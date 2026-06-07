Man Of Tomorrow Set Photos Reveal Best Look Yet At Superman Vs. Lex Luthor Battle

As filming continues on James Gunn's Man of Tomorrow in Atlanta, Georgia, these latest photos from the set reveal our best look yet at the Man of Steel (David Corenswet) doing battle with Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) in his practical Warsuit.

We shared a few of these shots last night, but Just Jared has posted some much better quality photos.

Previous videos showed an incensed Supes laying a beatdown on his nemesis, but it looks like the villain manages to hit back with a powerful blast (though the suit itself doesn't appear to have any canons). It'll take more than a non-Kryptonite-powered weapon to harm the hero himself, but his suit takes heavy damage.

There's speculation that Brainiac might be controlling Clark's mind here, which is certainly possible. We have yet to see the super-smart cyborg on the set, but a recording of a stand-in reading the following recently did the rounds online.

"Attention, citizens of Metropolis: I am your overlord. If you do not hand over Lex Luthor, I will blow up the city. You have 12 hours to comply."

These high-res photos also reveal that, aside from a slight change to the collar, Corenswet's costume is practically identical to the one he wore in Superman. There's always a chance he will upgrade his wardrobe after this scrap with Luthor, however.

Check out the set photos at the link below.

David Corenswet & Nicholas Hoult film more night scenes for #SupermanManOfTomorrow in Atlanta https://t.co/7naD47UWeM — JustJared.com (@JustJared) June 6, 2026

The plot of Gunn's Superman follow-up will focus on the Man of Steel (Corenswet) and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) putting their differences aside and joining forces to defend the planet against Brainiac (Lars Eidinger).

Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen), Sara Sampaio (Eve Teschmacher), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), and Maria Gabriella de Faria (The Engineer) have all been confirmed to return, and we recently learned that Aaron Pierre will reprise his Lanterns role as John Stewart.

Adria Arjona is also set to appear as Maxima (though there's a lot of speculation that she's actually been cast as Wonder Woman). It might be worth noting that Deadline lists the Andor star as Maxima in their casting reports, but THR only mentions that she has joined the cast.

"At its core, it’s about Clark and Lex," Gunn said in a recent interview. "I relate to both of them. I relate to Lex’s ambition and obsession — minus the murder. And I relate to Superman’s belief in people, his Midwestern values. They’re two sides of me."

Man of Tomorrow will hit theaters on July 9, 2027.