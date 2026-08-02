Avengers: Doomsday Merchandise Leads To Questions About The Extent Of Doctor Doom's Facial Scars

Avengers: Doomsday Merchandise Leads To Questions About The Extent Of Doctor Doom's Facial Scars

Newly revealed Avengers: Doomsday merchandise suggests that the MCU's Doctor Doom isn't as scarred as his comic book counterpart. Could his resemblance to Tony Stark become a plot point?

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By JoshWilding - Aug 02, 2026 10:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

In Avengers: Doomsday, Robert Downey Jr. will return to the MCU, not as Iron Man, but as the Multiverse Saga's new big bad, Doctor Doom. There's a lot of intrigue surrounding his portrayal of Victor Von Doom, with many fans wondering whether the villain's resemblance to Earth-616's Tony Stark will factor into the movie's plot.

Following last weekend's San Diego Comic-Con, merchandise for Avengers: Doomsday has been shared by various companies. However, as you'll see in the Instagram gallery below, there's a noticeable lack of scarring around Doom's eyes and mouth.

It's worth noting that, in the comics, Doom's scars initially weren't that bad. He only had a scar down his cheek, but was so vain that he felt it had made him hideous. In some interpretations, putting on his mask for the first time burned his face beyond recognition, though 2015's Secret Wars fully unmasked Victor, revealing that he was missing his nose and even several teeth.

Given that most modern comics show severe scarring around Doom's eyes, it's interesting that we don't see it here.

With that in mind, it seems Marvel Studios is likely heading down the same route as the early comics, with Victor only wearing a mask because of minor facial scarring... which leaves the door open for him to unmask and his familiar face becoming a plot point in Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars

That could be controversial! 

"I mean, Doctor Doom, for people that read comics, is the proto-villain for all supervillains," Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said at Comic-Con. "Was Darth Vader inspired by Doctor Doom? Maybe. And he’s just a great character. It’s not just the great iconic look and the iconic mask, which 6,000 people in Hall H were wearing today, but it is who he is inside."

"It’s who Victor is, and his flaws and his hubris and his genius and his warmth and his true belief that he is the hero and he will save us all," he continued. "That’s what is fascinating about him, and that’s what I’m excited about having Robert Downey play him and bring him into 'Doomsday.'"

What are your thoughts on Doom's scarred visage in Avengers: Doomsday? Let us know your thoughts on our take in the comments section below.

In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.

Avengers: Doomsday stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Mabel Cadena, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Lewis Pullman, India Rose Hemsworth, and Wesley Holloway all make their Avengers franchise debuts.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum. 

The Russo Brothers direct Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely, with whom they previously collaborated on the Avengers and Captain America franchises. The movie is produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Jonathan Schwartz, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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Spike101
Spike101 - 8/2/2026, 10:28 AM
Really looking forward to this now. I just hope they have faithfully allowed Doom to be Doom as we all want him to be and there is no dance off scene or a bunch of kids saving the day. I also hope we see Loki again being reunited sigh Thor and not just Tom Hiddleston in a green jacket.

One open question though, in one of the Loki D- episodes in a blink and you’d miss it moment we saw what looked like Peggy Carter being brought into the TVA. Does anyone think we’ll see this pay off in Doomsday?
ModernAudience
ModernAudience - 8/2/2026, 10:29 AM
But the old leaks that were said to be ai, pretty much called what all the characters would look like and doom was scarred around his nose and forehead
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/2/2026, 10:34 AM
eye doubt disney wiLl have the balls 2 go this far
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HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 8/2/2026, 10:38 AM
@harryba11zack - User Comment Image

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