Neagley: Frances Neagley Courts A Menacing Evil In First Official Trailer For Upcoming Spin-Off Series

On the heels of the new Reacher season four trailer, Prime Video also launched the first official teaser trailer for their upcoming spin-off series Neagley during their San Diego Comic-Con presentation, offering a first look at Reacher's right hand woman Frances Neagley taking center stage to solve her own deadly mystery.

In terms of the plot, the synopsis reveals, "Frances Neagley (Maria Sten) is a private investigator in Chicago and former military protégé of Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) in the Army’s 110th Special Investigations Unit. When she learns that a beloved friend from her past has been killed in a suspicious accident, she becomes hell-bent on justice. Using everything she’s learned from Jack Reacher and her time as a member of the 110 Special Investigators, Neagley puts herself on a dangerous path to uncover a menacing evil."

Maria Sten headlines the ensemble cast and is joined by Greyston Holt (Bitten, Riverdale) as Detective Hudson Riley, Adeline Rudolph (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Mortal Kombat 2) as Renee Birdwhistle, Jasper Jones (The Unlisted, Spreadsheet) as Keno, Matthew Del Negro (City on a Hill, The Sopranos) as Pierce Woodrow, and Damon Herriman (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Mindhunter) as Lawrence Cole. Plus, Alan Ritchson is confirmed to guest star as Jack Reacher.

Reacher Season Four will return on Wednesday, August 12, 2026 with the first three episodes and a new episode weekly through September 16. Upon the Reacher Season Four finale, all eight episodes of Neagley will be released on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Watch the official teaser trailer below: