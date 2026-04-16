Street Fighter Trailer: The World Warriors Unleash Their Special Moves In Action-Packed New Look

The cast and director of the new Street Fighter movie were on hand at CinemaCon last night to present some new footage from the reboot, and Paramount Pictures has now released the full trailer and four new posters online.

The first teaser focused on introducing the various combatants that will compete in the World Warrior Tournament, but this trailer gives us a better idea of what to expect from the plot (such as it is).

The new movie will follow Chun-Li as she brings old friends Ryu and Ken Masters back together in the hopes that they will put their grudges aside and team up to defeat the Shadaloo criminal organisation led by M. Bison.

In addition to spotlighting a fairly one-sided clash between Ken and Ryu, the trailer showcases most of the other main characters and their various fighting styles and special moves, including Guile's Flash-Kick, Zangief's Spinning Piledriver, and Chu-Li's Spinning Bird Kick.

Then, right at the end, we see Ryu unleash his signature "Hadouken" fireball.

Check out the new trailer and posters below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

Here comes a new challenger! #StreetFighterMovie, hitting theaters everywhere October 16. pic.twitter.com/hRd2Mt0xEc — Street Fighter Movie (@Street_Fighter) April 16, 2026

Some fight for honor, others fight for power. #StreetFighterMovie, hitting theaters everywhere October 16. pic.twitter.com/1onx1o7PYO — Street Fighter Movie (@Street_Fighter) April 16, 2026

Kitao Sakura (The Eric Andre Show, Twisted Metal) signed on to direct Street Fighter after Talk to Me filmmakers Danny and Michael Philippou parted ways with the project.

“Set in 1993, estranged Street Fighters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li (Callina Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury. But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don’t, it’s GAME OVER!”

The movie stars Noah Centineo as Ken Masters, Andrew Koji as Ryu, Callina Liang as Chun-Li, Cody Rhodes as Guile, Orville Peck as Vega, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson as Balrog, Jason Momoa as Blanka, Vidyut Jammwal as Dhalsim, Olivier Richters as Zangief, Hirooki Goto as E. Honda, David Dastmalchian as M. Bison, Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoa’i as Akuma, Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki, Eric André as Don Sauvage, Mel Jarnson as Cammy, Rayna Vallandingham as Juli, and Alexander Volkanovski as Joe.