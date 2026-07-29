The Thomas Crown Affair First Trailer Sends Michael B. Jordan & Adria Arjona On A Deadly Game Of Cat & Mouse

The Thomas Crown Affair First Trailer Sends Michael B. Jordan & Adria Arjona On A Deadly Game Of Cat & Mouse

Well, here's an unexpected surprise as Amazon MGM Studios have released the first official trailer for their The Thomas Crown Affair, which stars Michael B. Jordan & Adria Arjona in the lead roles.

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By RohanPatel - Jul 29, 2026 11:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Amazon

With Spider-Man: Brand New Day nearly upon us, it's understandably been a big week for trailer drops. The latest comes from Amazon MGM Studios, who have debuted a first-look trailer for Michael B. Jordan's upcoming directorial effort, The Thomas Crown Affair.

The romantic heist thriller follows Thomas Crown, a billionaire who cleverly steals a high-value painting under the cover of a botched robbery attempt. He soon finds himself pursued by a brilliant insurance investigator, leading to a high-stakes game of cat and mouse where the two ultimately fall in love.

This new adaptation marks the second remake of the iconic 1968 film starring Steve McQueen and Faye Dunaway. The original was a major box office hit and was first remade in 1999 with Pierce Brosnan and Rene Russo in the lead roles. Given that the 1999 version was also a commercial smash, expectations are high that Jordan’s take will find similar success next year.

Thomas Crown will be Jordan's first live-action role since his Oscar-winning turn in Sinners and his first film overall since voicing the lead in the animated comedy Swapped. Up next, he's set to begin filming Joseph Kosinski's Miami Vice '85 later this year, and has several other projects currently in development—including Rainbow Six, I Am Legend 2, and Creed IV.

In addition to Academy Award-winner Michael B. Jordan (Sinners; Black Panther), the supporting cast consists of Academy Award-winner Kenneth Branagh (Oppenheimer; Dunkirk), Adria Arjona (Hit Man; Andor), Academy Award-nominee Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon; Certain Women), Danai Gurira (Black Panther; The Walking Dead), and Pilou Asbæk (Game of Thrones; Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom).

Jordan, who recently made an appearance at the Spider-Man: Brand New Day world premiere, is directing his second film after helming 2023's Creed III, also for Amazon MGM. The screenplay was written by Drew Pearce (The Fall Guy) and Jason Hall (American Sniper), based on a story by Alan R. Trustman and Pearce, and based on a screenplay by Trustman.

The Thomas Crown Affair hits theaters on March 5, 2027!

Watch the official trailer below:

Academy Award® winner Michael B. Jordan directs, produces, and stars in a visually breathtaking, sensual, and unexpectedly moving heist thriller, where the most dangerous man in the room is the one nobody’s watching.

A film by Michael B. Jordan
Starring Michael B. Jordan, Kenneth Branagh, Adria Arjona, Lily Gladstone, Danai Gurira, Pilou Asbæk
Based on a Screenplay by Alan R. Trustman
Story by Alan R. Trustman and Drew Pearce
Screenplay by Drew Pearce and Jason Hall

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MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 7/29/2026, 11:39 AM
Not exactly a good trailer compared with the one of the 90's, also unlikely that these leads will match the on-screen chemistry that Russo and Brosnan had in the movie.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/29/2026, 11:39 AM
Lolz, javent read title yet and i thought he died 😂
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/29/2026, 11:46 AM
That was a well done trailer imo and the movie itself looks fun even if it is the second remake of the 60’s film (or just fourth version of the story overall since Hong Kong did one too but gender swapped the leads).

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It’s got a hell of a cast atleast and it’s good to see MBJ continuing to direct!!.
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 7/29/2026, 1:03 PM
@TheVisionary25 - this definitely looks interesting. I’m only familiar with the Pierce Brosnan version but even so, I’ll still check this out.
TheExile117
TheExile117 - 7/29/2026, 11:51 AM
Looks good. Always up for a good heist story. It’ll be interesting how it’s stacks up to the original, and the 90’s remake.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 7/29/2026, 11:58 AM
Looks interesting. 2nd Directed led film by MBJ.
EscapeMySight
EscapeMySight - 7/29/2026, 12:26 PM
As a fan of the two prior versions, I've been curious about this. It looks pretty cool. I'll definitely be watching it.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 7/29/2026, 12:27 PM
I'd like another original concept from MBJ. Didn't we just see something like this from Hemsworth and Berry a year or so ago???
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 7/29/2026, 12:31 PM
I'll give it a go. I liked the previous versions of this movie (for me, the Brosnan/ Russo ist the best one). MBJ is both a good actor and director. The only way to screw this up would be if Faye Dunaway doesn't show up somewhere in it.
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 7/29/2026, 12:34 PM
I got a quick scare thinking that was James Bond
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 7/29/2026, 12:41 PM
He’s a fine actor. Though it feels like he plays the same cool character every time.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/29/2026, 1:06 PM
Jordan is a great actor and should be headlining original material.

He shouldn’t get stuck as the go to for replacement roles. So many people wanting him as Superman James Bond, etc. like people pointed out his Creed taking over when Rocky got too old.

Some visionary director needs to make him the headliner in a whole new blockbuster multi picture role. Not a remake or replacement.

He’s not the equivalent to Denzel as an actor, but is major headline material who deserves better than he’s gotten so far.

I think it will happen someday soon.
SodaBurps
SodaBurps - 7/29/2026, 1:06 PM
Pass.
zephyrrr
zephyrrr - 7/29/2026, 1:37 PM
The Pierce Brosnan film is horrible, so I don't see this one being much better. I had a vague notion of it being a sexy, slinky heist caper with sizzling chemistry from two hot leads?

Hell no. Turns out, the heist is merely incidental. The film is actually about the boring romance between two hugely unlikeable people - one is a smug, shallow, emotionally abusive jerk and the other a needy, reactive psycho lady who, for all her suave veneer, has the emotional maturity of a 13 year old girl. Russo's investigator goes from gaga to jilted to gaga again in a tedious charade of "will one betray the other?" with zero tension.

From the sluggish pace to a miscast Dennis Leary, it's a chore.

I can't see how Jordan will improve upon that. It doesn't help that The Thomas Crowne Affair is a relic from a time when billionaires were considered cool. I'm all for escapism, but am I really supposed to root for some fat cat who steals priceless art just because he feels like it?
jlabatman
jlabatman - 7/29/2026, 2:14 PM
looks pretty good, definitely give it a watch!
Forthas
Forthas - 7/29/2026, 3:06 PM
So far so good! Mildly excited for this!

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