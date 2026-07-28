Reacher: Alan Ritchson Unravels A New Mystery In Season Four Trailer; Season Five Officially Announced

Over the weekend, during their San Diego Comic-Con presentation, Prime Video debuted the full-length official trailer for Reacher Season Four, offering an action-packed first look at what's to come for Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) in the next batch of eight episodes.

As per the synopsis, "Based on the 13th book in Lee Child’s global best-selling series, Gone Tomorrow, in the fourth season of the action-packed series, when a chance encounter with a distraught stranger on a subway goes horribly wrong, Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) is drawn into a complex and deadly game that pits him against ruthless foes from the highest echelons of power."

The season four episode titles and air dates are as follows:

"City of Brotherly Love" - August 12 "Cage Fight" - August 12 "One Small Step" - August 12 "Karambits and Pieces" - August 19 "Bridge" - August 26 "Plum Out of Luck" - September 2 "Vote for Sampson" - September 9 "Cut" - September 16

Joining Ritchson for the new season are Sydelle Noel (GLOW, Black Panther), Chris Marquette (Fanboys, The Girl Next Door), AGNEZ MO (The Voice Indonesia, Reckless), Anggun (Asia's Got Talent, Open the Door), Kevin Weisman (Alias, Goliath), Marc Blucas (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Knight and Day), Kevin Corrigan (Superbad, Goodfellas), and Kathleen Robertson (Beverly Hills, 90210, Murder in the First).

Additionally, during the panel, Ritchson revealed that Season Five has been officially greenlit, with an expected 2027 launch date. The next season will be based on "Make Me," the 20th novel by Lee Child in his best-selling Reacher book series.

The show has been a massive success for the streamer, spawning an all-new spinoff series following Maria Sten's fan-favorite Frances Neagley as she unravels her own deadly mystery. Catch the teaser for the new series HERE .

Reacher Season Four premieres with three episodes on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, followed by weekly episode releases culminating with the debut of Neagley on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, exclusively on Prime Video.

Watch the official season four trailer below: