The Boys Star Jensen Ackles Finally Reveals Which Season 5 Scene Made Him Walk Off Set In Disgust

It's been nearly a week since The Boys' fifth and final season wrapped up on Prime Video. The end of the series has divided opinions, particularly among fans who were hoping for a post-apocalyptic showdown between Homeland and Butcher.

A handful of comments from the past have come back to haunt The Boys, including some from Jensen Ackles that were first shared last year. "I hadn't seen what was going on. We'd blocked it out, we rehearsed it," the Soldier Boy actor said at the time. "[But] things changed when the camera was rolling, and I hadn't seen it. And I walked in, and it was, 'Dear God,' and I just walked back out."

"I was like, 'I'm sorry, I wasn’t prepared for that,'" Ackles continued. "And I don't think anybody else will be either."

Fans have been speculating wildly about what he was referring to, with some even wondering whether it was a scene left on the cutting room floor. Now, thanks to a recent convention appearance, we have some clarification from The Boys star.

It turns out, rather than anything particularly violent or gory, he was actually referring to the scene where Homelander was sitting in a bath full of breast milk. That was in episode 3 of Season 5, "Every One of You Sons of Bitches."

The villain's obsession with breast milk played a key role in The Boys, and this scene was, in many ways, a culmination of that. Soldier Boy's reaction was priceless, and it seems Ackles brought a lot of himself to that moment.

The finale didn't feature the veteran Supe, meaning he's presumably still in the stasis pod that Homelander placed him in. The upcoming spin-off, Vought Rising, will be set in the past but may shed some light on what became of Soldier Boy in the present based on recent rumours.

If you'd like to relive the moment Soldier Boy walks in on Homelander's milk bath, you can do so below.