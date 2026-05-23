Supergirl's U.S. Box Office Debut May Be As Low As Marvel Studios' Biggest Flop, The Marvels

Supergirl's U.S. Box Office Debut May Be As Low As Marvel Studios' Biggest Flop, The Marvels

Very early box office projections for DC Studios' Supergirl have just landed, and if the DCU movie opens on the lower end, then it could make as little as The Marvels did in 2023.

News
By JoshWilding - May 23, 2026 09:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl
Source: Box Office Theory

Supergirl swoops into theaters next month, and all eyes are now on whether the Woman of Tomorrow can continue DC Studios' momentum after Superman grossed over $624 million worldwide last year (making it 2025's highest-grossing superhero movie).

Thanks to the DCEU, "DC" remains a tarnished brand, and James Gunn and Peter Safran knew from the start that changing the perception would be a tough challenge. Supergirl is part of the "Superman Saga," with Milly Alock reprising her Superman role in this solo outing ahead of a supporting turn in next summer's Man of Tomorrow

With a little over a month to go, it's hard to deny that Warner Bros. has failed to build the same "must-see event" vibe it created for Superman last July. Supergirl also arrives at a bad time, landing in theaters a week after Toy Story 5, five days before Minions & Monsters, and two weeks before the live-action Moana remake.

According to Box Office Theory, current projections suggest Supergirl will open between $47 million and $65 million in North America. If it comes in on the lower end, then that's the same as The Marvels in 2023. Despite positive reviews, it finished its run with $206.1 million. On the higher end, it's closer to Captain America: The First Avenger and Thor, which grossed $370 million and $449 million, respectively. 

Supergirl could be a modest success for DC Studios or one of the summer's biggest flops. It's far too soon to say, though we'll have more specific tracking soon, as tickets are expected to go on sale next week.

Female-led superhero movies have often struggled at the box office, perhaps explaining why Superman is suddenly front and centre in promos for Supergirl

Early buzz surrounding the DCU title has been mixed, with the trailers drawing a largely negative response due to similarities to Guardians of the Galaxy and a washed-out colour palette that doesn't quite do the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic book justice. Recent comments from Milly Alcock have also upset some fans, while Jason Momoa's DCU debut as Lobo isn't proving to be the home run some expected.

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, arrives in theaters worldwide next summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, and stars Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice. Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi Junkie XL Claudia Sarne.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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LeBronStan
LeBronStan - 5/23/2026, 9:19 AM
I just don't know what to think of this movie. the marketing doesn't make me feel about it one way or another. It's based on a great comic, but it looks like they took all the personality out of it.
satanicbatman
satanicbatman - 5/23/2026, 9:19 AM
“This movie may be bad, or possibly good, but if it’s as bad as another bad movie, it will make less money.”

- Josh Wilding: President of the Amateur Comic Book Film Critic Club

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