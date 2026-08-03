X-Men: Samara Weaving Transforms Into The MCU's Emma Frost In BossLogic And Lucas Werneck Fan-Art

Last week, the news broke that Over Your Dead Body star Samara Weaving has been cast as Emma Frost in Marvel Studios and Jake Schreier's X-Men reboot.

The news has received an overwhelmingly positive response from fans, and speculation is running rampant about what the White Queen's role in the movie will look like. She could be an antagonist as a member of the Hellfire Club or even a member of Professor X's X-Men (she's led the team and spent the better part of two decades as Cyclops' main love interest).

Now, poster artist @bosslogic and Marvel Comics artist Lucas Werneck (@lukaswerneck) have revealed their takes on Weaving's Emma. Both interpretations offer an astonishing look at what could be in store for us in X-Men.

While we don't expect the character to wear anything too sexy, her sexuality and confidence are a big part of what makes Emma tick. With that in mind, we'd be shocked if Weaving isn't decked out in something similar to what you see below.

In related news, scooper Daniel Richtman reports today that The Long Walk star Cooper Hoffman is in talks to play X-Men's Cyclops.

Weaving, 34, has become one of Hollywood's most highly sought-after genre stars with standout performances in The Babysitter, Mayhem, and the Oscar-winning Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Her breakout role was as horror icon Grace in Ready or Not.

Since then, she's showcased her versatility in projects including Bill & Ted Face the Music, Babylon, Scream VI, Azrael, and Over Your Dead Body (we've included our interview with Weaving for the latter below).

Emma Frost ranks among Marvel's most layered and fascinating mutants, having transformed from one of the X-Men's deadliest enemies into one of their greatest allies and most influential leaders. Introduced as the White Queen of the Hellfire Club, Emma is an immensely powerful telepath whose secondary mutation allows her to turn her body into organic diamond, making her incredibly durable and nearly invulnerable.

Renowned for her razor-sharp wit and cold, calculating personality, Emma has worn many hats over the years, serving as a teacher, mentor, and fierce defender of mutantkind. She's also one of Cyclops' most significant love interests, famously winning him away from Jean Grey during Grant Morrison's New X-Men run. While Emma is American in the comics, she deliberately speaks with an English accent as an affectation.

Check out this awesome X-Men fan-art in the Instagram posts below.