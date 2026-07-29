The Odyssey Translator Blasts Christopher Nolan's Adaptation For Its "Abysmal" Writing &... Lack Of Sex Scenes

The Odyssey Translator Blasts Christopher Nolan's Adaptation For Its &quot;Abysmal&quot; Writing &... Lack Of Sex Scenes

It's fair to say that Emily Wilson, one of the most prominent modern-day translators of Homer's epic poem, was not a fan of Christopher Nolan's take on The Odyssey ...

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By MarkCassidy - Jul 29, 2026 06:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantasy
Source: Via SFF Gazette.com

The Odyssey was a big hit with critics and is performing incredibly well at the box office (more below), but not everyone was won over by Christopher Nolan's take on Homer's epic tale, and for some, it goes well beyond the "woke" casting decisions.

Emily Wilson, acclaimed academic and translator of The Iliad and The Odyssey, shared her review of the movie with the London Review of Books, and her write-up was pretty scathing.

“The film’s vision is too confused, its characters too underdeveloped, to deliver what it half-promises in terms of big ideas — although it is very good at conveying big bangs and big giants,” Wilson writes.

“Nolan’s Odyssey lacks many of the elements that make the poem great. It has nothing convincing to say about time, memory, history, war, or about the relationship between one warrior’s glorious return and the lives of his family, adversaries, comrades, friends and neighbors. It lacks psychological, emotional, political and ethical depth. Its narrative structure is gimmicky. The writing is abysmal. None of the characters has convincing motivation for their actions or words.

This next sentence has garnered a lot of attention on social media: "There are no sex scenes, and all the food looks horrible.”

This isn't the first time the film's detractors have accused Nolan of "dumbing down" the source material, but the filmmaker would be the first to admit that he set out to make the story more accessible to general audiences, and in that, he appears to have succeeded.

Domestic box office updates show that the movie finished $12.3M higher than studio estimates on Sunday, and actually passed $650M worldwide in its second weekend.

According to Deadline's latest update: "The Odyssey is expected to cross $330M+ on its 13th day of release, not only besting Oppenheimer but becoming Nolan’s third-highest-grossing movie at the domestic B.O. after The Dark Knight ($534.9M) and The Dark Knight Rises ($448.1M)."

With China, Japan and Korea still to come, The Odyssey is expected to pass $1.5 billion by the end of its theatrical run.

"Christopher Nolan’s next film The Odyssey is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand-new IMAX film technology. The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026," said Universal Pictures in a statement when the project was announced.

The poem has been adapted (sometimes very loosely) a number of times before, starting with the 1911 silent film by Giuseppe de Liguoro, and followed by 1954’s Ulysses starring Kirk Douglas. The Cohen Brothers' O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) is also based on the epic adventure, as is 2024’s The Return starring Ralph Fiennes.

Anime fans may also recall the '80s Ulysses 31 series, which put a futuristic spin on the tale.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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defenderofthefaith
defenderofthefaith - 7/29/2026, 6:30 AM
It’s not often I hear a woman complain about the lack of sex in a movie.
LSHF
LSHF - 7/29/2026, 6:47 AM
@defenderofthefaith - Agreed. And many women like sex scenes more than they are willing to admit.
lord22
lord22 - 7/29/2026, 6:36 AM
i also complain about the lack of sex scene betwin zendaya ,anne hataway and charlize
ArthurFuchsache
ArthurFuchsache - 7/29/2026, 6:41 AM
Oh boyyyyy... here we go. 🍿 🪑


Also "There are no sex scenes, and all the food looks horrible.”

What a [frick]ing dumb complaint. Film is solid 🤷‍♂️
JusticeL
JusticeL - 7/29/2026, 7:06 AM
@ArthurFuchsache - I also enjoyed the movie, but if you read and reflect on her other points - they are valid.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/29/2026, 7:22 AM
@JusticeL - Not so much. You can't just expect the movie to be better written than the poem all of a sudden. Her translation is similarly limited and her depth is superficial.
LSHF
LSHF - 7/29/2026, 6:44 AM
Something isn't bad because it isn't what someone actually wanted. She just listed what it wasn't. Every film can be judged on what it isn't; that doesn't make it bad.
Cass
Cass - 7/29/2026, 6:50 AM
@LSHF - I think it depends on your view though. Presumably as she’s an expert on it, her judgement is largely based on how closely it ties to the source material. So lacking in sex scenes makes it a problem for her.

This strikes me as being like the historical equivalent of someone not liking the casting of Daniel Craig as Bond because he has blond hair. It’s just someone who wants to see exactly what they know from the source material on the screen. I think the view is perfectly valid. I’ve never read it though so can’t agree or disagree.
ArthurFuchsache
ArthurFuchsache - 7/29/2026, 7:06 AM
@LSHF - well said!
UceOmega
UceOmega - 7/29/2026, 6:47 AM
Managed to see the film the other day. It’s gloriously crafted. Technically it’s Nolan’s best film. The use of imax cameras, the lightning, the beautiful locations, such an amazing score, insane sound design/mixing. Damon, Hathaway, Leguizamo & Pattinson were excellent. Nolan delivered a visceral and poignant adventure, thematically strong, visually and audibly impeccable. The only nitpicks I have is the screenplay. The vocabulary within the dialogue was off, some actors are absolutely useless in their respective roles. Theron, Nyong, Travis Scott, Zendenya were wasted. Would have been better to cast lesser known actors in the roles and John Berthnal retaining his American accent along with everyone sporting transatlantic accents didn’t work for me. Other than that it’s definitely one of Nolan’s best works. A cinematic odyssey indeed.
JusticeL
JusticeL - 7/29/2026, 7:09 AM
@UceOmega - 'cast lesser known actors in the roles' - I enjoyed the movie but 💯 agree with your statement.
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 7/29/2026, 6:49 AM
Great film. Loved it.

I really, REALLY don't want to be that guy, but we need to talk about how good Charlize looked.

She must have a portrait in the attic that is looking very nasty indeed.
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 7/29/2026, 6:59 AM
@theBlackSquare - haha lol re the attic portrait. But yeah she looked great. She ages like fine wine.
BiffDitko
BiffDitko - 7/29/2026, 7:13 AM
@theBlackSquare - She ALWAYS looks good!! Hell, she even looks great in sweatpants! Check out "Young Adult".
One of my favorites with her and one of her best performances.
Radders
Radders - 7/29/2026, 6:55 AM
The reason "There are no sex scenes, and all the food looks horrible.” is getting a lot of attention on social media is because by focussing on that alone they can dismiss her other well considered criticism and not bother addressing them - basic argument trick
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 7/29/2026, 7:03 AM
@Radders - Her criticisms would only be valid if Nolan set out go make a slavishly faithful, word for word version of the poem.
JusticeL
JusticeL - 7/29/2026, 7:09 AM
@Radders - ditto.
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 7/29/2026, 6:58 AM
Whatever, that's such a freaking dumb complaint. Maybe she will be excited for Musk's stupid AI version.

I've read The Odyssey before and I think the film does a really good job adapting it; its not the easiest story to adapt to screen. Of course the film isn't going to have everything in it that the story does, but who cares. And the film was actually better without any sex scenes. A spectacle of a film, great stuff.
JusticeL
JusticeL - 7/29/2026, 7:10 AM
@HeavyMetal4Life - I also enjoyed the movie, but if you read and reflect on her other points - they are valid.
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 7/29/2026, 7:18 AM
@JusticeL - I actually don't agree with some of her other points, especially "war, or about the relationship between one warrior’s glorious return and the lives of his family, adversaries, comrades, friends and neighbors. It lacks psychological, emotional, political and ethical depth." For example, there was quite a lot of focus on the corruption/abuse of "Zeus' law" that Odysseus helped enact when they tricked the Trojans, and he continuously reflects on the death and destruction that resulted from his cunning genus. And how his reflection of what happened helped lead to him losing his way on his voyage home.
Forthas
Forthas - 7/29/2026, 7:10 AM
"There are no sex scenes"

I am curious to see what her review of the porn parody will be!
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 7/29/2026, 7:18 AM
@Forthas - "The characters have convincing motivation for their actions."
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/29/2026, 7:27 AM
“Nolan’s Odyssey is convincing with what it has to say about time, memory, history, war, and about the relationship between one warrior’s glorious return and the lives of his family, adversaries, comrades, friends and neighbors. It has psychological, emotional, political and ethical depth. Its narrative structure is the same as the poem. The writing is exactly as good as you would expect from a Nolan adaptation of Homer's The Odyssey. All of the characters have convincing motivation for their actions and words."

Fixed.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/29/2026, 7:30 AM
lol that's my translation, Wilson. You're not the only one who can do translations of other people's words y'know.

(which I think is her main problem with Nolan's work. She's the only one who can do it)
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/29/2026, 7:27 AM
All she needs is blue hair.
TheOtherOn
TheOtherOn - 7/29/2026, 7:34 AM
Pretty sure most of them have done nudity when they were a lot younger!

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And believe me, you DON'T want to see Zendaya in birthday suit. 😣

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