Wonder Man Star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Breaks Silence On Season 2 Cancelation: "See You At The Emmys"

Wonder Man Star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Breaks Silence On Season 2 Cancelation: &quot;See You At The Emmys&quot;

Following the shocking news that Marvel Studios has cancelled Wonder Man after one season, Simon Williams himself, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, has weighed in on the critically acclaimed show's demise.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 31, 2026 04:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Wonder Man

Yesterday, the news broke that Wonder Man Season 2 is no longer happening. The series has been cancelled on Disney+, though no explanation for why it's no longer moving forward has been offered. 

The timing, though, is odd. It comes less than a week after Marvel Studios' Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con and right as Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters (that movie's director, Destin Daniel Cretton, co-created Wonder Man and helmed the first two episodes).

Praised by fans and critics alike, the series has even landed lead star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II an Emmy nomination. It's rare for any comic book adaptation to receive mainstream award attention, and the actor has now made history as the first actor nominated at the Emmys for his work in Marvel and DC (Watchmen). 

Taking to Instagram, Abdul-Mateen has broken his silence on Wonder Man being scrapped. Marvel announced plans for Season 2 just a couple of months after the show debuted on streaming, and Cretton has recently said work was underway on the next batch of episodes. 

"Word just dropped that Wonder Man won’t be coming back for Season 2. (And if you don’t knowww, now ya knoww! 😬) That’s life, right? Everything will shake out. I wanted to say thank you to everybody who WATCHED the show, ENJOYED the show, and SHARED that they enjoyed the show in some way or other. The show worked. And that’s my favorite thing about it."

"I could see it on the faces of the Youtube Reactors (because I watched along with y’all this time. Shoutout to y’all) and I can see in the messages I get saying how the show reminded some of you not to give up, and I feel it in the genuine love shared when I bump into some of you all during the day.  So, thinking of you all today. I’m glad we got to be a part of something cool. Thank you for watching… And uhh… See you at the EMMYS."

Cretton liked Abdul-Mateen's post and shared it on Instagram with the caption, "Love this man." That's all he's said about Wonder Man's premature end thus far, and only time will tell whether we see Simon Williams and Trevor Slattery again. 

It's hard to shake the feeling that Marvel Studios might be done with streaming series. Nothing has been announced beyond VisionQuest and Daredevil: Born Again Season 3, and like Star Wars, Disney might be looking to make the MCU a franchise that can only be enjoyed on the biggest screens possible moving forward. 

"Yahya Abdul-Mateen II steals the show in this delightfully original two-hander about friendship, acting, and being true to yourself," we wrote in our review"Wonder Man is the cure to superhero fatigue and the most original MCU TV series since WandaVision."

Check out Abdul-Mateen's Instagram post below.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
UPDATE: Wonder Man Canceled By Disney+ Despite Rave Reviews And Season 2 Renewal
Related:

UPDATE: Wonder Man Canceled By Disney+ Despite Rave Reviews And Season 2 Renewal
Emmy Nominations 2026: Wonder Man Star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Receives Outstanding Lead Actor Nod
Recommended For You:

Emmy Nominations 2026: Wonder Man Star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Receives Outstanding Lead Actor Nod

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Gambito
Gambito - 7/31/2026, 5:08 AM
Wish you the best Yahya you a great actor I didn’t like the show but he’s always great, loved him in the trial of Chicago
TheShape9859
TheShape9859 - 7/31/2026, 5:38 AM
He breaks since?
whatevtrev
whatevtrev - 7/31/2026, 5:40 AM
That's a shame, but I felt like the show kinda wrapped up pretty nicely. I wasn't sure where it could go in a Season 2 but hopefully we'll see Simon and Trevor again in some capacity
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/31/2026, 5:51 AM
Dude is a great talent, been a fan ever since The Get Down.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/31/2026, 5:58 AM
The spelling, the spelling! 😱
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 7/31/2026, 6:03 AM
@vectorsigma - got to wonder, how much of this is sloppy writing and how much is extra bait?
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 7/31/2026, 6:16 AM
@vectorsigma - Assuming you're referring to "Canceled" and "Cancelled"? Like "rumor," I'll do it the American way in headlines, but other than that, you're getting British English, I'm afraid.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 7/31/2026, 7:06 AM
@JoshWilding - personally, I was thinking of since/silence but you fixed that so it's all good...
LSHF
LSHF - 7/31/2026, 6:10 AM
How much time needs to pass after an incident before speaking about it is considered "breaking silence"?
DiegoMD
DiegoMD - 7/31/2026, 6:15 AM
I'm torn about this. Even now, with how much I loved BND I still think I liked Wonder Man a bit more, so I really wanted it to continue. That being said, I think I prefer them ending the series on a high note rather than continuing it and making it worse.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/31/2026, 6:16 AM

He was very good in it. If enough people actually watched it, we’d be getting more.

It was way better than Agatha, She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, Ironheart, etc.

It was also hurt by the fact no one other than some hard core comics fans ever heard of him, and some of them ignored it over the race swap.

I gave it 7/10 stars. If there were a season 2, I would have watched it.
Vigor
Vigor - 7/31/2026, 6:42 AM
Class act. Can't wait to see whats next for him. Hopefully secret wars
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/31/2026, 7:00 AM
@Vigor - I hope so but I’m doubting it tbh.
UceOmega
UceOmega - 7/31/2026, 7:14 AM
Wonderman was so cool. It’s a shame it won’t be renewed but at the same time it wasn’t a surprise. Not every limited tv series gets a second season. I always saw it as a platform to introduce and establish Simon Williams as wonderman into the MCU.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder