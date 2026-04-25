Daredevil: Born Again Set Photos Reveal Season 3's New Costumed Villain - Major Spoilers

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 is currently shooting in New York, and we have some major spoilers in this latest batch of set photos. It's been hinted at a few times in Season 2, but it seems Margarita Levieva will indeed become the female Muse.

The original Muse had a small but key role in the show's first season. Like his comic book counterpart, he was a serial killer who used his victims in his artwork. However, he was also a regular human—rather than an Inhuman—and one of Heather Glenn's patients.

Muse became obsessed with her and tried to add Matt Murdock's then-girlfriend to his list of victims. The Man Without Fear intervened, but it was Heather who gunned her attacker down.

We've since seen her start to have a mental breakdown, with it later revealed that Muse's mask is somehow in her possession. Clearly, Heather goes completely off the deep end in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3.

On the page, Muse takes his own life while fighting Blindspot. His spirit is sent to hell, and he later influences an artist named Morgan Whittier from beyond the grave, convincing her to become the new Muse. That version of the character looks identical to the MCU's take.

Is the female Muse going to be Daredevil: Born Again's new big bad? It's hard to imagine her being a big enough threat to warrant that, especially as Heather has no superpowers and we know the Defenders are patrolling the streets while Daredevil is MIA.

Either way, we now know where Heather's story is going, and it's undeniably intriguing. It also seems worth pointing out that this female mused battled Elektra's Daredevil, not Matt's.

Check out this new look at Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 below.

Heather Glenn has become Lady Muse on the set of Daredevil Born Again S3 pic.twitter.com/xdoCbaMOJO — ThwipT (@ThwipT_) April 25, 2026

In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

"A brutal, relentless tour-de-force, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is a Marvel masterstroke that sees Charlie Cox take the Man Without Fear to unprecedented heights, delivering the definitive take on Daredevil," we said in our 8-episode review published last month.

Daredevil: Born Again is now streaming weekly on Disney+.