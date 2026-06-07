Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer Audio Leaks Online In Full - And There Are Some Huge Surprises

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer Audio Leaks Online In Full - And There Are Some Huge Surprises

The full audio track for the next Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer has leaked online, and it's packed full of spectacular reveals, including an unexpected return and the emergence of a sinister threat.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 07, 2026 08:06 AM EST

It's been one heck of a six months for leaks, and it reaches a point where it's hard not to wonder whether they're part of a clever marketing campaign to build excitement among fans.

In the case of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it started with a low-res trailer leaking online and has now continued with the full audio track for the movie's second trailer. 

Confirming the lead villain uses mind control, we also learn that they take control of Bruce Banner, transforming him into a rampaging Hulk more than capable of dealing with the web-slinger. They also use a member of the public to threaten MJ, making it clear that this character is well and truly in Peter Parker's head.

Of course, we say "they," but the prevailing theory is that Spider-Man: Brand New Day's big bad is Sadie Sink's Jean Grey. Introducing her in a villainous light like this is certainly a unique choice on Marvel's part, but it also opens the door to the studio using her psychic powers to help the world remember Peter, partially undoing Spider-Man: No Way Home's tragic ending. 

We also hear Auny May's voice, seemingly revealing that Marisa Tomei will return as Aunt May, likely as a voice in Spidey's head or as a vision haunting him. 

Is there a chance this whole thing is AI-generated? These days, we can never discount the possibility, but it sounds far too natural and well-edited together to be a fake (there are none of the telltale signs of AI).

We'd also be remiss not to point out that everything here matches what we've been told about the next trailer, which, as we write this, is rumoured to be released on June 17.

You can listen to this leaked Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer audio below. 

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way HomeSpider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves.

In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time. But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. 

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/7/2026, 8:11 AM
Spider-Man VS Hulk

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Vigor
Vigor - 6/7/2026, 8:12 AM
I dont want the world to remember Peter. I just want MJ and Ned to
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/7/2026, 8:16 AM
@Vigor - yeah , I would be cool with that since I like that trio.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/7/2026, 8:21 AM
Marvel Studios Spider-Man: Brand New Day Biggest Movie of the Century.


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