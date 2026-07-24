The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 3 Casts Simon Pegg... As The Voice Of The Balrog!

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 3 Casts Simon Pegg... As The Voice Of The Balrog!

Who knew Balrogs could speak? During today's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power panel, we got word that Simon Pegg will voice the fiery demon in season 3 of the Prime Video series...

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By MarkCassidy - Jul 24, 2026 05:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Lord of the Rings

Durin's Bane!

Amazon's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 panel took place earlier today, and along with the first trailer, a surprising cast addition was announced.

Simon Pegg (Star Trek, The Boys) has joined Season 3's cast as the voice of the Balrog. Yes, we will hear one of Morgoth's fiery demons speak for the very first time in the Prime Video series.

The Balrog, who was first awakened from his long slumber in the season 1 finale, was unleashed from his cavern deep beneath Moria when King Durin refused to listen to his son and dug far too deeply into the mountain. After regaining his senses, Durin charged at the massive monster, sacrificing himself in an attempt to keep it from destroying the rest of the Dwarf kingdom (we know how that turned out).

It seems Sauron (Charlie Vickers) will gain the knowledge he needs to forge the One Ring from the Balrog, which was described as an "intelligent, dangerous adversary," during the panel. "We want to show a different side of him. We are crazy stupid or wild enough to think in this season he should have a scene with Sauron," said co-showrunner J.D. Payne.

Along with Pegg, Season 3 adds Eddie Marsan (Clayface) as King Durin IV’s older brother, Thrain; Andrew Richardson (Guys & Dolls) as Elendil’s younger son and Isildur’s brother, Anarion; and Adam Young (Don’t Breathe 2) as Marnûkh, who is described as “a mysterious Orc who may not be what he seems.”

"'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' continues to captivate audiences worldwide, and we’re thrilled that a third season is underway," said Vernon Sanders, head of television for Amazon MGM Studios when the third season was announced. "The creative team has an extraordinary vision of what’s to come with stories that have left us enchanted and enthralled. We look forward to continuing this epic journey, for our global customers, delving even deeper into the legendary tales that shaped Middle-earth."

"Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will."

"Building on Season 1’s epic scope and ambition, Season 2 of Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity."

"Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots... as friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all.. each other."

Returning cast members include Morfydd Clark, Benjamin Walker, Charles Edwards, Charlie Vickers, Markella Kavenagh, Nazanin Boniadi, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Tyroe Muhafidin, Maxim Baldry, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Owain Arthur, Trystan Gravelle, Ema Horvath, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Leon Wadham, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

Sam Hazeldine (Peaky Blinders) replaced Joseph Mawle as Adar, with Ciarán Hinds (Game of Thrones), Rory Kinnear (Penny Dreadful), and Tanya Moodie (The Man Who Fell to Earth) joining season 2 in key roles.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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ogrodafloresta
ogrodafloresta - 7/24/2026, 5:09 PM
"...Casts Simon Pegg... As The Voice Of The Balrog!"

This series is a joke. Might as well start treating it like one.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 7/24/2026, 5:13 PM
Great. One more character to showcase their embarrassingly cringe dialogue. Just what Tolkien's work needs.

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Mongrol
Mongrol - 7/24/2026, 5:17 PM



I hope the Ring talks too.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 7/24/2026, 5:26 PM
@Mongrol - the ring spoke in the movies.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 7/24/2026, 5:30 PM
@MarkCassidy - Yeah, but I'd rather it be more comedic and voiced by Gilbert Gottfried
TheAmericanHero
TheAmericanHero - 7/24/2026, 5:42 PM
@MrDandy - yikes.

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I hate to be the bearer of bad news.... Uh, maybe don't Google what Gilbert has be up to since 2022.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 7/24/2026, 5:49 PM
@MrDandy - 😂 I'd watch that.
RolandD
RolandD - 7/24/2026, 6:19 PM
@MrDandy - LOL. Gilbert Gottfried is dead so, I don’t think so.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 7/24/2026, 6:25 PM
@RolandD - User Comment Image
SheepishOne
SheepishOne - 7/24/2026, 5:24 PM
Pretty excited for Season 3. I guess I can understand not being into it, but I’ve enjoyed it so far.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 7/24/2026, 5:29 PM
....Why?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/24/2026, 5:31 PM
That’s interesting casting…

I know the Balrog doesn’t talk in Tolkiens texts or in the films but I do like the idea that this happens seemingly during a scene with Sauron who might be able to communicate with it in some way (whether it be “telepathically” or not) since they are both former ancient angelic beings that were corrupted by Morgoth so excited to see that.

Also glad to get confirmation about the casting of Durin’s brother and Elendil’s other son who were hinted at during S2.

Anyway , I have liked the show thus far so can’t wait to see S3!!.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 7/24/2026, 5:44 PM
This looks really really good
Batmangina
Batmangina - 7/24/2026, 6:04 PM
I wonder what happens to the Ring.

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