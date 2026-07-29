Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Tracking And Budget Revealed As Spoiler-Filled Clips Flood Social Media

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Tracking And Budget Revealed As Spoiler-Filled Clips Flood Social Media

Even as leaked clips start hitting social media, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is on track for a massive opening weekend at the global box office. The movie's production budget has also been revealed.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 29, 2026 05:07 AM EST

Look out, here comes the Spider-Man! 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will silence the "superhero fatigue" contingent this weekend with a projected $465 million global debut, according to Deadline (as we warned, $800 million opening projections were a little too ambitious for this one). $465 million would mark Sony Pictures' second-biggest worldwide launch ever, with Spider-Man: No Way Home still at #1 with a $600.5 million start.

However, tracking is all over the place. In North America, presales are around $80 million, which is ahead of the previous movie's $78 million. While $195 million is the current expected domestic bow, some believe it could swing to as much as $250 million. 

In terms of worldwide openings post-COVID, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will sit behind only Spider-Man: No Way Home and Zootopia 2 ($560.3 million). 

Spidey is getting a big boost from China, where it's eyeing a $45 million opening haul, despite strong competition from the local title The Belief. For context, that's more than Toy Story 5 has made throughout its entire run in the Middle Kingdom. 

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Spider-Man: Brand New Day could wrap up its stint in China with a massive $255 million, meaning the movie should easily surpass $1 billion in a matter of weeks. The movie has a reported $225 million production budget.

However, as we write this, several spoiler-filled clips from Spider-Man: Brand New Day are circulating online following international screenings. Everything from the moment Sadie Sink's character is revealed through the entire Spider-Man vs Hulk battle is being posted on platforms like TikTok and X, so we'd strongly suggest avoiding them until you watch the movie. Even the final scene is floating around. 

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day is everything fans could want," we wrote in our review of the movie. "Emotional, hilarious, and heartfelt, it’s an action-packed love letter to the comics and one of Spidey’s best big-screen adventures. Spider-Man has never been more amazing."

We won't be sharing the leaks here, but we do have an officially released 2-minute-long clip from Spider-Man: Brand New Day for you to watch below. 

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. 

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Review: Tom Holland Swings To New Heights In Action-Packed Love Letter To The Comics
Related:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Review: Tom Holland Swings To New Heights In Action-Packed Love Letter To The Comics
UPDATE: Spider-Man: Brand New Day Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As First Reviews Arrive
Recommended For You:

UPDATE: Spider-Man: Brand New Day Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed As First Reviews Arrive

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/29/2026, 5:35 AM
Great movie. If i have time ill write my review but here are my non spoiler notes

- its nice to see references from the 3 earlier films, it actually formed the corenof the film's heart. That ending scene, although very simple is so good

- the sadie character will be divisive with fans

- nice to see new ways of swinging/webbing and fighting. Those prwctical action scenes are superb. Ive heard they had the game as refer3nce and i havent seen a footage of that, lolz

- there are some weak aspects but i wont spoil it for now
UceOmega
UceOmega - 7/29/2026, 5:36 AM
Seeing this on Friday Super screen at the 02. Let’s go.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder