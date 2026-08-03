UPDATE: New Lanterns Teaser Proves That The Bat Signal Has Nothing On The Green Lantern Signal

UPDATE: The first clip from the series has also just dropped. It comes courtesy of The TODAY Show with Jenna & Sheinelle. It's the shot from the most recent trailer where Hal makes a bottle opener construct with his ring.

DC Comics fans have seen several Bat Signals light up the skies of Gotham across different live-action adaptations, but it looks as if HBO's Lanterns will see the "Green Lantern Signal" used for the first time.

In a new teaser for the upcoming HBO superhero drama, Kyle Chandler's Hal Jordan recites the Green Lantern oath as the video goes through a blistering montage of footage, but the brief shot of what appears to be someone or something trying to summon a Green Lantern appears to be the most interesting bit of new footage.

The upcoming Lanterns TV series is set in the town of Rushville, Nebraska, where Hal and John Stewart are investigating a murder that Hal believes is of extraterrestrial origin.

Is someone in the Rushville Sheriff's Department taking inspiration from Gotham's Commissioner Gordon and trying to contact a Green Lantern? Or is this a shot of Hal or John trying to summon their partner?

Of course now, the running joke is that the "Green Lantern Signal" has appeared in the DCU before the Bat Signal...

New teaser for ‘LANTERNS’.



Releasing August 16 on HBO. pic.twitter.com/FaG96lToQQ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 3, 2026 First look at the Green Lantern signal in ‘Lanterns’! pic.twitter.com/MY2u8nLytv — Home of DCU (@homeofdcu) August 3, 2026

Lanterns stars Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre as John Stewart. Fans will also see Nathan Fillion reprise his role as the abrasive Guy Gardner, connecting Lanterns to his appearance in Superman.

The stellar cast also includes Kelly Macdonald as Sheriff Kerry, a pivotal character in the local mystery, while Ulrich Thomsen will portray the iconic rogue Sinestro, Hal Jordan's former mentor.

Other key cast members include Garret Dillahunt as the conspiracy-minded William Macon, Jason Ritter as his charming son Billy, and Nicole Ari Parker as John Stewart's mother, Bernadette.

Back in July 2025, the 8-episode HBO superhero drama wrapped filming are kicking off principal photography in February. The lengthy post-production time is another strong indicator that the series will eventually visit places other than Rushville, Nebraska.

The official synopsis for the series states that the plot centers on a seemingly isolated murder in the American heartland, specifically Nebraska. This local crime will draw the veteran Green Lantern Corps member Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and his new recruit, John Stewart (Aaron Pierre), into deeper, more sinister revelations.

Lanterns is set to premiere on HBOMax on August 16.

Damon Lindelof (Lost, Watchmen) is on board as a co-creator of the HBO drama, putting him right at the center of the show’s creative direction. He’s joined by Chris Mundy (Hell on Wheels, Low Winter Sun) and Tom King.

Mundy serves as the showrunner for the production while King supplied the initial pitch. Lindelof wrote the pilot and is in charge of overall story development.