Neagley: Frances Neagley Courts A Menacing Evil In First Official Trailer For Upcoming Spin-Off Series

Neagley: Frances Neagley Courts A Menacing Evil In First Official Trailer For Upcoming Spin-Off Series

Following that new Reacher season four trailer, Prime Video has also debuted the first official teaser trailer for Neagley, their upcoming spin-off series starring Maria Sten in the lead role.

News
By RohanPatel - Jul 28, 2026 09:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Amazon

On the heels of the new Reacher season four trailer, Prime Video also launched the first official teaser trailer for their upcoming spin-off series Neagley during their San Diego Comic-Con presentation, offering a first look at Reacher's right hand woman Frances Neagley taking center stage to solve her own deadly mystery. 

In terms of the plot, the synopsis reveals, "Frances Neagley (Maria Sten) is a private investigator in Chicago and former military protégé of Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) in the Army’s 110th Special Investigations Unit. When she learns that a beloved friend from her past has been killed in a suspicious accident, she becomes hell-bent on justice. Using everything she’s learned from Jack Reacher and her time as a member of the 110 Special Investigators, Neagley puts herself on a dangerous path to uncover a menacing evil."

Maria Sten headlines the ensemble cast and is joined by Greyston Holt (Bitten, Riverdale) as Detective Hudson Riley, Adeline Rudolph (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Mortal Kombat 2) as Renee Birdwhistle, Jasper Jones (The Unlisted, Spreadsheet) as Keno, Matthew Del Negro (City on a Hill, The Sopranos) as Pierce Woodrow, and Damon Herriman (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Mindhunter) as Lawrence Cole. Plus, Alan Ritchson is confirmed to guest star as Jack Reacher.

Reacher Season Four will return on Wednesday, August 12, 2026 with the first three episodes and a new episode weekly through September 16. Upon the Reacher Season Four finale, all eight episodes of Neagley will be released on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Watch the official teaser trailer below:

Frances Neagley (Maria Sten) is a private investigator in Chicago and former military protégé of Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) in the Army’s 110th Special Investigations Unit. When she learns that a beloved friend from her past has been killed in a suspicious accident, she becomes hell-bent on justice. Using everything she’s learned from Jack Reacher and her time as a member of the 110 Special Investigators, Neagley puts herself on a dangerous path to uncover a menacing evil.

Starring Maria Sten as Frances Neagley, the ensemble cast features Greyston Holt as Detective Hudson Riley, Adeline Rudolph as Renee Birdwhistle, Jasper Jones as Keno, Matthew Del Negro as Pierce Woodrow, and Damon Herriman as Lawrence Cole. Alan Ritchson guest stars as Jack Reacher.

Based on the character in novels by Lee Child, Neagley is produced by Paramount Television Studios and Amazon MGM Studios. The series is created by executive producers and co-showrunners Nick Santora (Reacher, Prison Break, FUBAR) and Nicholas Wootton (Scorpion, The Endgame). In addition to Santora and Wootton, the series is executive produced by Lee Child, Don Granger, Sam Hill, Adam Higgs, and Lisa Kussner. Sam Hill served as director on the first two episodes. Carolyn Harris, Kenny Madrid, and Niko Fernandez oversee the project for Paramount Television Studios.

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About The Author:
RohanPatel
Member Since 7/22/2011
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