God of War TV Series Recasting Callum Vinson's Atreus After Kratos Actor Ryan Hurst's Departure

We recently learned that Amazon had decided to recast the role of Kratos in Prime Video's upcoming God of War TV series. Sons of Anarchy star Ryan Hurst reportedly suffered a bicep tear while working on the show, though the decision to drop him from the project due to an injury raised a lot of eyebrows.

While the expectation was that Amazon would rush to find a new Kratos so filming could resume, it seems Atreus is also being replaced. Chucky star Callum Vinson was originally cast in the role, but a first look at Hurst and the young actor as the father and son duo faced widespread criticism online.

Hurst was likened to a cosplayer, while Vinson was declared too young (some also, unfortunately, attacked the child actor's looks while pointing out how little he resembled the Atreus from the PlayStation franchise).

As we first revealed on GameFragger.com, MP1st is reporting that a casting call has gone out for Atreus, albeit with one significant change. Whereas God of War was originally seeking an Atreus between the ages of 9 and 12, they now want someone between 14 and 17.

This isn't the only shakeup, as Prime Video is seeking an older Thrud—the young Aesir goddess of strength; she's the daughter of Thor and Sif—meaning Out of the Further's Island Austin has lost the role. If Atreus is being aged up, then it stood to reason that the same would happen to Thrud, and Amazon wants an actress between 14 and 17 for her, too.

These changes to God of War show the brutal side of Hollywood, especially as its two leads have been sent packing after landing arguably the biggest roles of both their respective careers. Whether this speaks to deeper creative issues with the show is hard to say right now.

The series, which has received a two-season order, follows father and son Kratos and Atreus as they embark on a journey to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye. Through their adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human.

The cast is led by Ryan Hurst as Kratos and Callum Vinson as Atreus , with Ed Skrein as Baldur, Max Parker as Heimdall, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Thor, Mandy Patinkin as Odin, Alastair Duncan as Mimir, Jeff Gulka as Sindri, Danny Woodburn as Brok, and Teresa Palmer as Sif.

God of War is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios in association with PlayStation Productions and Tall Ship Productions. Ronald D. Moore serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer.

Additional executive producers include Maril Davis, Cory Barlog, Naren Shankar, Matthew Graham, Asad Qizilbash, Jeff Ketcham, Hermen Hulst, Roy Lee, and Brad Van Arragon. Joe Menosky, Marc Bernardin, Tania Lotia, and Ben McGinnis serve as co-executive producers on the series.

God of War is expected to premiere on Prime Video in 2027.