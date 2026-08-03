X-Men: Samara Weaving Transforms Into The MCU's Emma Frost In BossLogic And Lucas Werneck Fan-Art

X-Men: Samara Weaving Transforms Into The MCU's Emma Frost In BossLogic And Lucas Werneck Fan-Art

Following the news that Ready or Not star Samara Weaving will play the MCU's Emma Frost in X-Men, poster artist BossLogic and Marvel Comics artist Lucas Werneck reveal their take on the White Queen.

Feature Opinion
By JoshWilding - Aug 03, 2026 03:08 AM EST
Filed Under: X-Men

Last week, the news broke that Over Your Dead Body star Samara Weaving has been cast as Emma Frost in Marvel Studios and Jake Schreier's X-Men reboot. 

The news has received an overwhelmingly positive response from fans, and speculation is running rampant about what the White Queen's role in the movie will look like. She could be an antagonist as a member of the Hellfire Club or even a member of Professor X's X-Men (she's led the team and spent the better part of two decades as Cyclops' main love interest).

Now, poster artist @bosslogic and Marvel Comics artist Lucas Werneck (@lukaswerneck) have revealed their takes on Weaving's Emma. Both interpretations offer an astonishing look at what could be in store for us in X-Men.

While we don't expect the character to wear anything too sexy, her sexuality and confidence are a big part of what makes Emma tick. With that in mind, we'd be shocked if Weaving isn't decked out in something similar to what you see below.

In related news, scooper Daniel Richtman reports today that The Long Walk star Cooper Hoffman is in talks to play X-Men's Cyclops. 

Weaving, 34, has become one of Hollywood's most highly sought-after genre stars with standout performances in The BabysitterMayhem, and the Oscar-winning Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Her breakout role was as horror icon Grace in Ready or Not.

Since then, she's showcased her versatility in projects including Bill & Ted Face the MusicBabylonScream VIAzrael, and Over Your Dead Body (we've included our interview with Weaving for the latter below).

Emma Frost ranks among Marvel's most layered and fascinating mutants, having transformed from one of the X-Men's deadliest enemies into one of their greatest allies and most influential leaders. Introduced as the White Queen of the Hellfire Club, Emma is an immensely powerful telepath whose secondary mutation allows her to turn her body into organic diamond, making her incredibly durable and nearly invulnerable.

Renowned for her razor-sharp wit and cold, calculating personality, Emma has worn many hats over the years, serving as a teacher, mentor, and fierce defender of mutantkind. She's also one of Cyclops' most significant love interests, famously winning him away from Jean Grey during Grant Morrison's New X-Men run. While Emma is American in the comics, she deliberately speaks with an English accent as an affectation.

Check out this awesome X-Men fan-art in the Instagram posts below. 

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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MarvelousMarty
MarvelousMarty - 8/3/2026, 3:22 AM
Yep, that'll do it!

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