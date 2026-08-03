Spider-Man: Brand New Day: The Actor Who Played Boomerang Has Been Revealed

Spider-Man: Brand New Day opens with a montage that catches us up with what Peter Parker has been up to as New York's web-slinging wonder since we last saw him.

Clashes with villains like Scorpion, Tombstone, and The Hand are revealed, as is a battle with lesser-known baddies, Tarantula and Boomerang. None of them gets more than a few seconds of screentime, and the trailers have already revealed the extent of their roles in the movie.

There were rumblings that Ahsoka star Eman Esfandi might be playing Boomerang, and that he'd be revealed as MJ's boyfriend in his alter-ego, Fred Myers. It might have been considered—there was also chatter about Tom Holland's brother, Harry, suiting up—but Esfandi is ultimately credited only as "The Boyfriend," and the actor playing Boomerang isn't revealed.

Well, until now, at least.

It turns out stuntman Aidan Kennedy suited up as the MCU's Boomerang. He counts projects such as Daredevil, Logan, and Karate Kid: Legends among his previous credits. He also portrayed a member of The Hand in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

In the Instagram gallery below, we get a closer look at Boomerang's comic-accurate costume and a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the time Kennedy spent working on the Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios blockbuster.

During a recent interview with OutNow, Spider-Man: Brand New Day director Destin Daniel Cretton talked about finding the right balance between practical and CG action scenes in the movie:

For this film, we generally wanted to do as much practically as possible, meaning capturing as much as we could in camera. Of course, there are limits to that, and I don't want to take anything away from our fantastic VFX team led by Jerome Chen and all the incredible artists worldwide - they made this film what it is. But all of it is based on practical effects and stunts that we actually captured during filming. Take, for example, the prison fight between the ninja warriors of The Hand and Spider-Man - that was shot almost entirely practically. Normally, the action sequences in the third act in particular are almost pure CGI, but here it was truly the choreography and the action design of our brilliant stunt team.

Check out Kennedy's Boomerang photos below.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now playing in theaters.