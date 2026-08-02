Spider-Woman Comic Book Relaunch Will See Jessica Drew Become Carnage's New Host

To celebrate Spider-Woman's 50th anniversary, Marvel Comics is launching a bold new era for Jessica Drew this November. Following a major development in Amazing Spider-Man: Spider-Versity #5 next month, where Jessica Drew "finds herself in possession of Marvel’s most terrifying supervillain," she'll be thrust into a dark new chapter in Spider-Woman #1.

Written by Dan Watters (Loki) and illustrated by Andrea Broccardo (Spider-Man Noir), Spider-Woman takes Jessica back to her roots as a private investigator. She'll team up with journalist Ben Urich to uncover the hidden threats lurking in the shadows. Venturing into the seedy corners of the Marvel Universe that even her fellow heroes avoid, Jessica is forced to embrace her darker impulses—but at what cost?

Today, we have the Spider-Woman #1 cover by Ito, along with a first look at Jessica's new adventures in Watters and Broccardo's story in Spider-Woman 50th Anniversary Special #1, on sale this September. As you'll see, the supervillain referenced above is Carnage, with the former HYDRA spy and S.H.I.E.L.D. agent now host to the Symbiote.

The landmark one-shot also features a story by groundbreaking writer Ann Nocenti (Daredevil), who returns to the character alongside artist Stefano Raffaele (Alien vs. Captain America) for a thrilling celebration of Spider-Woman's legacy.

Here's the official description for Spider-Woman #1:

CARNAGE NEVER LOOKED SO GOOD! Old foes back from the dead! Mysteries around every corner! And a bloodthirsty Carnage just barely kept contained! It’s a recipe for Spider-Woman’s darkest adventure yet—as the darkness within Jessica Drew threatens to break free...

"I'm over the moon that Andrea and I are continuing the story of the mysterious Spider-Woman we start in the Anniversary special," Watters said. "Investigating leads too dangerous for the Daily Bugle's journalists, Jess will uncover some of the strangest crimes in New York City. And in a town like this? That's saying a lot."

Broccardo added, "I'm super excited to be part of Jessica Drew's new chapter. After Spider-Man Noir, it's great to come back to that dark atmosphere that I love. This series is a bit different from the previous Spider-Woman series; it is a detective noir story, with Jessica tormented by something that changes her life, her superhero behaviour and her approach to the cases as a detective."

"It also has horror and gore, which is unusual for Spider-Woman, but super stimulating for me!" the artist continued. "I knew Dan from his work on Batman and it’s awesome to work with him. He writes very good scripts. When I read the story and start drawing it, I can visualize in my mind the scenes described in the script—even the smells and sounds."

Check out this first look at the Carnage-imbued Spider-Woman below, and stay tuned for updates.

SPIDER-WOMAN #1

Written by DAN WATTERS

Art by ANDREA BROCCARDO

Cover by ITO

On Sale 11/4