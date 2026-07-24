Street Fighter Movie Action Figures Reveal A Potentially Major Ryu Story Spoiler

As we first reported on GameFragger.com, Hasbro has revealed a first look at toys based on the upcoming Street Fighter movie, spotlighting Ryu (Andrew Koji), Ken (Noah Centineo), Chun-Li (Callina Liang), and Akuma (Roman Reigns).

While we have official details and product images below, io9 has been exploring the San Diego Comic-Con floor and noticed something very interesting on the back of the packaging. Guile (Cody Rhodes), M. Bison (David Dastmalchian), and Blanca (Jason Momoa) are also getting their own action figures, as is "Dark Ryu."

He's hidden behind a silhouette, so we don't have a first look at Street Fighter's take on him, unfortunately. Still, it's hard to imagine Dark Ryu being included in this line of toys if he doesn't have some role in this big-screen adaptation.

That evil version of the character has appeared in multiple video games and comics. He typically represents a Ryu who has fully succumbed to the Satsui no Hado ("Surge of Murderous Intent"), the dark power that also fuels Akuma.

Unlike the disciplined, humble Ryu, Dark Ryu is consumed by rage and a desire to destroy his opponents. Visually, he is distinguished by glowing red eyes, a torn dark gi, wild hair, and a sinister aura. Later incarnations also feature a massive scar through his chest and a far more demonic appearance, though the character isn't considered "canon."

Still, this confirms that Dark Ryu will appear in the upcoming Street Fighter movie, but whether that's as part of the main story, a dream sequence, or something else entirely remains to be seen.

Set in 1993, estranged Street Fighters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li (Callina Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury. But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don’t, it’s "Game Over!"

Helmed by director Kitao Sakurai, Street Fighter is set to bring the battle from the arcade to the big screen with Hadoukens, roundhouses, and all your favourite characters.

The movie stars Noah Centineo as Ken Masters, Andrew Koji as Ryu, Callina Liang as Chun-Li, Joe "Roman Reigns" Anoai as Akuma, David Dastmalchian as M. Bison, Cody Rhodes as Guile, Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki, Vidyut Jammwal as Dhalsim, Eric André as Don Sauvage With Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson as Balrog, and Jason Momoa as Blanka.

The supporting cast includes Orville Peck as Vega, Olivier Richters as Zangief, Hirooki Goto as E. Honda, Rayna Vallandingham as Juli, Alexander Volkanovski as Joe, Kyle Mooney as Marvin, and Mel Jarnson as Cammy.

Street Fighter arrives in theaters on October 16.

Fast, fearless, and fiercely skilled, Chun-Li strikes with style! Now fans and collectors can bring this legendary warrior home with this 6-inch Street Fighter action figure inspired by the movie. With the STREET FIGHTER CHUN-LI 6-INCH FIGURE, her highly articulated limbs can create lots of different poses, including her signature Lightning Kick accessory. Swap her hands between closed fists and pointing fingers for more custom fighting stances. From her iconic spinning kicks to her unstoppable determination, this iconic Street Fighter brings justice and power to every showdown!

Hot-headed and high-powered, Ken brings explosive style to every fight! Now fans and collectors can bring that energy home with this 6-inch Street Fighter action figure inspired by the movie. With the STREET FIGHTER KEN 6-INCH FIGURE, his highly articulated limbs can create lots of different poses, including his signature Hadoken accessory. Swap his hands between fists and open palms for more custom fighting stances, or swap his head to put on his sunglasses. When the gloves are off, Ken fights for glory, fun, and his closest friends!

Disciplined, fearless, and focused, Ryu channels ancient energy into unstoppable attacks! Now fans and collectors can bring that energy home with this 6-inch Street Fighter action figure inspired by the movie. With the STREET FIGHTER RYU 6-INCH FIGURE, his highly articulated limbs can create lots of different poses, including his signature Hadoken move with the accessory. Swap his hands between fists and open palms for more custom fighting stances. No fighter is tougher, faster, or more determined to win with honor!