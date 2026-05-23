Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Gets Intriguing Cast Update As Season 2 Concept Art Reveals Bullseye's Suit

Work on Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 is well underway, but following some early shots of the reunited Defenders (minus the Man Without Fear), a new-look Kingpin, and the return of Muse, things have gone quiet in recent weeks.

Charlie Cox still hasn't been spotted on set, though that isn't hugely surprising, what with Daredevil being behind bars and all. Matt Murdock is bound to suit up again at some point, of course, and it's now been revealed that Marvel Television is casting "cops" and "military" for Season 3.

The news comes our way from insider Daniel Richtman, with no further details offered. Cops showing up in Daredevil: Born Again certainly isn't outside the norm, but the military? With the Kingpin no longer the Mayor of New York, it's hard not to be intrigued.

Could it have something to do with Bullseye? At the end of Season 2, Dex flew overseas with Mr. Charles, taking Luke Cage's place as a vigilante tasked with quietly fighting America's wars in secret. We know he's getting a new suit, and we may follow Bullseye as he uses his unique set of skills to lay waste to a foreign army.

Talking of the fan-favourite hitman, concept artist Jackson Sze has shared concept art of his Bullseye costume design for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2.

"It was great to be able to evolve his season 1 look," he captioned the Instagram post below, "in subtle design and color changes for his shirt. Most notably, the bullseye has been added to his mask, which was also explored back in season 1. The costume was made real by the incredible [Emily Gunshor] and her costume department. Great to see Bullseye's character evolving in the show as well!"

While Dex still falls into the category of "villain," it's proven hard not to root for him in the Marvel Television series. This Bullseye is less two-dimensional than his comic book counterpart, and Wilson Bethel has been a huge part of that ever since his Marvel debut in Daredevil Season 3.

You can take a closer look at Sze's take on Bullseye in the Instagram post below.

In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

"A brutal, relentless tour-de-force, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is a Marvel masterstroke that sees Charlie Cox take the Man Without Fear to unprecedented heights, delivering the definitive take on Daredevil," we said in our 8-episode review published in March.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+.