Man Of Tomorrow: Xolo Maridueña Confirmed To Return As Blue Beetle For James Gunn's Superman Sequel

Earlier today, social media was abuzz with reports that Blue Beetle star Xolo Maridueña was spotted on the set of James Gunn's Man of Tomorrow. Though we still haven't seen any photos of the actor, we do have confirmation that Jaime Reyes will make his DCU debut in the movie.

The Wrap, Deadline and Variety are all reporting that Maridueña will indeed suit up as Blue Beetle again in the Superman sequel, which is currently filming in Atlanta, Georgia.

Prior to Blue Beetle's release, Gunn referred to Reyes as the "first DCU character," indicating that he would make the jump to the DCU at some point. More recently, the filmmaker hinted that the hero might show up in the later episodes of Peacemaker season 2 (though there was no sign of him).

Blue Beetle ended its theatrical run as the lowest-grossing DCEU movie of all time, so there was speculation that such a disappointing box office performance may lead to a course change.

Maridueña seemed confident that he would still get the opportunity to don the Scarab armour again in a 2024 interview, however.

"I know we’ll see Blue Beetle again, whether it comes in the form of Blue Beetle 2 or wherever," said the Cobra Kai actor on the red carpet of the Saturn Awards. "It’s been really great to work alongside James [Gunn] and Peter [Safran], who have graciously folded us into their new universe even though it wasn’t part of what they came up with. It’s an honor. Now, where Blue Beetle heads in the future? I don’t know. But I can confidently say that we will see him soon."

Reyes' involvement further suggests that Man of Tomorrow really will be a team-based movie, with Supes assembling more than just the members of the Justice Gang to assist in the battle against Brainiac.

In related news, David Jenkins is now listed as the DCU Booster Gold series showrunner and EP via the WGA directory. Though this doesn't necessarily confirm anything, it may be a sign that DC Studios has now officially picked up the show.

Xolo Maridueña is set to reprise his Blue Beetle role in the “Superman” sequel “Man of Tomorrow.”



The film, directed by James Gunn, is currently in production. Maridueña first portrayed the superhero in the 2023 film “Blue Beetle.” https://t.co/3apKLgBNjY pic.twitter.com/EEPkse9Qqi — Variety (@Variety) July 14, 2026

BOOSTER GOLD update: David Jenkins is now listed as showrunner and EP on the series via the WGA directory.



The credit suggests DC Studios has officially picked up Jenkins' pilot script for the series. pic.twitter.com/LLNPIIQygR — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) July 14, 2026

The plot of MOT will focus on the Man of Steel (Corenswet) and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) putting their differences aside and joining forces to defend the planet against Brainiac (Lars Eidinger).

Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen), Sara Sampaio (Eve Teschmacher), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), and Maria Gabriella de Faria (The Engineer) have all been confirmed to return, and we recently learned that Aaron Pierre will reprise his Lanterns role as John Stewart.

Adria Arjona is also set to appear as Maxima (though there's a lot of speculation that she's actually been cast as Wonder Woman). It might be worth noting that Deadline lists the Andor star as Maxima in their casting reports, but THR only mentions that she has joined the cast.

"At its core, it’s about Clark and Lex," Gunn said in a recent interview. "I relate to both of them. I relate to Lex’s ambition and obsession — minus the murder. And I relate to Superman’s belief in people, his Midwestern values. They’re two sides of me."

Man of Tomorrow will hit theaters on July 9, 2027.