New Leak For Lord of the Rings: War in the North Legacy Edition Has Appeared

Recently there was news that a Lord of the Rings: War in the North release appears to be in the works. A Steam database listing for Lord of the Rings: War in the North - Legacy Edition has been spotted, strongly suggesting a remaster or updated version of the 2011 co-op action game is on the way for PC. Here is what you need to know about it.

The original version of War in the North launched in November 2011 as a third-person co-op hack-and-slash adventure set in the northern regions of Middle-earth. Players took control of a trio of original characters fighting through locations connected to the larger War of the Ring. It supported online and local co-op alongside a single-player option. Developed by Snowblind Studios and published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, the game received mixed-to-positive reviews and currently holds a "Mostly Positive" rating on Steam from players who still own it.

Despite that reception, the title struggled commercially. It failed to reach one million copies sold at launch and was quickly overshadowed. The game released in the same month as Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, and only ten days before The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. Those releases dominated attention and sales charts, leaving War in the North as one of the more easily forgotten Lord of the Rings games from that era.

No official announcement has been made by Warner Bros. or any development studio, and no release window has been confirmed. The sudden visibility of the listing after three years in the database suggests the project may be moving closer to public marketing or a formal reveal. Similar database appearances have preceded official announcements for other remasters and re-releases in the past.

The original Steam page still exists, but the purchase option was removed years ago, most likely due to an expired licensing agreement. That removal has left the game inaccessible to new players on the platform even though existing owners can still launch it. A Legacy Edition would restore availability while giving the developers a chance to address the technical problems and repetitive combat that many players criticized at launch.

The SteamDB entry indicates the project was first added to the database in 2023 and has received a recent update. It lists support for co-op and local co-op in addition to single-player, matching the structure of the original. The presence of the Epic Online Services SDK in the files points toward Unreal Engine, a significant technical shift from the original’s Mortal Engine. A move to Unreal would allow modern rendering, better performance, and easier support for current hardware.

The original game’s core loop of three-player co-op combat through Middle-earth locations still holds appeal on paper and could be really cool. Many of its problems were technical rather than conceptual. Bugs, performance issues, and repetitive enemy encounters limited its staying power. A Legacy Edition that stabilizes the experience, updates the visuals, and modernizes the networking could correct those shortcomings without needing to reinvent the campaign. It also did not help that it released very close to Skyrim.

The listing’s emphasis on PC and the inclusion of modern online services suggest the Legacy Edition is being built with contemporary distribution and multiplayer infrastructure in mind. Whether it will also appear on consoles remains unknown until we get more details. For now, the evidence points only to a Steam release.

Until an official confirmation arrives, the SteamDB entry remains the sole concrete indicator. It shows a project that has existed in some form since 2023, carries the Legacy Edition subtitle, supports the same co-op modes as the original, and appears to be using current-generation technology. Combined with the renewed visibility of the Lord of the Rings brand, the conditions for a re-release look more favorable than they have in years.

War in the North never received the attention many of its contemporaries enjoyed, due to a variety of factors. A Legacy Edition will not rewrite that history, but it can give the game a second chance under less crowded market conditions and with the technical issues of 2011 addressed. Players who have been unable to buy the original on Steam may finally get that opportunity, while those who remember the game’s co-op potential will be watching for formal details on how much has actually been improved.

The leak does not guarantee an imminent launch, but it does confirm that work on a new version of Lord of the Rings: War in the North is underway. When Warner Bros. or the development team decides to speak publicly, the conversation will shift from database entries to concrete features, release timing, and whether the Legacy Edition can overcome the limitations that held the original back fifteen years ago.

What are your thoughts on the leak? Do you think they are valid or no? What other old Lord Of The Rings games would you like to see make a return? Personally I would love to play the old Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers games again with my brothers and friends.