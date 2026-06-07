Man Of Tomorrow Set Photos Reveal Best Look Yet At Superman Vs. Lex Luthor Battle

Man Of Tomorrow Set Photos Reveal Best Look Yet At Superman Vs. Lex Luthor Battle

These latest photos from the set of James Gunn's Man of Tomorrow reveal our best look yet at Superman (David Corenswet) facing off against Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) in his Warsuit...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 07, 2026 01:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Man of Tomorrow

As filming continues on James Gunn's Man of Tomorrow in Atlanta, Georgia, these latest photos from the set reveal our best look yet at the Man of Steel (David Corenswet) doing battle with Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) in his practical Warsuit.

We shared a few of these shots last night, but Just Jared has posted some much better quality photos.

Previous videos showed an incensed Supes laying a beatdown on his nemesis, but it looks like the villain manages to hit back with a powerful blast (though the suit itself doesn't appear to have any canons). It'll take more than a non-Kryptonite-powered weapon to harm the hero himself, but his suit takes heavy damage.

There's speculation that Brainiac might be controlling Clark's mind here, which is certainly possible. We have yet to see the super-smart cyborg on the set, but a recording of a stand-in reading the following recently did the rounds online.

"Attention, citizens of Metropolis: I am your overlord. If you do not hand over Lex Luthor, I will blow up the city. You have 12 hours to comply."

These high-res photos also reveal that, aside from a slight change to the collar, Corenswet's costume is practically identical to the one he wore in Superman. There's always a chance he will upgrade his wardrobe after this scrap with Luthor, however.

Check out the set photos at the link below.

The plot of Gunn's Superman follow-up will focus on the Man of Steel (Corenswet) and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) putting their differences aside and joining forces to defend the planet against Brainiac (Lars Eidinger).

Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen), Sara Sampaio (Eve Teschmacher), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), and Maria Gabriella de Faria (The Engineer) have all been confirmed to return, and we recently learned that Aaron Pierre will reprise his Lanterns role as John Stewart.

Adria Arjona is also set to appear as Maxima (though there's a lot of speculation that she's actually been cast as Wonder Woman). It might be worth noting that Deadline lists the Andor star as Maxima in their casting reports, but THR only mentions that she has joined the cast.

"At its core, it’s about Clark and Lex," Gunn said in a recent interview. "I relate to both of them. I relate to Lex’s ambition and obsession — minus the murder. And I relate to Superman’s belief in people, his Midwestern values. They’re two sides of me."

Man of Tomorrow will hit theaters on July 9, 2027.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
Man Of Tomorrow: Superman's Suit Takes Heavy Damage During Lex Luthor Battle In New Set Photos
Related:

Man Of Tomorrow: Superman's Suit Takes Heavy Damage During Lex Luthor Battle In New Set Photos
Man Of Tomorrow Set Videos Include More Superman vs. Lex Luthor Action As Adria Arjona Reveals Ripped Physique
Recommended For You:

Man Of Tomorrow Set Videos Include More Superman vs. Lex Luthor Action As Adria Arjona Reveals Ripped Physique

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Gambito
Gambito - 6/7/2026, 1:57 PM
That armour is so [frick]ing awesome I can’t wait to see the fight!! Also there are a few differences the logo looks a little larger plus the arms and torso are much tighter that the first film
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 6/7/2026, 1:58 PM
The suit looks much better this time around, but I just wish they got rid of the trunks and just commit to the new 52 look.

His shoulders are on point too.. either he added something new to his workout or they added some more structure which really has him looking super!
Amaru
Amaru - 6/7/2026, 1:59 PM
Looks a lot better without the helmet, I'm guessing he only needs it up to breathe in certain areas.

Hope the movie is good.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/7/2026, 2:18 PM
@Amaru - i agree about the helmet , i hope it’s not in the movie much.

Without it , it looks very much like the Warsuit from Public Enemies.

User Comment Image
epc1122
epc1122 - 6/7/2026, 2:00 PM
I for one am loving the look of corenswet here. He doesn’t look as bulky like all star Superman. Looks more fit and the longer looks great. His face also looks more thinner.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/7/2026, 2:05 PM
@epc1122 - yeah , seems like he’s leaner this time rather then just bulk which i think suits him better.
epc1122
epc1122 - 6/7/2026, 2:11 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I’ve always preferred a less bulky version. I think I’m in the minority, but Was never a huge fan of ed mugginess, all star, and to a degree Bruce timms version. Reeve, Gary frank, my adventures of Superman are some of my favorites.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/7/2026, 2:19 PM
@epc1122 - i agree , same with Batman tbh too.
epc1122
epc1122 - 6/7/2026, 2:28 PM
@TheVisionary25 - yeah, for Batman cartoons, the Batman I like the design but Bruce timms stories. 👍
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 6/7/2026, 2:10 PM
Buzz Light Year wants his suit back...& how come this version of Superman suit is easy to tear etc..how could he fight Darkseid or Doomsday & keep it on? Then again he'd get MURDERED by Darkseid & Doomsday. This version of Super can barely beat a human like Lex in a robot suit thats more durable than Gunns Superman. I saw his HEROLESS Superman 2025 with him getting kicked & in nuts & crying to Lex that he gets scared, etc just like everyone else😂😂😂😂😂 This is a Superman for wimps in Gunns DC for Dummies Universe. Gunns formula, keep the script simple as hell (use Chatgpt)...his fans cant decipher cinematic & epic film making, they need popcorn flix with lots of forced comedy, cringful sexual innuendos etc...h🙈🙈🙈🤣
epc1122
epc1122 - 6/7/2026, 2:13 PM
@ClarkJoeKent - this is such a ridiculous post!! 😂
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 6/7/2026, 2:16 PM
@epc1122 - You cant argue facts...interesting.
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 6/7/2026, 2:17 PM
@epc1122 - you need to go buy some Supergirl tickets...looking like a $30Million Dollar opening weekend FLOP is coming!😂😂😂😂
epc1122
epc1122 - 6/7/2026, 2:23 PM
@ClarkJoeKent - there are no facts in your post 😂
epc1122
epc1122 - 6/7/2026, 2:25 PM
@ClarkJoeKent - I don’t get any of the money from the box office. Why would I care if it makes 1 dollar or a billion? Flop, hit, really doesn’t matter. He man didn’t make much but the general consensus seems like people are enjoying it.
epc1122
epc1122 - 6/7/2026, 2:27 PM
@ClarkJoeKent - Batman v Superman was a disappointment at the box office and justice league flopped. Who cares? Still a fan base for them 👍
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 6/7/2026, 2:10 PM
Even Lex has had it with that awful suit and is trying to destroy it. Lol
epc1122
epc1122 - 6/7/2026, 2:12 PM
@Bucky74 - 😂😂. I personally like the updated suit but that was funny.
grif
grif - 6/7/2026, 2:19 PM
very impressive looking suit. i wonder if it all practical and how well it moves.
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 6/7/2026, 2:19 PM
This shit looks corny as hell. I guess the next excuse is its gonna look great with the CGI like they said Superman baggy azz suit would look better with cgi...there was none😂😂😂😂😂
PapaBear562
PapaBear562 - 6/7/2026, 2:24 PM
I hope the suit is realistic in that you that a man is inside. The comics and cartoons always portray the suit as being so big you know that there's no way a real human can be inside of it.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder