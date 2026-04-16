Street Fighter Trailer: The World Warriors Unleash Their Special Moves In Action-Packed New Look

Street Fighter Trailer: The World Warriors Unleash Their Special Moves In Action-Packed New Look

Paramount Pictures, Legendary and Capcom have released a full trailer and some new posters for the Street Fighter reboot, and fans of the video games won't want to miss this...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 16, 2026 11:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Street Fighter
Source: Via GameFragger.com

The cast and director of the new Street Fighter movie were on hand at CinemaCon last night to present some new footage from the reboot, and Paramount Pictures has now released the full trailer and four new posters online.

The first teaser focused on introducing the various combatants that will compete in the World Warrior Tournament, but this trailer gives us a better idea of what to expect from the plot (such as it is).

The new movie will follow Chun-Li as she brings old friends Ryu and Ken Masters back together in the hopes that they will put their grudges aside and team up to defeat the Shadaloo criminal organisation led by M. Bison.

In addition to spotlighting a fairly one-sided clash between Ken and Ryu, the trailer showcases most of the other main characters and their various fighting styles and special moves, including Guile's Flash-Kick, Zangief's Spinning Piledriver, and Chu-Li's Spinning Bird Kick.

Then, right at the end, we see Ryu unleash his signature "Hadouken" fireball.

Check out the new trailer and posters below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Kitao Sakura (The Eric Andre Show, Twisted Metal) signed on to direct Street Fighter after Talk to Me filmmakers Danny and Michael Philippou parted ways with the project.

“Set in 1993, estranged Street Fighters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li (Callina Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury. But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don’t, it’s GAME OVER!”

The movie stars Noah Centineo as Ken Masters, Andrew Koji as Ryu, Callina Liang as Chun-Li, Cody Rhodes as Guile, Orville Peck as Vega, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson as Balrog, Jason Momoa as Blanka, Vidyut Jammwal as Dhalsim, Olivier Richters as Zangief, Hirooki Goto as E. Honda, David Dastmalchian as M. Bison, Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoa’i as Akuma, Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki, Eric André as Don Sauvage, Mel Jarnson as Cammy, Rayna Vallandingham as Juli, and Alexander Volkanovski as Joe.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/16/2026, 11:26 AM
could do without the rap crap
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 4/16/2026, 11:44 AM
@harryba11zack - I dunno. Seems to work with the tone they're going for. Ain't nothing wrong with some unreleased Tupac.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/16/2026, 11:26 AM
Man i love rap in tráilers, WE CAN BREATHE ¡
JabbaTheSus
JabbaTheSus - 4/16/2026, 11:29 AM
Was never a big Street Fighter fan/player, but I can't lie this looks dope. Love how much they seemed to lean into the over the top/campy aspect of the IP. It's refreshing to see them doing this with movies now, instead of the grounded takes. Master of The Universe coming up is also a great example.
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 4/16/2026, 11:29 AM
COOL!
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/16/2026, 11:30 AM
Unmute it after the first minute.
Familiar song choice but still better than rap.
MasterMix
MasterMix - 4/16/2026, 11:31 AM
They should've used that song in the Masters of the Universe trailer.
User Comment Image
TheExile117
TheExile117 - 4/16/2026, 11:33 AM
Nah. I’m good on my end.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/16/2026, 11:43 AM
I think that looks fun!!.

There’s some wonky VFX work and I wish Ryu saying Hadouken had a bit more power to it but that’s relatively minor issues imo…

I love how vibrant & crazy the world is and the action seems well done so excited to check it out for those reasons amongst other such as the cast for the most part.

Anyway , hopefully this and MK 2 lead to some good fighting game movie adaptations!!.

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