age (HBO)
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (HBO)
Paradise (Hulu)
The Pitt (HBO Max)
Pluribus (Apple TV)
Slow Horses (Apple TV)
Your Friends and Neighbors (Apple TV)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons (Netflix)
Paul W. Downs, Hacks (HBO Max)
Harrison Ford, Shrinking (Apple TV)
Nick Offerman, Margo’s Got Money Troubles (Apple TV)
Stephen Root, Widow’s Bay (Apple TV)
Michael Urie, Shrinking (Apple TV)
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Dale Dickey, Widow’s Bay (Apple TV)
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks (HBO Max)
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Kate O’Flynn, Widow’s Bay (Apple TV)
Michelle Pfeiffer, Margo’s Got Money Troubles (Apple TV)
Megan Stalter, Hacks (HBO Max)
Jessica Williams, Shrinking (Apple TV)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Wonder Man (Disney+)
Steve Carell, Rooster (HBO)
Matthew Rhys, Widow’s Bay (Apple TV)
Jason Segel, Shrinking (Apple TV)
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear (FX)
Elle Fanning, Margo’s Got Money Troubles (Apple TV)
Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback (HBO)
Jean Smart, Hacks (HBO Max)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)
The Bear (FX)
Hacks (HBO Max)
Margo’s Got Money Troubles (Apple TV)
Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Shrinking (Apple TV)
Widow’s Bay (Apple TV)

About The Author:
JoshWilding
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Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/8/2026, 1:28 PM
Wonder Man was surprisingly good. I do hope we get a Marvel Zombies Season 2. With all the new heroes/villains they can add to the mix it could make for an interesting second season. You have Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Deadpool, Wolverine, The Punisher, Wonder Man, Agatha Harkness, the other Eternals, and The Winter Soldier still out there.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/8/2026, 1:34 PM
Nodding Is amazing ,the actual sport of América what a nod
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/8/2026, 1:38 PM
Wonder Man was great, it really surprised me just how engaging a Marvel project can be when it does a complete 180 from the usual superhero action formula.
wolverinesfury
wolverinesfury - 7/8/2026, 1:53 PM
Ben Kingsley should gotten a nomination as well. He was extraordinary as Trevor in Wonder Man, season 1.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 7/8/2026, 2:00 PM
Surprised they didn't try to sneak the "what if Trump was Superman" show into one of the categories.

I heard it was bad, but it must have been really terrible to be such a promoter of the Message and not be nominated.
Pathogen
Pathogen - 7/8/2026, 2:08 PM
This guy has been underrated. Totally wasted as a villain in Aquaman, I'd love to see him get a franchise role, or something large. He can rock it
Mercwitham0uth
Mercwitham0uth - 7/8/2026, 2:38 PM
This series was a struggle to sit through.

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