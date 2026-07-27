The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power: Sauron Battles Simon Pegg's Balrog In Season 3 Featurette

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power: Sauron Battles Simon Pegg's Balrog In Season 3 Featurette

A new featurette for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power spotlights the show's creatures, including Simon Pegg's Balrog, which is fully revealed in this latest look at Season 3.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 27, 2026 07:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Lord of the Rings
Source: SFFGazette.com

On Friday, Prime Video released the first trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3. During the show's Hall H panel, it was revealed that Simon Pegg (The Boys) will lend his voice to The Balrog, the demonic monster that Gandalf first faces in The Fellowship of the Ring.

Now, a featurette that was previously exclusive to Comic-Con has been officially released (via SFFGazette.com). In that, we get to see concept art of The Balrog, along with footage from Season 3 featuring a battle between the beast and Sauron.

The video, titled "Bringing Season Three's Creatures to Life," also highlights Orcs, Fell-beasts, and the war elephants known as Mûmakil. 

Elsewhere, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power showrunners open up about casting Pegg, who is on hand to say, "My dad read me The Hobbit, and I can remember him doing all the voices, so it's been a big part of my life since I was a little boy. To be given the opportunity to play such a pivotal character was such an exciting prospect."

The Balrog's return is exciting for fans, and based on this latest sneak peek, it will play a pivotal role in Sauron's story (which, in Season 3, will largely revolve around his forging The One Ring). As for the design being used here, it's hard to fault.

Many fans of The Lord of the Rings have found fault with the show's handling of J. R. R. Tolkien's work. However, in this next batch of episodes, it seems The Rings of Power is getting closer to giving viewers what they hoped for from the start as it further explores the Second Age.

In Season 3, Middle-earth is at war. Five years have passed since the fall of Eregion. Sauron’s armies have marched across the whole of the world, conquering all in their path. Only a few isolated pockets stand between the Dark Lord and total victory – Khazad-dûm, where the Dwarves are now sealed deep within their mountain halls, and the elven realms of Lindon and Rivendell, which are protected by their Three Rings.

But deep in the land of Mordor, in his newly completed tower of Barad-dûr, the Dark Lord toils day and night, obsessed with harnessing a power that will bring the last of his enemies to their knees: One Ring to rule them all. Now, the free peoples of Middle-earth – Dwarves, Elves, Men, and Wizards alike – must find a way to come together, in a race against time to prevent Sauron from achieving his goal of utter domination of all life

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is produced by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay. They are joined by executive producers Lindsey Weber, Justin Doble, Kate Hazell, and executive producer-director Charlotte Brändström. Matthew Penry-Davey is producer, and Ally O’Leary, Tim Keene, and Andrew Lee are co-producers.

The series returns to Prime Video on November 11. You can watch the featurette in the player below.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
Sauron Faces The Balrog On New The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 3 Poster
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Sauron Faces The Balrog On New The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 3 Poster
The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 3 Trailer Reveals Sauron, The One Ring, And Gandalf
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The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 3 Trailer Reveals Sauron, The One Ring, And Gandalf

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Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/27/2026, 7:22 PM
Simon Pegg. Awesome. Balrog. AWESOME. I'M 100 IN
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/27/2026, 7:34 PM
"HERO ORCS".......YEAH PHUCK OFF
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bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/27/2026, 8:08 PM
Tolkien explicitly noted in his writings (such as Letter 210) that Balrogs do not speak, laugh, or sneer.
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LSHF
LSHF - 7/27/2026, 8:42 PM
Simon Pegg looks nothing like Balrog, so they need to get an actor who looks like one, instead of giving the role to someone because he's a white male.
🤪
Batmangina
Batmangina - 7/27/2026, 8:42 PM
Gay Klingons, Enby Orcs and a Gender Queer Balrog in a multiversal crossover for the ages is exactly what this world needs!!!

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TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/27/2026, 9:04 PM
Regardless of what one may think of the show , the scale and production quality of this series down to costume & makeup/prosthetics is akin to a movie (and in some cases , better then most of those imo nowadays) which shows to me atleast that the people behind it do care which i appreciate…

Anyway , its cool that Simon Pegg got to be on set with Charlie Vickers to do the voice of the Balrog.

I have liked the show thus far so can’t wait to watch S3!!.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 7/28/2026, 1:06 AM
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MrDandy
MrDandy - 7/28/2026, 9:25 AM
More fanfic

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