Mahershala Ali Confirms Blade Exit; Says He's Moved On As Marvel Studios "Didn't Want To Do It"

Mahershala Ali Confirms Blade Exit; Says He's Moved On As Marvel Studios &quot;Didn't Want To Do It&quot;

Mahershala Ali has talked candidly about Marvel Studios' unmade Blade movie, placing the blame squarely at the studio's feet after confirming that he's moved on from both the role and the MCU.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 31, 2026 11:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Blade
Source: GQ

In 2019, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige wrapped up the studio's Hall H panel by announcing that Mahershala Ali would lead a new Blade movie. The project went through multiple writers and directors and, even in a Saga defined by quantity over quality, it somehow never happened.

During a recent interview, Feige seemed to make light of Blade's struggles when he said that he feels like a "gigantic loser and failure that we didn't get off the ground with Mahershala." Ali, however, doesn't appear to see the funny side. 

In an interview with GQ, the Oscar-winner confirmed that he's exited Blade and placed the blame squarely on Marvel Studios for not wanting to move forward with the reboot. Ali also made it clear that he's done answering questions about the unmade movie.

Asked if Blade is any closer to becoming a reality, the actor replied, "Not with me. The best way I can answer this question is, when I look at what is for me, is it was either this or that—and I'll take this. No offense to them. I've been doing this professionally for pushing 30 years now, and one thing I've learned is that what is for you is for you and what is not is not. For whatever reason, that project is not for me."

"If they wanted to do it, we would've done it. So I have to move on, and I have moved on. Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother feels very much in alignment with the type of work I want to be known for," Ali continued. "I don't really want to be known for remakes. I’d love to do original work that resonates with people and impacts them in unique ways."

In case it wasn't clear, he went on to say that Blade isn't moving forward. Still, Ali seems happy to have put the skills he learned to play the vampire hunter to good use in Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother, a movie helmed by one-time Blade director Bassam Tariq.

"So, I'm good. [Laughs.] Again, you had me under contract, they have billions of dollars, if they wanted to do the movie, we would've done the movie. So we're not doing the movie," Ali reiterated. "When I look at this and Blade, I couldn't have done both, and the reason this even exists is because that project fell apart and Bassam had the time, space, energy, and focus to go and write this and then re-approach me."

"I was able to use those skills that I had been working on for over a year training for Blade. In that way, I feel creatively redeemed on some level, just in my own journey between me, myself, and I," Ali added before stating that he's done talking about his unmade MCU movie. "But I feel ready to move on from the Blade questions. Those questions are for them. They didn't want to do it, so they should answer that question."

The closest we came to seeing Blade in the MCU was ultimately Ali's voice cameo in Eternals' post-credits scene. Wesley Snipes reprised the role in Deadpool & Wolverine, and Marvel Zombies' Blade Knight—clearly based on Ali's appearance—was voiced by Todd Williams. 

It is, without a doubt, Marvel Studios' greatest failure that Blade didn't become a reality. While there have been rumours about Ali playing the Daywalker in a Midnight Sons movie before taking centre stage in a solo outing, it's obvious now that it's not happening (not with Ali, at least).

This weekend, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will break box office records, a useful distraction when, in the last 24 hours, Wonder Man has been cancelled, and Blade is now officially dead. 

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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Batmangina
Batmangina - 7/31/2026, 11:19 AM
Let me be FIRST to say how devastated I am by the prospect of never having Blade's daughter take over the cinematic franchise.
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TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/31/2026, 11:21 AM
This is very unfortunate news; why not just make it a standalone movie if they couldn't fit it in the MCU ?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/31/2026, 11:21 AM
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PapaBear562
PapaBear562 - 7/31/2026, 12:16 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Let's hope Marvel listens to the one and only Blade! Thank you for sharing this.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 7/31/2026, 12:28 PM
@HashTagSwagg - good job pookie bear
Metallicat213
Metallicat213 - 7/31/2026, 11:23 AM
Would have been awesome to see him as Blade. Fantastic actor.
At least he's still technically in the MCU as Cottonmouth. The best part of Luke Cage's first season.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/31/2026, 11:30 AM
@Metallicat213 - he was great as Cottonmouth…

An interesting character and just charismatic aswell.

?is=PnvhUmG3P7ycoELT

I did enjoy S1 but felt S2 was better.
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 7/31/2026, 11:23 AM
I been saying this movie was never going to come out. There's your final nail.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/31/2026, 11:23 AM
Ghost Rider next?
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 7/31/2026, 12:26 PM
@vectorsigma - After the long, drawn out embarassment of this failure at what should have been a slam-dunk, I would hope that Marvel would have learned something. Hopefully they don't repeat these same mistakes with Gosling and Ghost Rider. Though I guess it would hardly be surprising.
NotMyDiagnosis
NotMyDiagnosis - 7/31/2026, 11:24 AM
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OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/31/2026, 11:26 AM
OFF TOPIC

The World-Breaker Spider-Man: Brand New Day has Avengers Endgame and Avatar in its Sites. Smashing Box Office Records Around the World.

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MisterBones
MisterBones - 7/31/2026, 11:26 AM
Marvel is so goddamn stupid. What a massive failure not getting this off the ground. Moronic company.
TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 7/31/2026, 11:26 AM
Papa Kev has only himself to blame, and to a lesser degree both Bobs, for announcing it back in 2019 only to then prioritize a myriad of other projects.

Pity.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/31/2026, 11:31 AM
@TemporarilyHere - hey atleast Feige himself has acknowledged the failure so that’s good atleast..

https://variety.com/2026/film/news/kevin-feige-blade-reboot-failure-marvel-loser-1236816505/
TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 7/31/2026, 11:37 AM
@TheVisionary25 -

That's good, as expected. Unlike other franchise helmers, the one thing that can be said about Kevin is that he's never shown to have his head up his own ass.
WeaponXCII
WeaponXCII - 7/31/2026, 11:26 AM
His comments kind of make me wonder why he pitched himself for the movie in the first place.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 7/31/2026, 11:30 AM
@WeaponXCII - can’t blame him. Fresh off of an oscar and at the height of his powers he probably wisely thought marvel would want to make this happen too. Make it a reality as fast as possible.

You get a huge star to revitalize a beloved character who’s been dormant for too long
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 7/31/2026, 11:32 AM
@WeaponXCII - I mean, someone hiring you for a role and then just not making the movie for 7 years, I imagine there'd be some bitterness there, along with some justification and rationalization.
WeaponXCII
WeaponXCII - 7/31/2026, 11:47 AM
@Clintthahamster - Yeah, but he was the one who approached Marvel about playing Blade in the first place.
WeaponXCII
WeaponXCII - 7/31/2026, 11:47 AM
@MisterBones - I can definitely see why he'd jump at the chance in 2019. It's just wild that seven years later, we're still talking about why the movie never happened.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 7/31/2026, 12:17 PM
@WeaponXCII - I read his comments as being, basically, when he was offered the role in this new movie, he had to choose whether he'd keep waiting for Marvel, or move on, so he chose to move on. I can totally understand being enthusiastic about something at the beginning, but that enthusiasm waning as the years ticked by.
Amaru
Amaru - 7/31/2026, 11:28 AM
Sad to see him go because he is a huge talent but I think Marvel Studios knows that their best bet right now is to focus on X-Men post Secret Wars.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 7/31/2026, 11:28 AM
Good actor, bad fit for blade. Dodged it
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 7/31/2026, 11:29 AM
Another L for Feige and the mouse. A big L. They really wasted this man's time for years.
hue66
hue66 - 7/31/2026, 11:30 AM
Disappointed the movie has not happened yet but not them not going with Ali. Nothing against the actor but Snipes added certain nuances and personality to Blade that were original and creative and I'm not sure Ali would have brought something like that to the role. I see Ali as very straight laced in being just very serious and wooden in the role. A good actor though just not Blade.
TheWinkler
TheWinkler - 7/31/2026, 11:32 AM
Perfect opportunity to bring Wesley back for Midnight Sons, honestly.
SurfinSuperman
SurfinSuperman - 7/31/2026, 11:51 AM
@TheWinkler - Wesley will be approaching 70 by the time this gets made, if it does. It would be more like Midnight Seniors
UceOmega
UceOmega - 7/31/2026, 12:27 PM
@SurfinSuperman - “midnight seniors” in dead. 🤣🤣🤣😆😆😆🤣
UceOmega
UceOmega - 7/31/2026, 12:27 PM
@SurfinSuperman - “midnight seniors” im dead. 🤣🤣🤣😆😆😆🤣
VampMime187cbm
VampMime187cbm - 7/31/2026, 11:36 AM
Naw Feige goofy ass is a racist in the closet. I saw it when Terrence Howard, Majors, Yaya Wonderman canceled and Tatiana CC and her she hulk won’t see the light of day. [frick] him.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/31/2026, 12:07 PM
@VampMime187cbm - Instead of focusing on quality, the dude went out of his way to bend the knee so far down for people like you that it almost killed his universe in the process and here you are back to calling him racist because of course, it's never enough with you people. He's now been forced to course correct in order to try and salvage the audience that he chased away after years of crap with the constant pandering to you guys as that was his primary goal after he garnered the success and was then able to take those risks with the audience, which you fellas didn't show up to support or you lot just simply aren't as big a number as you were perceieved to be. I hope more studios learn from this mistake and keep quality the film the primary goal.

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MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 7/31/2026, 11:37 AM
Unfortunate but he just aged out. Too much time has passed.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 7/31/2026, 11:39 AM
Anyway, a fancast due to recent events...
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TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/31/2026, 11:55 AM
@MCUKnight11 - Trevante Rhodes , Shamier Anderson or Y’Lan Noel

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Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 7/31/2026, 11:39 AM
Fumbled the bag on this one. Snipes could still do a couple, but he'll be 70 by the time Midnight Sons hits theaters . . .
ModernAudience
ModernAudience - 7/31/2026, 11:39 AM
The script they were pushing with his daughter being the ficus shows how [frick]tarded Marvel has been post Endgame
ModernAudience
ModernAudience - 7/31/2026, 11:39 AM
@ModernAudience - focus
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 7/31/2026, 11:41 AM
This will be to the mcu what the batfleck solo movie was to be the DCEU. Just like that situation, hopefully we get a new younger actor instead.
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TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/31/2026, 12:41 PM
@MCUKnight11 - an improvement imo.
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