Guardians Of The Galaxy Star Dave Bautista In Talks To Replace Ryan Hurst As Kratos In God Of War Series

It looks like the hunt for Kratos is nearly over. Multiple sources are reporting that Dave Bautista is in advanced talks to replace Ryan Hurst as the lead in Prime Video's upcoming God of War series, based on the acclaimed video game franchise of the same name.

Hurst was originally cast as Kratos, but a torn bicep suffered during filming forced Prime Video and Sony to make the difficult decision to recast. If Bautista closes his deal, the studios hope to resume production by this fall.

Prime Video has already handed down a two-season order, which explains why the studios opted to recast rather than delay production into next year as there seems to be a lot riding on the high-profile adaptation. It was also reported earlier today that the roles of Atreus and Thrud are expected to be recast for season two due to an expected time jump that will require older actors.

Bautista is best known to audiences for his role as Drax the Destroyer in Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Thor: Love and Thunder. Outside the MCU, his prominent film and television credits include Smallville, Chuck, The Man with the Iron Fists, Riddick, Spectre, Blade Runner 2049, Hotel Artemis, Escape Plan 2: Hades, Stuber, My Spy, Army of the Dead, Dune, Army of Thieves, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Knock at the Cabin, Dune: Part Two, The Killer's Game, and The Wrecking Crew.

Before he steps into the world of God of War, Bautista has several other projects in the pipeline. He is currently in post-production on Alpha Gang alongside Cate Blanchett and Chris Pine, and is set to star opposite Jake Gyllenhaal in Road House 2. He will also voice a role in Bong Joon-ho's Ally and is currently filming Chad Stahelski's Henry Cavill-led Highlander reboot.

As for the rest of God of War's season one cast, Callum Vinson stars as Kratos’ son Atreus, alongside Max Parker as Heimdall, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Thor, Mandy Patinkin as Odin, Alastair Duncan as Mimir, Danny Woodburn as Brok, Jeff Gulka as Sindri, and Ed Skrein as Baldur.

Ronald D. Moore (Outlander; For All Mankind) will serve as showrunner.