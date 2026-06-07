Spider-Man: Brand New Day Full Trailer Leaks In Low-Res As Description Promises Epic Spidey vs.Hulk Action

Earlier today, the full audio from the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer leaked online. Now, we have a detailed description to go with it and a low-res, zoomed-in version of the trailer itself (showing a certain Green Grey Goliath).

The breakdown starts by confirming that the final shot from the movie's teaser trailer—with Spidey battling The Hand high above New York—wasn't real.

As we suspected after seeing a leaked teaser last year, that sequence actually plays out in a prison setting, which makes a lot more sense than both sides randomly flying at each other through the sky.

Other reveals include people being "frozen" (presumably thanks to Jean Grey's psychic powers) and the emergence of a Jean-controlled Grey Hulk. Yes, we're getting a grey-skinned version of the Jade Giant, a concept Marvel Studios first considered when the hero fell under the Scarlet Witch's influence in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron.

It seems Hulk will also get a size upgrade, with him using a thunderclap at one point to send the web-slinger flying. Meanwhile, in a fight with The Hand, Spider-Man unleashes what's being described as a "web tornado" to take the ninjas down.

Interestingly, Tombstone, Boomerang, Scorpion, and Tarantula are all absent from this trailer, suggesting that, for now at least, Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios are focusing on selling people on seeing Spider-Man vs. The Hulk.

As a reminder, the trailer is expected to swing online on June 17. Whether these leaks force Sony's hand remains to be seen, but it certainly made no difference last time when we were left waiting three months for an official drop.

You can read the full description of Spider-Man: Brand New Day's trailer below; we've also included the full leak, which is a little hard to watch but does showcase some key moments from the preview.

The official trailer full for Spider-Man: Brand New Day leaked online. #SpiderMan #Marvel #SpiderManBrandNewDay pic.twitter.com/W7eyh8pN2I — BEST Movies (@BestMoviesOFFIC) June 7, 2026 Here is The Full Description Of The Second Trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day.



My name is Peter Parker. The Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer begins in a prison. Spider-Man and The Hand get into a fighting stance, we see several acrobatics from The Hand, and the scene ends… pic.twitter.com/65ivQPHZCL — The Beyond Reporter (@Beyondreporter1) June 6, 2026

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves.

In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time. But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.