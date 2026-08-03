God of War TV Series Recasting Callum Vinson's Atreus After Kratos Actor Ryan Hurst's Departure

God of War TV Series Recasting Callum Vinson's Atreus After Kratos Actor Ryan Hurst's Departure

Amazon's upcoming God of War TV series, based on the hit PlayStation franchise, is now without a Kratos and Atreus as sweeping changes are made to the divisive Prime Video adaptation.

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 03, 2026 03:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Video Games
Source: MP1st (via GameFragger.com)

We recently learned that Amazon had decided to recast the role of Kratos in Prime Video's upcoming God of War TV series. Sons of Anarchy star Ryan Hurst reportedly suffered a bicep tear while working on the show, though the decision to drop him from the project due to an injury raised a lot of eyebrows.

While the expectation was that Amazon would rush to find a new Kratos so filming could resume, it seems Atreus is also being replaced. Chucky star Callum Vinson was originally cast in the role, but a first look at Hurst and the young actor as the father and son duo faced widespread criticism online.

Hurst was likened to a cosplayer, while Vinson was declared too young (some also, unfortunately, attacked the child actor's looks while pointing out how little he resembled the Atreus from the PlayStation franchise). 

As we first revealed on GameFragger.com, MP1st is reporting that a casting call has gone out for Atreus, albeit with one significant change. Whereas God of War was originally seeking an Atreus between the ages of 9 and 12, they now want someone between 14 and 17.

This isn't the only shakeup, as Prime Video is seeking an older Thrud—the young Aesir goddess of strength; she's the daughter of Thor and Sif—meaning Out of the Further's Island Austin has lost the role. If Atreus is being aged up, then it stood to reason that the same would happen to Thrud, and Amazon wants an actress between 14 and 17 for her, too. 

These changes to God of War show the brutal side of Hollywood, especially as its two leads have been sent packing after landing arguably the biggest roles of both their respective careers. Whether this speaks to deeper creative issues with the show is hard to say right now.

The series, which has received a two-season order, follows father and son Kratos and Atreus as they embark on a journey to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye. Through their adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human.

The cast is led by Ryan Hurst as Kratos and Callum Vinson as Atreus, with Ed Skrein as Baldur, Max Parker as Heimdall, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Thor, Mandy Patinkin as Odin, Alastair Duncan as Mimir, Jeff Gulka as Sindri, Danny Woodburn as Brok, and Teresa Palmer as Sif. 

God of War is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios in association with PlayStation Productions and Tall Ship Productions. Ronald D. Moore serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer.

Additional executive producers include Maril Davis, Cory Barlog, Naren Shankar, Matthew Graham, Asad Qizilbash, Jeff Ketcham, Hermen Hulst, Roy Lee, and Brad Van Arragon. Joe Menosky, Marc Bernardin, Tania Lotia, and Ben McGinnis serve as co-executive producers on the series.

God of War is expected to premiere on Prime Video in 2027.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
A lifelong comic book fan who grew up on Spider-Man: The Animated Series in the '90s, Josh Wilding has been contributing to ComicBookMovie.com since 2009.

While he's also written for websites like Batman-News, HeyUGuys, and WhatCulture, Josh is CBM's Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and the site's #1 contributor with nearly two decades of experience covering film and TV news (including interviews with Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Gary Oldman, Halle Berry, Jon Bernthal, Tom Welling, and hundreds more).

Based in the UK with his wife, Josh is also an avid WWE and Formula 1 fan and writes about those passions on CBM's sister sites, TheRingReport.com and FullThrottleHQ.com. Favourite superhero? Spider-Man. Favourite pro wrestler? CM Punk. Favourite F1 driver? Max Verstappen.
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XenoJazz
XenoJazz - 8/3/2026, 3:37 PM
God Of War deserves Dune 2/The Odyssey levels of scope. Should not be a TV show.
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 8/3/2026, 3:49 PM
@XenoJazz - Scope is something that can absolutely be achieved for TV these days. A 6-10 hour season is capable of giving a story time to be told and a world room to breathe. Not many have taken the care to do so, but the medium is ripe for anyone willing.
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 8/3/2026, 3:38 PM
Take your time and do right. Surprised nobody looking to do gta
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 8/3/2026, 3:50 PM
@HelloBoysImBack - First time I watched Lucky Number Slevin, I thought it would have made a good GTA movie setup.

New kid in town gets picked up by the two biggest, rival gang bosses to work against one another. New kid plays both sides while pretending he doesn't know what he's doing.
Forthas
Forthas - 8/3/2026, 3:40 PM
That thumbnail looks like a hit list!
Fares
Fares - 8/3/2026, 3:44 PM
Man this whole thing suuuuuuuuuucks.

Also to the people saying he looks too young for Atreus, the hell are you smoking? Did you see how Atreus looked in GoW 2018? Sure he might be a bit younger, but by the time they start shooting the Ragnarok part of the story he'll start looking older than Atreus did in Ragnarok. Have you seen how Aang's actor in Netflix's Last Airbender adaptations looks?
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 8/3/2026, 3:52 PM
Hollywood can be brutal.

But on the other hand, that embarrassing picture is now relegated to an alternate timeline.

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