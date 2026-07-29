Spider-Man: Brand New Day Post-Credits Scene Breakdown: Why It Might Not Mean What You Think - Spoilers

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has arrived in theaters, and yes, you should wait through the credits for the movie's sole post-credits scene. Nothing happens in the middle of them, so the blockbuster's stinger comes right at the very end (even after the Sony Pictures logos are shown).

In the scene, Ned Leeds' Spider-Tracker reveals that Peter Parker is currently in Queens. However, it then picks up a new Spider-Man sighting in an "unknown" location. The camera pans out to show Earth, then shifts into outer space and, after a glitch on the screen, Spidey's location is "found," somewhere in the cosmos.

So, is the wall-crawler on Battleworld, or has Doctor Doom kidnapped the hero and left him on an alien planet? We don't believe either of those to be the case. Pay close attention to the stars, and you'll notice the constellations never change; at best, Spidey is somewhere just beyond the moon, which only makes sense if Peter has somehow been transported to a spacecraft that will keep him safe during the Final Incursion.

That's a compelling possibility, but we have another theory. With Incursions about to rock the Multiverse, what if this is the world inhabited by Peter #2 or Peter #3 entering the atmosphere ahead of a possible collision with Earth-616?

It's been rumoured for a while now that Avengers: Doomsday opens with Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man battling the X-Men, so perhaps he survives and makes it to Earth-10005? You'll also notice that Spider-Man's avatar never vanishes from his Earth; Ned's Spider-Tracker picks up a new Spider-Man signal elsewhere, so we believe there's something to the idea this isn't a Tom Holland sighting.

After the post-credits scene, Spider-Man: Brand New Day promises that "Spider-Man Will Return." Alas, there's no indication whether that will happen in Avengers: Doomsday, Avengers: Secret Wars, or something else entirely.

What are your thoughts and theories on Spider-Man: Brand New Day's post-credits scene? Head to the comments section below to let us know.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day is everything fans could want," we wrote in our review of the movie. "Emotional, hilarious, and heartfelt, it’s an action-packed love letter to the comics and one of Spidey’s best big-screen adventures. Spider-Man has never been more amazing."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now playing in theaters.