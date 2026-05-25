The Boys Star Jensen Ackles Finally Reveals Which Season 5 Scene Made Him Walk Off Set In Disgust

The Boys Star Jensen Ackles Finally Reveals Which Season 5 Scene Made Him Walk Off Set In Disgust

The Boys star Jensen Ackles has finally revealed which Season 5 scene he was referring to when he said last year that it led to him immediately walking off the show's set.

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By JoshWilding - May 25, 2026 09:05 AM EST
Filed Under: The Boys

It's been nearly a week since The Boys' fifth and final season wrapped up on Prime Video. The end of the series has divided opinions, particularly among fans who were hoping for a post-apocalyptic showdown between Homeland and Butcher.

A handful of comments from the past have come back to haunt The Boys, including some from Jensen Ackles that were first shared last year. "I hadn't seen what was going on. We'd blocked it out, we rehearsed it," the Soldier Boy actor said at the time. "[But] things changed when the camera was rolling, and I hadn't seen it. And I walked in, and it was, 'Dear God,' and I just walked back out."

"I was like, 'I'm sorry, I wasn’t prepared for that,'" Ackles continued. "And I don't think anybody else will be either."

Fans have been speculating wildly about what he was referring to, with some even wondering whether it was a scene left on the cutting room floor. Now, thanks to a recent convention appearance, we have some clarification from The Boys star.

It turns out, rather than anything particularly violent or gory, he was actually referring to the scene where Homelander was sitting in a bath full of breast milk. That was in episode 3 of Season 5, "Every One of You Sons of Bitches."

The villain's obsession with breast milk played a key role in The Boys, and this scene was, in many ways, a culmination of that. Soldier Boy's reaction was priceless, and it seems Ackles brought a lot of himself to that moment. 

The finale didn't feature the veteran Supe, meaning he's presumably still in the stasis pod that Homelander placed him in. The upcoming spin-off, Vought Rising, will be set in the past but may shed some light on what became of Soldier Boy in the present based on recent rumours. 

If you'd like to relive the moment Soldier Boy walks in on Homelander's milk bath, you can do so below. 

About The Author:
JoshWilding
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Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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JabbaTheSus
JabbaTheSus - 5/25/2026, 10:22 AM
That scene of all? I guess it's like gross, but for The Boys it wasn't. Man, the final 2 seasons were very disappointing. I just watched a bunch of clips of season 1 and the difference in the writing alone is night and day. Homelander was actually smart, and not just dumb Superman with a god complex. The fall off was brutal, considering seasons 1-3 it was one of my top pieces of superhero media. They also just leaned way too much into dumb dick and fart jokes and gross out scenes. Yes, that was always there, but it was much more thought out, spaced out and shocking the first couple seasons.

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