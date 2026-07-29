The Thomas Crown Affair First Trailer Sends Michael B. Jordan & Adria Arjona On A Deadly Game Of Cat & Mouse

With Spider-Man: Brand New Day nearly upon us, it's understandably been a big week for trailer drops. The latest comes from Amazon MGM Studios, who have debuted a first-look trailer for Michael B. Jordan's upcoming directorial effort, The Thomas Crown Affair.

The romantic heist thriller follows Thomas Crown, a billionaire who cleverly steals a high-value painting under the cover of a botched robbery attempt. He soon finds himself pursued by a brilliant insurance investigator, leading to a high-stakes game of cat and mouse where the two ultimately fall in love.

This new adaptation marks the second remake of the iconic 1968 film starring Steve McQueen and Faye Dunaway. The original was a major box office hit and was first remade in 1999 with Pierce Brosnan and Rene Russo in the lead roles. Given that the 1999 version was also a commercial smash, expectations are high that Jordan’s take will find similar success next year.

Thomas Crown will be Jordan's first live-action role since his Oscar-winning turn in Sinners and his first film overall since voicing the lead in the animated comedy Swapped. Up next, he's set to begin filming Joseph Kosinski's Miami Vice '85 later this year, and has several other projects currently in development—including Rainbow Six, I Am Legend 2, and Creed IV.

In addition to Academy Award-winner Michael B. Jordan (Sinners; Black Panther), the supporting cast consists of Academy Award-winner Kenneth Branagh (Oppenheimer; Dunkirk), Adria Arjona (Hit Man; Andor), Academy Award-nominee Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon; Certain Women), Danai Gurira (Black Panther; The Walking Dead), and Pilou Asbæk (Game of Thrones; Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom).

Jordan, who recently made an appearance at the Spider-Man: Brand New Day world premiere, is directing his second film after helming 2023's Creed III, also for Amazon MGM. The screenplay was written by Drew Pearce (The Fall Guy) and Jason Hall (American Sniper), based on a story by Alan R. Trustman and Pearce, and based on a screenplay by Trustman.

The Thomas Crown Affair hits theaters on March 5, 2027!

Watch the official trailer below: