Man Of Tomorrow: Xolo Maridueña Confirmed To Return As Blue Beetle For James Gunn's Superman Sequel

Man Of Tomorrow: Xolo Maridueña Confirmed To Return As Blue Beetle For James Gunn's Superman Sequel

Following reports that Blue Beetle star Xolo Maridueña was spotted on set, the trades have confirmed that the Cobra Kai actor will indeed return as Jaime Reyes for Man of Tomorrow...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 14, 2026 06:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Man of Tomorrow

Earlier today, social media was abuzz with reports that Blue Beetle star Xolo Maridueña was spotted on the set of James Gunn's Man of Tomorrow. Though we still haven't seen any photos of the actor, we do have confirmation that Jaime Reyes will make his DCU debut in the movie.

The Wrap, Deadline and Variety are all reporting that Maridueña will indeed suit up as Blue Beetle again in the Superman sequel, which is currently filming in Atlanta, Georgia.

Prior to Blue Beetle's release, Gunn referred to Reyes as the "first DCU character," indicating that he would make the jump to the DCU at some point. More recently, the filmmaker hinted that the hero might show up in the later episodes of Peacemaker season 2 (though there was no sign of him).

Blue Beetle ended its theatrical run as the lowest-grossing DCEU movie of all time, so there was speculation that such a disappointing box office performance may lead to a course change.

Maridueña seemed confident that he would still get the opportunity to don the Scarab armour again in a 2024 interview, however.

"I know we’ll see Blue Beetle again, whether it comes in the form of Blue Beetle 2 or wherever," said the Cobra Kai actor on the red carpet of the Saturn Awards. "It’s been really great to work alongside James [Gunn] and Peter [Safran], who have graciously folded us into their new universe even though it wasn’t part of what they came up with. It’s an honor. Now, where Blue Beetle heads in the future? I don’t know. But I can confidently say that we will see him soon."

Reyes' involvement further suggests that Man of Tomorrow really will be a team-based movie, with Supes assembling more than just the members of the Justice Gang to assist in the battle against Brainiac.

In related news, David Jenkins is now listed as the DCU Booster Gold series showrunner and EP via the WGA directory. Though this doesn't necessarily confirm anything, it may be a sign that DC Studios has now officially picked up the show.

The plot of MOT will focus on the Man of Steel (Corenswet) and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) putting their differences aside and joining forces to defend the planet against Brainiac (Lars Eidinger).

Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen), Sara Sampaio (Eve Teschmacher), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), and Maria Gabriella de Faria (The Engineer) have all been confirmed to return, and we recently learned that Aaron Pierre will reprise his Lanterns role as John Stewart.

Adria Arjona is also set to appear as Maxima (though there's a lot of speculation that she's actually been cast as Wonder Woman). It might be worth noting that Deadline lists the Andor star as Maxima in their casting reports, but THR only mentions that she has joined the cast.

"At its core, it’s about Clark and Lex," Gunn said in a recent interview. "I relate to both of them. I relate to Lex’s ambition and obsession — minus the murder. And I relate to Superman’s belief in people, his Midwestern values. They’re two sides of me."

Man of Tomorrow will hit theaters on July 9, 2027.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 7/14/2026, 6:07 PM
The f#ck?

User Comment Image

Unexpected, but not bad.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 7/14/2026, 6:13 PM
@TemporarilyHere - 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾
Beer85
Beer85 - 7/14/2026, 6:10 PM
Its good that Gunn doesnt do that cameo p*rn he dislikes so much.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 7/14/2026, 6:12 PM
User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/14/2026, 6:13 PM
so then...... does that mean the "Batman is a fascist" line is confirmed cannon to the Gunverse?

thank u

u have just givin mE another reason to dislike gUn's dC

User Comment Image
skyshark03191
skyshark03191 - 7/14/2026, 6:18 PM
Hey I’m glad for him and that the character is getting another chance as his movie was actually decent.
tb86
tb86 - 7/14/2026, 6:18 PM
I'm kind of afraid this movie is gonna get crowded like the recent Mario movie.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/14/2026, 6:21 PM
Gunn might as well add Kite Man, Orgymaker, Homelander, Batman, Wonder Woman, and Invincible while he's at it. This "film" will be an abomination worse than the first.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
PS118
PS118 - 7/14/2026, 6:25 PM
@FireGunn -

Get a life
FireGunn
FireGunn - 7/14/2026, 6:53 PM
@PS118 - Enjoy your slop
Superheroking
Superheroking - 7/14/2026, 6:24 PM
LMAO. Why would we care about Blue Beetle. Gunn’s must be desperate if he thinks BB would sell movie tickets 😂 😂
UceOmega
UceOmega - 7/14/2026, 6:46 PM
@Superheroking - The beginning of the end.
Chuck420Taylor
Chuck420Taylor - 7/14/2026, 6:26 PM
Blue Bettle gets another chance to shine before this iteration imploded. At least, Gunn kept his word, on this small little detail that we were all anticipating.

Heavy eyeball. Gunn keep on gunning.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/14/2026, 6:28 PM
Good on Gunn. He was good in the role.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/14/2026, 6:29 PM
Cool!!.

I haven’t seen Blue Beetle in its entirety but Xolo’s good from what I have watched…

I wouldn’t be surprised if we have the Justice Gang with more members in this , one of which could be Jaime which would be cool imo.

User Comment Image

This film does seem like it has alot of characters which is not what I wanted after Superman (it was solid but had perhaps a bit too much in it) though Gunn can handle large ensembles well while still keeping the focus on the core characters so fingers crossed & hoping for the best!!.
ElJefe
ElJefe - 7/14/2026, 6:34 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Blue Beetle is a lot of fun - I can see why Gunn thought it would fit into his DCU.
Beer85
Beer85 - 7/14/2026, 6:30 PM
I hope they get another scene of James Gunns wife making out with John Cena and a shot of Gunn enjoying it. As a young comic book fan back in the 90s i could only dream about such awesome comic book scenes in live action.
Huskers
Huskers - 7/14/2026, 6:30 PM
Ugh! Starting to look worse than all the Spider-Man and his Amazing Friends movies! Unless we’re going to see all these other characters wiped out by Brainiac ala Doomsday, resulting in a Lex and Superman team up, I could care less. If you have Superman, Lex Luthor and Brainiac in a movie, you don’t need anyone else!!! 🙄 Also, why does Metropolis need Superman if the Justice Gang is headquartered there?!?!
ElJefe
ElJefe - 7/14/2026, 6:33 PM
You buried the lead

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THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 7/14/2026, 6:40 PM
Well, at least that's one costume in Gunnverse that won't look like dogshit, unless he changes it.
PS118
PS118 - 7/14/2026, 6:43 PM
And how many people said Gunn was lying that blue beetle was the first DCU movie???? 🫨
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 7/14/2026, 6:46 PM
But Gunn cuts Henry Cavill as Superman, probably the best casting decision of the entire DCEU era.
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imnotwearinghockeypants
imnotwearinghockeypants - 7/14/2026, 6:49 PM
Does not move the needle.
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 7/14/2026, 6:51 PM
Just keep this mutant away from any potential sequels.

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SenorTwats
SenorTwats - 7/14/2026, 6:51 PM
I liked Blue Beetle but F*ck james Gunn for this.
Thebronxknight
Thebronxknight - 7/14/2026, 6:52 PM
Blue Beetle is a great little movie and they deserved another shot even if this is it. I just hope it’s better than Superman.
ThouBear8
ThouBear8 - 7/14/2026, 7:11 PM
I remain frustrated that Gunn continues to cram too many characters into these movies that seemingly shouldn't be there (Superman '25 was definitely affected negatively by this imo).

That said, I'm happy for Maridueña that his Blue Beetle will be returning! He's a good young actor & I liked him in that role. Even if it's just a brief appearance, it's nice that he's getting to keep playing the part.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/14/2026, 7:14 PM

So the Superman sequel with a world destroying threat will not have Hal Jordan GL, Wonder Woman, Batman, or the Flash.

Instead it will have Blue Beetle, Engineer, John Stewart, & Mr Terrific.

Okay James. We get it.
LenSpiderman
LenSpiderman - 7/14/2026, 7:14 PM
Among all the rumors and secrecy and speculation and lies we’ve been inundated with lately about so many movies… this… is the thing we get confirmed?

Thanks. I hate it.

Also, when I was confused by how Gunn said BB was the first DCU superhero, but BB wasn’t the first DCU movie, that it would actually be Superman that got that honor. I stand corrected in my original confusion. The suicide squad was the first DCU movie, and peacemaker was the first DCU hero. So to everyone who said “Gunn spoke plain: BB is the first hero but it’s not the first movie but it is the first movie but he’s not the first hero and the flash is the greatest piece of cinema in the history of moving pictures and peacemaker will explain everything but there’s nothing to explain if you just read my tweets, idiots”. Thank you for keeping me in line. I should have trusted Gunn.

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