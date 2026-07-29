Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Tracking And Budget Revealed As Spoiler-Filled Clips Flood Social Media

Look out, here comes the Spider-Man!

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will silence the "superhero fatigue" contingent this weekend with a projected $465 million global debut, according to Deadline (as we warned, $800 million opening projections were a little too ambitious for this one). $465 million would mark Sony Pictures' second-biggest worldwide launch ever, with Spider-Man: No Way Home still at #1 with a $600.5 million start.

However, tracking is all over the place. In North America, presales are around $80 million, which is ahead of the previous movie's $78 million. While $195 million is the current expected domestic bow, some believe it could swing to as much as $250 million.

In terms of worldwide openings post-COVID, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will sit behind only Spider-Man: No Way Home and Zootopia 2 ($560.3 million).

Spidey is getting a big boost from China, where it's eyeing a $45 million opening haul, despite strong competition from the local title The Belief. For context, that's more than Toy Story 5 has made throughout its entire run in the Middle Kingdom.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Spider-Man: Brand New Day could wrap up its stint in China with a massive $255 million, meaning the movie should easily surpass $1 billion in a matter of weeks. The movie has a reported $225 million production budget.

However, as we write this, several spoiler-filled clips from Spider-Man: Brand New Day are circulating online following international screenings. Everything from the moment Sadie Sink's character is revealed through the entire Spider-Man vs Hulk battle is being posted on platforms like TikTok and X, so we'd strongly suggest avoiding them until you watch the movie. Even the final scene is floating around.

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day is everything fans could want," we wrote in our review of the movie. "Emotional, hilarious, and heartfelt, it’s an action-packed love letter to the comics and one of Spidey’s best big-screen adventures. Spider-Man has never been more amazing."

We won't be sharing the leaks here, but we do have an officially released 2-minute-long clip from Spider-Man: Brand New Day for you to watch below.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31.