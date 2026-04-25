Daredevil: Born Again Set Photos Reveal Season 3's New Costumed Villain - Major Spoilers

Daredevil: Born Again Set Photos Reveal Season 3's New Costumed Villain - Major Spoilers

The latest photos from the set of Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 reveal the show's new costumed villain, and their presence marks a big comic book debut and a surprising evolution.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 25, 2026 05:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 is currently shooting in New York, and we have some major spoilers in this latest batch of set photos. It's been hinted at a few times in Season 2, but it seems Margarita Levieva will indeed become the female Muse. 

The original Muse had a small but key role in the show's first season. Like his comic book counterpart, he was a serial killer who used his victims in his artwork. However, he was also a regular human—rather than an Inhuman—and one of Heather Glenn's patients. 

Muse became obsessed with her and tried to add Matt Murdock's then-girlfriend to his list of victims. The Man Without Fear intervened, but it was Heather who gunned her attacker down.

We've since seen her start to have a mental breakdown, with it later revealed that Muse's mask is somehow in her possession. Clearly, Heather goes completely off the deep end in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3. 

On the page, Muse takes his own life while fighting Blindspot. His spirit is sent to hell, and he later influences an artist named Morgan Whittier from beyond the grave, convincing her to become the new Muse. That version of the character looks identical to the MCU's take.

Is the female Muse going to be Daredevil: Born Again's new big bad? It's hard to imagine her being a big enough threat to warrant that, especially as Heather has no superpowers and we know the Defenders are patrolling the streets while Daredevil is MIA. 

Either way, we now know where Heather's story is going, and it's undeniably intriguing. It also seems worth pointing out that this female mused battled Elektra's Daredevil, not Matt's. 

Check out this new look at Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 below.

In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

"A brutal, relentless tour-de-force, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is a Marvel masterstroke that sees Charlie Cox take the Man Without Fear to unprecedented heights, delivering the definitive take on Daredevil," we said in our 8-episode review published last month.

Daredevil: Born Again is now streaming weekly on Disney+.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Rumor Reveals Kingpin's New Status Quo; Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Update
Related:

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Rumor Reveals Kingpin's New Status Quo; Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Update
Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Set Photos Reveal The Kingpin's Startling New Look - Spoilers
Recommended For You:

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 Set Photos Reveal The Kingpin's Startling New Look - Spoilers

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Matchesz
Matchesz - 4/25/2026, 6:06 AM
would’ve been better if Kingpin had his own anti vigilante spec ops team of super villains outside of the AVTF, he could have armored up Melvin Potter as Gladiator and some others, her becoming Muse seems forced.
Vigor
Vigor - 4/25/2026, 7:33 AM
That's creepy
KurtCrawler
KurtCrawler - 4/25/2026, 9:00 AM
Dig it. A good move for the show.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 4/25/2026, 9:05 AM
One of the least likeable and weakest characters of Born Again. The Muse PTSD obsession makes sense given what happened; but this semi-possessed angle (which doesn't have to strictly be supernatural in the show) has only been barely touched upon.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 4/25/2026, 5:54 PM
@IAmAHoot - Because it isn't supernatural. It's a borderline sexual obsession she has. She refuses to admit that she enjoyed what Muse was doing to her. That's why she felt such passion doing it to Buck.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 4/25/2026, 6:43 PM
@SonOfAGif - I think we're gonna need a bit more insight in Heather's delicate state of mind before saying it's 100% a sexual obsession. All we've seen is that she is deeply traumatized by the events and needed an outlet to feel as if she had some sense of control back, re-enacting how Muse almost killed her by choking her doesn't necessarily translate to what you're suggesting.
SuperClark
SuperClark - 4/25/2026, 9:00 PM
@SonOfAGif - Put the crack pipe down. She wasn’t enjoying it. This isn’t BDSM porn. She was a victim of a sociopathic murderer and she’s now suffering from PRSD that’s it.
LoudLon
LoudLon - 4/25/2026, 9:30 AM
Muse as a character was a bit after my time as a regular comics reader so I only know about him what the show gave us -- and what they gave us didn't prove to be of much interest to me. Decent showdown fight when DD eats a couple face kicks then almost strangles him, but other than that, the whole Muse sub-plot felt half-baked.

The continuation of that storyline with Heather's Muse-related PTSD this season has also left me cold. It's not the actor's fault, she's playing what she's given. Heather is just not an interesting character to me. I think they made a mistake having her align with Fisk. It made her unlikable, and when something terrible happens to a character you don't like, you don't feel badly for them. So having no interest in this character at all, for me the show grinds to a halt any time she's on-screen.

So if the plan is to have Heather take up the Muse mantle and become a recurring villain, then the writers are going to have to really up their game and make her more relatable. Kudos to Margarita Levieva for doing the best she can with what she's given, but they could kill Heather off in the next episode and I wouldn't miss her.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 4/25/2026, 10:02 AM
This is an interesting concept. However…They’ve not explored her Muse PTSD, that seems to lead to this transition, enough. The pacing and plotting of the show is too fast, too messy and too hollow for that. And Heather is a boring character and thus a boring vehicle for this idea.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/25/2026, 10:40 AM
@MisterBones - it's Marvelmaxxxing at its worst
MisterBones
MisterBones - 4/25/2026, 1:33 PM
@bobevanz - absolutely. This show is mostly aura moments with no good writing. Speed run everything.

Netflix show knew how to have quiet, contemplative moments
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 4/25/2026, 10:38 AM
What MARVEL wants us to believe:


User Comment Image


Reality:

User Comment Image
Fenalin
Fenalin - 4/25/2026, 11:47 AM
@KennKathleen - this is one of the funniest posts I’ve ever seen on this site in a while. It also represents one of the greatest power problems I see in Marvel movies.

Despite this, I watch all the content! Make mine, Marvel!
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/25/2026, 10:39 AM
Nothing is a secret anymore. [frick] Muse. The band is better
Gambito
Gambito - 4/25/2026, 10:45 AM
The hell is she gonna do against DD? Let alone the defenders, at least the original muse knew how to throw a punch
Fenalin
Fenalin - 4/25/2026, 11:49 AM
@Gambito - I don’t know, man. I work with therapists. Don’t underestimate how evil they can be!
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 4/25/2026, 5:56 PM
@Gambito - Who said she needs to be a physical threat. The Joker isn't a physical threat to Batman. Not saying Muse is The Joker level of villainy but not every villain needs to be a physical match for the hero.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/25/2026, 10:57 AM
Not surprising since it seems like it’s where Heather’s arc was going throughout S2 but cool to see nonetheless…

It’s interesting how they have adapted this character since they have clearly merged/amalgamated her with the Morgan Whittier version of Muse from the comics who was an art student that takes up the mantle after being contacted by the soul of the original Muse from Hell and influenced by him (which while more grounded is how Heather is being turned into his successor in the show by being more psychologically haunted by him).

Plus even though she is a therapist in this version which gives her own mental downfall some irony , the comic iteration of Heather was a wealthy socialite who had her own mental health issues aswell which led her to unfortunately kill herself in the comics so they have definitely cherry picked elements of both Heather & Morgan (aswell as added their own) to create this incarnation of the character which I’m interested in & engaged with thus far!!.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

P.S: I think it would be interesting and quite terrifying if done well that Heather uses her psychiatry training to deal with her victims.
RaddRider
RaddRider - 4/25/2026, 11:01 AM
Think we all saw this coming
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 4/25/2026, 2:06 PM
Hmmm...Was hoping they dropped this plot line and resurrect OG Muse for a better run.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/25/2026, 2:33 PM
@BlackStar25 -the show tends to be relatively grounded so I think a resurrection story (outside of maybe The Hand) is not gonna happen.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/25/2026, 7:04 PM
@BlackStar25 - "Was hoping they dropped this plot line..."
Yep, they coulda done that.
"... and resurrect OG Muse"
Coulda done that too.
"... for a better run."
Nope. They're incapable of that last part.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 4/26/2026, 3:42 PM
@ObserverIO - Lmfaoooo...Fair enough
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 4/26/2026, 3:44 PM
@TheVisionary25 - One can hope. Because OG Muse was soo eh...couldn't really careless about his predecessor.
Spike101
Spike101 - 4/25/2026, 5:05 PM
I’d rather see another character like Mr Fear, the Matador, Stilt Man, the Gladiator to name a few. Whilst all we currently have are great they need to inject some new villains to keep it fresh.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 4/25/2026, 6:54 PM
A little disappointed in this NGL, I expected with some hopes that her arc would lean more in her rising above her traumatic episode with Muse and slowly distance herself from the wrong side she picked with Fisk, not going down the predictable route of her sucumbing to her new inner demons and carry on Muse's murders. It's a depressing storyline.

In that case they better make her into a legit threat besides just putting on the mask.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 4/26/2026, 2:25 AM
@NinnesMBC - @TheFinestSmack

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
YonnyLayna
YonnyLayna - 4/25/2026, 7:53 PM
Doesn't overcomplicate the plot looking for realistic reasons for her to costume instead of making Muse a demonic entity? The Hand worship a Demon 🤨 and Hector Ayala had an amulet that gave him powers (maybe) 🤨

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder