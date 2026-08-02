Spider-Woman Comic Book Relaunch Will See Jessica Drew Become Carnage's New Host

Spider-Woman Comic Book Relaunch Will See Jessica Drew Become Carnage's New Host

A new Spider-Woman ongoing series is heading our way this November, and it will follow Jessica Drew as the new host of the Carnage Symbiote as she explores the Marvel Universe's darkest corners.

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 02, 2026 12:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

To celebrate Spider-Woman's 50th anniversary, Marvel Comics is launching a bold new era for Jessica Drew this November. Following a major development in Amazing Spider-Man: Spider-Versity #5 next month, where Jessica Drew "finds herself in possession of Marvel’s most terrifying supervillain," she'll be thrust into a dark new chapter in Spider-Woman #1.

Written by Dan Watters (Loki) and illustrated by Andrea Broccardo (Spider-Man Noir), Spider-Woman takes Jessica back to her roots as a private investigator. She'll team up with journalist Ben Urich to uncover the hidden threats lurking in the shadows. Venturing into the seedy corners of the Marvel Universe that even her fellow heroes avoid, Jessica is forced to embrace her darker impulses—but at what cost?

Today, we have the Spider-Woman #1 cover by Ito, along with a first look at Jessica's new adventures in Watters and Broccardo's story in Spider-Woman 50th Anniversary Special #1, on sale this September. As you'll see, the supervillain referenced above is Carnage, with the former HYDRA spy and S.H.I.E.L.D. agent now host to the Symbiote. 

The landmark one-shot also features a story by groundbreaking writer Ann Nocenti (Daredevil), who returns to the character alongside artist Stefano Raffaele (Alien vs. Captain America) for a thrilling celebration of Spider-Woman's legacy.

Here's the official description for Spider-Woman #1:

CARNAGE NEVER LOOKED SO GOOD!

Old foes back from the dead! Mysteries around every corner! And a bloodthirsty Carnage just barely kept contained! It’s a recipe for Spider-Woman’s darkest adventure yet—as the darkness within Jessica Drew threatens to break free...

"I'm over the moon that Andrea and I are continuing the story of the mysterious Spider-Woman we start in the Anniversary special," Watters said. "Investigating leads too dangerous for the Daily Bugle's journalists, Jess will uncover some of the strangest crimes in New York City. And in a town like this? That's saying a lot."

Broccardo added, "I'm super excited to be part of Jessica Drew's new chapter. After Spider-Man Noir, it's great to come back to that dark atmosphere that I love. This series is a bit different from the previous Spider-Woman series; it is a detective noir story, with Jessica tormented by something that changes her life, her superhero behaviour and her approach to the cases as a detective."

"It also has horror and gore, which is unusual for Spider-Woman, but super stimulating for me!" the artist continued. "I knew Dan from his work on Batman and it’s awesome to work with him. He writes very good scripts. When I read the story and start drawing it, I can visualize in my mind the scenes described in the script—even the smells and sounds."

Check out this first look at the Carnage-imbued Spider-Woman below, and stay tuned for updates. 

SWOMAN2026001 Cover

SWOMAN2026001 InteriorA

SWOMAN2026001 InteriorB

SWOMAN2026001 InteriorC

SPIDER-WOMAN #1
Written by DAN WATTERS
Art by ANDREA BROCCARDO
Cover by ITO
On Sale 11/4

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/2/2026, 12:06 AM
I wish i knew what i know now, when i was younger
I wish i knew what i know now, when i was stronger
Kiba
Kiba - 8/2/2026, 12:41 AM
@Malatrova15 - We can dance if we want to
We can leave your friends behind
'Cause your friends don't dance
And if they don't dance
Well they're no friends of mine
Skestra
Skestra - 8/2/2026, 12:59 AM
@Malatrova15 -
Jungle life, I'm far away from nowhere
On my own, like Tarzan's boy
Hide-and-seek, I play alone while rushing 'cross the forest
Monkey business, on a sunny afternoon
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/2/2026, 12:40 AM
its about time
User Comment Image
FlixMentallo21
FlixMentallo21 - 8/2/2026, 1:29 AM
*Sigh* Why THIS?! Let Jessica renew her popularity on her own merits! Stop using ‘bonded to an established symbiote’ as a crutch! Sheesh!
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 8/2/2026, 1:30 AM
Last she was around, she was pregnant.

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